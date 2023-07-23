Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: France taking on Jamaica after Lionesses defeat Haiti

France kick off their Women’s World Cup campaign against Jamaica as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Les Bleues come into the tournament under new coach Herve Renard after Corrine Diacre’s controversial reign was brought to an end just four months before the tournament. France’s deep squad of talent will be put to the test after being hit by injuries before the World Cup, with the likes of Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino ruled out.

The Netherlands, runners-up four year ago under Sarina Wiegman, earlier battled past World Cup debutants Portugal 1-0 in Group E thanks to Stefanie van der Gragt’s early header. The Dutch were defeated by the United States in the 2019 final, and will face the defending champions later in the group stage. The USA began their defence with a 3-0 win against Vietnam on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Elsewhere, England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign with a win but the Lionesses were pushed all the way by Haiti in what was a close contest in Brisbane. Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty in the first half was enough to earn England a narrow victory, but goalkeeper Mary Earps had to make a big stop to protect their lead late on.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest updates

The Women’s World Cup continues in Australia and New Zealand

England survive Women’s World Cup scare — but Haiti highlight problems for Lionesses to solve

France squaring off with debutants Jamaica in Group F

Netherlands beat Portugal 1-0 in Group E as Stefanie van der Gragt heads home only goal

Sweden edge past South Africa 2-1 thanks to Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner

Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica

11:22 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

20 mins: This has been a really good start by Jamaica. They’re winning the battles in the middle of the park and are disciplined in their shape.

France forced to scramble the ball away in defence as a couple of shots are blocked. Les Bleues need to settle down here and start playing the possession-based football they’re known for.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023: France 0-0 Jamaica

11:10 , Luke Baker

Underway in Sydney and France are unsurprisingly having the better of things so far. They’re breaking from deep and running at Jamaica’s defenders. No early breakthrough yet though.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023: France vs Jamaica

10:54 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

The final match of the day at the Women’s World Cup will be getting underway in about five minutes’ time. France - who were semi-finalists at the Euros last summer - are taking on debutants Jamaica.

There are eight debutants at this tournament and so far, the likes of Haiti and Portugal have really impressed and caused the ‘bigger’ teams some issues, albeit they’ve lacked a cutting edge in front of goal.

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz lit up the 1998 men’s World Cup, so can the women’s team do the same and cause an upset against Les Bleues?

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel

10:35 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

Mary Earps could do nothing but scream in frustration. The shakiness of England’s defence had thankfully been compensated for by Haiti’s lack of a cutting edge but her irritation was still clear, and warranted.

Time and time again the simple things just hadn’t been done right. Balls had been allowed to sail over heads, lunges were delayed as passes skimmed through gaps, passes were sent wayward. It wasn’t the start to the World Cup that England would have hoped for.

England were ahead but that wasn’t the sense you would get from reading the players’ body language. The half-time whistle blew in Brisbane and heads hung low as they retreated down the tunnel.

The truth was evident: they were lucky to be leading.

England underestimated Haiti in World Cup opener and revealed their Achilles heel

Full-time: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

10:35 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

And it’s all over in Dunedin!

Netherlands have held on for a 1-0 win over debutants Portugal. Stefanie van der Gragt’s header early in the first half proved to be the difference.

Portugal frustrated the Dutch for large parts of the match but failed to really threaten an equaliser. This will feel like a missed opportunity for them with the USA also in their group - you feel they had to get a result here to stand a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Netherlands will be relieved - three points on the board is the most important thing. A win over lowly Vietnam will likely be enough to qualify now, although it’s the USA up next for them on Thursday.

(AFP via Getty Images)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps hits out at Nike for refusing to sell her shirt

10:15 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

England goalkeeper Mary Earps says Nike’s decision to not sell her kit during the Women’s World Cup is “hurtful” and “hugely disappointing”.

England’s home and away kits are available for fans to buy, but the Lionesses goalkeeper kits have not been put up for sale by the team’s kit supplier.

Earps was England’s goalkeeper when they won the Euros last summer and the Manchester United star was named Fifa’s Best Women’s Goalkeeper for 2022.

Earps said England captain Millie Bright had told her she wanted to buy her kit for her niece, only to find it wasn’t available for purchase.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps hits out at Nike for refusing to sell her shirt

Latest score: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

10:06 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

Into the final 15 minutes of the Netherlands vs Portugal clash and the Dutch are still holding on to their 1-0 lead. This has been an impressive World Cup debut by the Portuguese.

(REUTERS)

Latest score: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

09:38 , Luke Baker

Netherlands are taking on debutants Portugal and that game is in the early stages of the second half.

Netherlands lead 1-0 after Stefanie van der Gragt’s header in the first half was eventually given after a VAR review. The debutant Portuguese have equipped themselves well though and are frustrating the Dutch.

Sweden steal 2-1 win over South Africa in World Cup opener

09:19 , Luke Baker

Advertisement

Amanda Ilestedt’s 90th-minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South Africa in their Women’s World Cup Group G match after a fortuitous equaliser from Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia’s opener.

Under pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team’s blushes after they were left frustrated by the African champions for much of the opening hour of the game.

The result left the third-ranked Swedes top of their group, before Italy and Argentina play their opener in Auckland on Monday.

“South Africa made it hard for us, but I think we grew into the game and got better and better. In the second half we played better, but a victory in the opening game is what counts,” Ilestedt said.

Advertisement

South Africa, ranked 54th, were looking for their first-ever World Cup win on their second appearance at the tournament, having exited in the group stage in 2019 without picking up a point.

They kept their more fancied opponents at bay in the first half, as a frustrated Sweden side controlled possession but could not find the finishing touch, and threatened on the counter.

Zecira Musovic had parried away Thembi Kgatlana’s shot but Magaia got to the rebound before Sweden defender Jonna Andersson and bundled the ball over the line two minutes after the break, scoring South Africa’s second-ever World Cup goal.

But Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross skewed off defender Lebohang Ramalepe and bounced into the net off Rolfo to hand the Swedes a lifeline in the 66th minute.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side pushed for a winner but they were denied by South Africa’s resolute defending, until Ilestedt met Kosovare Asllani’s corner with a strong header.

Reuters

(AP)

Cutting edge missing for unconvincing England, admits boss Sarina Wiegman

08:59 , Luke Baker

England boss Sarina Wiegman felt her European champions lacked “ruthlessness” after they eked out a 1-0 victory over debutants Haiti to open their World Cup campaign at Brisbane Stadium.

Georgia Stanway’s retaken first-half penalty was ultimately enough to win her side all three points, but did little to ease concerns about the Lionesses’ attacking form after they failed to find the back of the net in their previous three encounters.

Were it not for a late second-half save from FIFA women’s goalkeeper of the year Mary Earps to deny substitute Roseline Eloissaint, the fourth-ranked Lionesses could well have ended their evening with a draw against their underdog Group D opponents, who sit 49 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Sarina Wiegman admits unconvincing England lacked cutting edge in World Cup opener

England survive Women’s World Cup scare — but Haiti highlight problems for Lionesses to solve

08:58 , Luke Baker

England have a precious first win in this World Cup but that very description is why they did not look like eventual winners of the tournament itself.

That isn’t to say it will remain like this, but Sarina Wiegman has a lot of problems to solve, and a lot of work to do. Haiti at least more than set the tone for the latter. In something that has already developed into a bit of a pattern in these first few games, the supposed minnow deserved more than the 1-0 defeat they suffered through Georgia Stanway’s mercifully re-ordered penalty.

Haiti’s brilliant young star, Melchie Dumornay, may well end up deserving a series of individual awards. She was by far the player of the match here, running the game. Haiti often gave England a run-around. The entire result ended up depending on Mary Earps standing her ground in a crucial final chance for Haiti.

England survive World Cup scare but Haiti highlight problems to solve