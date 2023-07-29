Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: France defeat Brazil in thriller and Keira Walsh injury latest

France claimed a vital three points at the Women’s World Cup as they defeated Brazil 2-1 in a thrilling group-stage clash in Brisbane.

Captain Wendie Renard’s late winner earned France their first victory at the tournament as they took top spot in Group F following their opening draw against Jamaica.

Brazil equalised through Debinha following Eugenie Le Sommer’s opener, but Renard’s header at the back post earned France a crucial victory that gives Les Bleues breathing space.

Meanwhile, England midfielder Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Denmark but has been ruled out of the Lionesses’ final group match at the Women’s World Cup.

Australia captain Sam Kerr also confirmed she will be available for the Matildas’ final group stage encounter with Canada after missing their first two Women’s World Cup matches with a calf injury.

Elsewhere at the Women’s World Cup, Sweden put five past Italy to book their place in the knockout stages, with defender Amanda Ilestedt scoring twice to take her to three goals for the tournament overall.

Full time! Superb Sweden thrash Italy 5-0 to book place in knockout stages

Sam Kerr to return from calf injury for Australia’s must-win clash with Canada

BREAKING: England provide Keira Walsh update

England midfielder Keira Walsh did not suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Denmark but has been ruled out of the Lionesses’ final group match against China at the Women’s World Cup.

Walsh was stretchered off in the Lionesses’ 1-0 win against Denmark and there were fears that the 26-year-old had become the latest star in women’s football to suffer an ACL injury that has ruled captain Leah Williamson and Beth Mead out of the tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder was left on crutches after stretching for the ball and catching her studs on the turf, but a scan on Saturday afternoon revealed that the injury was not as bad as it first looked and there was no serious ligament damage.

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: France 2-1 Brazil

Renard’s goal is enough! That is a huge win for France and a crushing blow for Brazil.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 2-1 Brazil

Can France hold on? This would be such an important win, and will leave Brazil needing to avoid defeat against Jamaica on the final day.

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: France 2-1 Brazil

HUGE GOAL FOR FRANCE FROM WENDIE RENARD!

The France captain is left unmarked from a corner and plants a powerful header back across goal and into the net!

Terrible marking from Brazil, you simply cannot afford to let Renard have that much space from set-pieces!

But what a massive moment for France with just 10 minutes to go.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-1 Brazil

77 mins: Karchaoui makes a brilliant run from left back but her pass through to Becho is overhit - France have not really threatened since half time.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-1 Brazil

73 mins: Chance! A free kick is whipped towards the near post by Debinha, but Kerolin is unable to flick it on target! France suddenly look very nervy.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-1 Brazil

69 mins: After a frantic passage of play, Karchaoui is the latest to go into the book after hauling down her opposite number Andressa Alves. Brazil are playing with real belief again.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-1 Brazil

65 mins: There’s a real tension to the contest now - the match brilliantly poised. France substitute Becho curls an effort at goal that is palmed over by Izidoro.

Brazil then had the chance to counter but Debinha couldn’t find the pass!

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-1 Brazil

What a touch from Debinha - it’s given Brazil life again.

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: France 1-1 Brazil

BUT NOW BRAZIL DO RESPOND!

And it’s Debinha! It’s a lucky break, after Kerolin’s shot is block and falls to the striker, but the finish from there to guide the ball into the far corner is superb!

We’re level in Brisbane!

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

55 mins: The start of the second half has been scrappy, which suits France but is a shame for the rest of us after the end-to-end first period. This is a proper examination of Brazil now, and they are yet to respond to it.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

50 mins: France have taken control again at the start of the half. They are winning the midfield battle and Le Sommer is almost slipped in, but Lauren is able to sweep up at the back.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

Back underway! It won’t be long, surely, until we see Marta come on for Brazil.

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

France lead thanks to Le Sommer’s header and as it stands they are heading for a crucial win in Group F. Les Bleues have been so much better today than in their opening draw against Jamaica, and have controlled Brazil well while exploiting some of their weaknesses. Brazil, who were so vibrant against Panama, have struggled to spark their attack into life. Brazil haven’t beaten France in 11 matches, and that record looks to be weighing over them.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

45 mins: There will be three minutes added on - as it stands, France will be very happy with their position at the break.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

42 mins: Brazil are able to clear after an awkrward moment when dealing with a France free-kick into the box. Brazil then come down the other end and get their first shot on target as Antônia shoots from distance - it would have taken something extraordinary to score from there. It flies straight at Pauline Peyraud Magnin.

Luana is then booked for crunching into Toletti, with the France midfielder staying down for a moment.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

38 mins: Geyse has been quiet today after getting a start alongside Debinha - she concedes a foul after a shove on Renard following a ball into the box, which does not seem like the best strategy against this France defence.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

Here’s the moment that gave France the lead.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

32 mins: This Group F clash has really lived up to the hype so far - even with France a goal up, it remains wide open and it feels like either an equaliser or a France second could come at any time.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

26 mins: France have been the better team but Brazil are carrying so much threat on the counter-attack, when they are able to play through the first line of the Brazil press. Adriana carries it into the France half before she is chopped down by Sandie Toletti, who is booked. Debinha wastes the free kick.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

23 mins: CHANCE! It should be 1-1! Such brilliant feet from Debinha, who wriggles away from Renard before setting up Adriana. The chance falls 12 yards out, central, but Adriana blazes it high and wide!

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: France 1-0 Brazil

LE SOMMER!

France strike first through their record goalscorer - and it had been coming! It’s a great move: Karchaoui lifts a ball to the back post and picks out Diani, who nods it across to Le Sommer to open the scoring.

That’s the striker’s 90th goal for France - and after being left out of their squad for the Euros last summer under Corinne Diacre, the Lyon star is back with a bang!

(REUTERS)

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

15 mins: Brazil get their first attempt on goal from a long-range free kick. Adriana sends a powerful drive spinning wide of the post - a good hit, but always drifting wide.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

12 mins: Save! This is so much better from France - Tamires is getting overwhelmed at left back for Brazil, another cross comes in and Le Sommer’s header back across goal looks to be sneaking into the far corner, but goalkeeper Izidoro claws it out.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

10 mins: Kenza Dali goes straight into the book after a crunching tackle on Tamires - the first yellow of the game. Brazil have yet to settle.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

7 mins: France have started brightly - just what they needed. Sakina Karchaoui makes a bursting run into the box and is goes down under Antônia, but there’s not enough contact there for a penalty.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

5 mins: France are able to get round the sides again, this time with Diani popping up on the right. The cross is pulled back but the shot from the edge of the box by Toletti is easily saved.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

3 mins: Chance! Le Sommer is played through and has an opportunity to square for Diani, but plays it behind the PSG star. Le Sommer was offside in the build-up, however. Better from France, though, who barely got behind Jamaica at all in their opening draw.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France 0-0 Brazil

KICK-OFF! France get us underway - the stadium in Brisbane is packed, with loads of bright yellow Brazil shirts in the stands.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France vs Brazil

Here we go! This should be fun - but it’s also a huge match for France. Should they lose to an in-form Brazil side and they will be in serious danger of failing to reach the knockout stages.

On the other hand, it’s a great opportunity for Brazil to show that they can be contenders under Pia Sundhage.

France and Brazil are just special names to see at the World Cup - and this is a real heavyweight contest in the group stages.

Women's World Cup LIVE: France vs Brazil

There are loads of star names on display here - but Brazil icon Marta is again on the bench. The 37-year-old is looking to become the first player in World Cup history to score at six tournaments - a feat no player has achieved, men’s or women’s.

Brazil have never beaten France in 11 attempts- that includes a 2-1 defeat in extra time in the last 16 of the World Cup in 2019.

(Getty Images)

Women's World Cup LIVE: France vs Brazil

Brazil are full of confidence after their dazzling 4-0 win opening against tournament debutants Panama, and another win here would assure the South Americans a last 16 spot.

“The team is loud, there is a lot of confidence,” Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. “Not conceding goals is very important but, at the end of the day, it will be more important to score goals against France.

“To put away our chances is what it is all about. If you do that and get a goal, the self-confidence and the team spirit will be very different and they will continue to play the way we want to play.”

(Getty Images)

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 5-0 Italy

A stunning way for Sweden to wrap up an eye-catching performance. Does this put down a marker for the rest of the tournament?

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 5-0 Italy

Sweden advance to the knockout stages with an emphatic victory against Italy, who fell apart as Sweden scored a flurry of goals late in the first half.

That is Sweden’s biggest World Cup victory since 1991.

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 5-0 Italy

WHAT A WAY TO FINISH! Rebecka Blomqvist scores a stunning individual goal after starting from just inside her own half - she nutmegs the Italy defender, races clear, and then produces a composed finish to add Sweden’s fifth.

A five-star performance from the Olympic silver medalists.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 4-0 Italy

90 mins: Into six minutes of added time for a contest that was over a long time ago. Goal difference could be a factor on the final day, should Argentina beat Sweden and Italy draw to South Africa, so this could be a costly evening for the Italians...

But as long as Italy don’t lose to South Africa and better Argentina’s result against Sweden, they should be fine.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 4-0 Italy

75 mins: Understandably, Italy have just been flattened by Sweden’s flurry of goals either side of the half-time break. Sweden are meanwhile taking the chance to rest some legs ahead of facing Argentina in their final fixture.

As it stands, they would just need a draw to be sure of top spot in Group G. That would put them against the runners-up of Group E, which will be one of the USA, Netherlands or Portugal...

Women’s World Cup LIVE: France vs Brazil

The big news ahead of the match of the day between France and Brazil is that Les Bleues skipper Wendie Renard is fit to start after overcoming an injury scare.

The defender played through an injury niggle in the 0-0 draw against Jamaica but is ready to face Brazil in this morning’s key Group F clash.

Brazil have made some changes, with Geyse and Debinha both starting.

France: Peyraud-Magnin, Perisset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchaoui, Toletti, Geyoro, Dali, Diani, Le Sommer, Bacha.

Subs: Durand, Fazer, de Almeida, Majri, Mateo, Tounkara, Le Garrec, Asseyi, Feller, Cascarino, Becho, Picaud.

Brazil: Leticia, Antonia, Lauren, Rafaelle, Tamires, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Luana, Adriana, Debinha, Geyse.

Subs: Barbara, Kathellen, Andressa, Ana Vitoria, Marta, Bruninha, Duda, Beatriz, Monica, Angelina, Gabi Nunes, Camila Gomes.

(Getty Images)

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 4-0 Italy

59 mins: This a pretty shambolic scoreline for Italy. The head coach Milena Bertolini needed a good World Cup after last summer’s disappointing group-stage exit at the Euros. This defeat does not end Italy’s hopes of reaching the last-16, but they will need to improve when they face South Africa in the final round.

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 4-0 Italy

No let-off from Sweden! It’s ANOTHER goal from a corner! And it’s ANOTHER header from Ilestedt!

It comes from the right and Andersson’s delivery is once again superb, put into a dangerous area, and Ilestedt rises to head home her second of the game and Sweden’s fourth!

Ilestedt is now leading the golden boot race with three goals, along with Brazil’s Ary Borges.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy

45 mins: Back underway in Wellington - Sweden look set for the knockout stages, but can Italy mount a comeback?

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy

It’s raining goals in Wellington - those three from Sweden actually came within seven minutes and seven seconds.

The delivery from Jonna Andersson has been excellent.

HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy

Well that escalated quickly.

That was ruthless from Sweden. After an even first 20 minutes, Sweden come to life and turn the match around with three goals in six minutes. The opener from the corner changed the game, and Italy fell apart from there. Sweden are heading for the last-16.

(Getty Images)

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 3-0 Italy

45 mins: WOW! A total collapse from Italy and Sweden surely have the match won now! Sweden get their third goal in six minutes - and this one isn’t from a corner. They fly forward down the right through Kaneryd, who cuts it back towards Rolfo. Amid the last-ditch challenges, the ball deflects in off Blackstenius!

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 2-0 Italy

42 mins: Sweden strike again from the corner! It’s the same corner routine from the right, but this time it’s met by Fridolina Rolfö at the back post! The Barcelona star bundles the ball into the back of the net, with Italy unable to clear off the line!

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 1-0 Italy

41 mins: Chance! Durante saves Italy with a vital challange! Italy almost played themselves into danger with a back-pass, but Durante is quick off her line to slide on on Blackstenius as she tried to round the goalkeeper. That would have been an open goal... but Italy are able to clear for the corner.

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Sweden 1-0 Italy

39 mins: Breakthrough for Sweden - and it’s Amanda Ilestedt again for Sweden! The match-winner against South Africa comes up with another big goal here against Italy. The defender rises highest in the box to meet Jonna Andersson’s inswinging corner, beating the Italy goalkeeper Durante to the cross. From there, it’s flicked deftly into the far corner. That’s just what Sweden needed.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

33 mins: This has been a better spell from Sweden - but they are still not offering that much of a threat. Almost to sum it up, Blackstenius receives the ball after making the run down the channel and whips in the cross... only to find no one was there.

Sweden still with some figuring out to do.

(Getty Images)

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

27 mins: It took Sweden almost 25 minutes to get their first touches inside the Italy penalty box - but then comes a mad scramble in the area where Di Guglielmo is forced to make a key block in front of the goalline. From the corner, Durante has to punch away a dangerous inswinging cross. Better from Sweden.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

22 mins: Sweden get their first effort on target as Rubensson catches a half-volley well from the edge of the box. Durante makes the comfortable save.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

17 mins: Chance! Cantore fires another snap-shot on target, trying to catch out Musovic at her near post. The Sweden goalkeeper spills, but is able to recover at the second attempt. Not the most convincing goalkeeping.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

15 mins: Italy have looked much sharper than Sweden in this opening spell. There’s a real snap about them in midfield and they are winning possession back very well, not allowing Sweden to get into any sort of rhythm.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

8 mins: Sweden may feel they have a point to prove tonight after scraping past South Africa in their opener. Asllani, who turns 34 today, has seen some early touches but finding the right ball through to Blackstenius and getting numbers around the striker will be key today.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden 0-0 Italy

3 mins: Italy have made a lively and positive start, looking to use the pace of Bonansea on the wing and Cantore leading the line. Cantore sees an early snap-shot saved by Musovic.

Women's World Cup LIVE: Sweden vs Italy

What a joy it is to hear the stirring sounds of the Italian national anthem early in the morning. Kick-off is next! Yesterday’s draw between Argentina and South Africa means both these sides can qualify with a win.

Sweden are very much the experienced side - they have reached the semi-finals or better at their last three major tournaments.

Italy are a far younger side on average - keep an eye out for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni, who starts in midfield again today.

(REUTERS)

Women's World Cup LIVE

Sweden and Italy can both qualify for the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup with a win today as they meet in Group G in Wellington.

Both teams found late winners to make a winning start to their World Cup campaigns.

Sweden needed a 90th-minute winner from Amanda Ilestedt to secure an opening win against South Africa last weekend, while Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina.

Here are the teams with kick-off just a few moments away:

Sweden: Musovic, Bjorn, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson, Angeldal, Rubensson, Kaneryd, Asllani, Rolfo, Blackstenius.

Subs: Falk, Sembrant, Lennartsson, Sandberg, Janogy, Hurtig, Jakobsson, Blomqvist, Seger, Bennison, Schough, Enblom.

Italy: Durante, Boattin, Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo, Caruso, Giugliano, Beccari, Dragoni, Bonansea, Cantore.

Subs: Giuliani, Severini, Orsi, Giacinti, Girelli, Glionna, Bartoli, Serturini, Lenzini, Greggi, Cernoia, Baldi.

Women's World Cup LIVE

The Canadian women’s national team reached an interim agreement with Canada Soccer to secure compensation for 2023, the players said on Friday, amid the governing body’s financial constraints.

Canada’s men’s team said on Tuesday they remained unpaid from their own World Cup in 2022, adding that the governing body is now attempting to capitalize on the pressure of the women’s tournament to force them into an inadequate deal.

“We have been forced to choose between compensation and the funding required to hold necessary training camps,” women’s national team players said in a statement posted on the social media of the Canadian Soccer Players’ Association (CSPA).

“We have been forced to choose between receiving a fair share of the rewards from our teams’ successes at the World Cups and our commitment to equal pay and equal treatment with our Men’s National Team.

“These are choices we should not have had to make.”

The players said the new agreement includes prize money allocation from the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but added they were disappointed with not having reached a “more complete” deal.

(REUTERS)

Women's World Cup LIVE

The United States must find their rhythm after falling out of sync in their 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, midfielder Andi Sullivan said, with everything on the line for their final match of the Women’s World Cup group stage on Tuesday.

The four-times champions face a do-or-die meeting with debutantes Portugal in their last Group E game, where they must win or draw to avoid the humiliation of missing the knockout stage for the first time.

It is not the position the Americans hoped to be in as they pursue an unprecedented third consecutive title.

“(Portugal are) a strong team, going to be a tough game, we know what’s on the line,” Sullivan told reporters on Saturday. “We have shown a lot of pieces - it’s just a matter of stringing all those pieces together and being very in sync.”

Women's World Cup LIVE

England manager Sarina Wiegman confirmed Keira Walsh suffered a “serious” injury against Denmark after the key Lionesses midfielder was stretchered off during the first half of their Women’s World Cup win.

Walsh was left on crutches after her studs caught on the turf and she went down holding her right knee, an injury which is likely to rule the Barcelona star out for the rest of the World Cup.

The 26-year-old was England’s player of the match when the Lionesses won the Euros last summer and is pivotal to the team’s chances of winning the World Cup in Australia.

We are still awaiting further awaits on the extent of Walsh’s injury.

England manager Sarina Wiegman reacts to ‘serious’ Keira Walsh injury

Women's World Cup LIVE

Colombia’s teenaged striker Linda Caicedo is healthy two days after she collapsed in training, coach Nelson Abadia said on Saturday, adding that the frightening incident was partly due to the pressure of playing in her first Women’s World Cup.

Caicedo, who is expected to play Sunday when Las Cafeteras face Germany at Sydney Football Stadium, slowed to a stop during training on Thursday, then put a hand to her chest and laid down on the pitch as teammates and medical staff rushed to her aid.

“It’s just an incident, she was tired,” Abadia said. “She was a bit stressed as well, because she was playing in her first World Cup . . . (which) has great relevance. And she’s 18 years of age. She’s a girl as far as football goes. But she has a great capacity and great character to assimilate all of this.

“That is why she’s one of the players in the world today who is a rising star. And it was just an episode, it’s finished, it’s over. We’re quite happy about this. No problem.”

Caicedo became the youngest player to score in this World Cup in Columbia’s 2-0 win over South Korea.

Linda Caicedo (AP)

Women's World Cup LIVE

Today’s fixtures

Group G: Sweden vs Italy (08:30, Wellington) - BBC Two

Group F: France vs Brazil (11:00, Brisbane) - BBC One

Group F: Panama vs Jamaica (13:30, Perth) - ITV 4

Women's World Cup LIVE

Australia captain Sam Kerr confirmed she will be available for the Matildas’ final group stage encounter with Canada after missing their first two Women’s World Cup matches with a calf injury.

The Matildas’ chances of progressing from Group B hang in the balance after Thursday’s surprise 3-2 defeat to Nigeria in Brisbane, and only victory over the Olympic champions on Monday will see Tony Gustavsson’s side qualify for the last 16, barring a draw scenario that will still rely on the Republic of Ireland beating Nigeria.

Kerr, her country’s top goal-scorer of either gender, is not just Australia’s strongest weapon – she is more symbolically the poster-woman for this tournament both in her native country and, arguably, around the world.

The Chelsea striker would not confirm if the encouraging update would mean the home support would see her start in Melbourne, telling a press conference: “I feel good. The plan has always been the same, miss the first two games then reassess.

“I’m feeling good, I was out on the pitch today. As good as I can be.”

Australia’s Women’s World Cup captain Sam Kerr (Tertius Pickard/AP) (AP)

Women's World Cup LIVE

France are under pressure already at the Women’s World Cup after their opening draw against Jamaica, and are in need of a result against Brazil in one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stages.

Les Bleues were held to a shock goalless draw by the Reggae Girlz in the opening match of Group F, while Brazil turned on the style as they thrashed Panama and Ary Borges scored a hat-trick in the 4-0 win.

Jamaica will be without star striker Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw against Panama after she was sent off late on against the French, but a place in the last-16 would be within reach should Brazil make it two wins out of two.

Elsewhere at the Women’s World Cup, Sweden and Italy have the chance to book their spot in the knockout stages as they meet in Group F. A victory for either side would be enough, following the draw between Argentina and South Africa on Friday.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog