Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Latest scores and updates as Germany on the brink of shock exit

The final day of group stage action takes place in the Women’s World Cup as Colombia, Germany and Morocco all hope to reach the last-16. Colombia have the best chance after their shock victory over Germany in their previous outing. Manuela Vanegas scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner to put the South America side top of Group H and needing just a point to ensure they progress to the knockout rounds.

They take on Morocco who have hopes of causing an upset of their own. The African side currently sit third in the table on the same amount of points as Germany. To have any chance of making it out of the group they need to defeat Colombia, by a big margin and hope the Germans drop points.

Meanwhile, Germany have the easiest task on paper. South Korea are bottom of the group having lost their opening two fixtures. A win for Alexandra Popp and co. should be enough to get them through thanks to their healthy goal difference yet they may have to settle for second place. Check out our best bets and predictions for Thursday’s matches.

Elsewhere, Lauren James shone again on with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far earlier this week to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16. The Lionesses are now preparing for a clash with Nigeria for a place in the quarter-finals.

Follow all the latest news and match updates below:

World Cup LIVE: Colombia vs Morocco and Germany vs South Korea

Germany level with Korea and out of World Cup as things stand

Morocco currently 1-0 up against Colombia and through with their opponents from Group H

Best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 90 + 9 minutes

12:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In fact, it’s Park Eun-Sun who strikes the free kick...and it’s not the best, thumped into a teammate and behind for a goal kick.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 90 + 8 minutes

12:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sadly, it appears that Cho So-hyun, whose opening goal is knocking Germany out as things stand, is in real bother here. Out comes a stretcher to take her off.

Time running out for a Colombia equaliser in Perth - it looks like Morocco might just have done it...

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 90 + 5 minutes

12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Those injuries will add on more time in Brisbane. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg throws her arms about in frustration - are her Germany side, considered among the pre-tournament favourites by many, about to exit this World Cup?

A free kick to South Korea! Another Korean takes a tumble and this is well within Ji So-yun’s range.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 90 + 4 minutes

12:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another injury pause as Ji So-yun is caught with a stray elbow, nothing malicious in the challenge but a painful blow on the back on the head nonetheless.

Nine added minutes in Perth, too, with Morocco currently through with a 1-0 win over Colombia.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 90 minutes

12:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nicole Anyomi searches for Alexandra Popp with an angled pass, but the Germany captain can’t get there, Kim Jung-mi out swiftly to sweep up. Popp wags a finger, feeling that Kim then makes the most of the forward’s contact - the goalkeeper stays down, taking as much time as possible.

Into NINE minutes of stoppage time. Germany need a goal.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 86 minutes

12:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

South Korea make a change, too: Moon Mi-ra takes over from Casey Phair up front. A really promising showing from the 16-year-old - this may be it for South Korea’s World Cup campaign but you’d imagine we’ll be seeing plenty more of the young striker over the next two decades.

It remains 1-0 to Morocco in Perth.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 84 minutes

12:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ouch - a nasty clash of heads between Kim Hye-ri and Lena Lattwein leaves the South Korea captain on the floor in need of treatment. It was brave defending from the centre half, who just got there first to win her side a free kick.

Nicole Anyomi is on for Germany. Can the Eintracht Frankfurt forward spark something?

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 81 minutes

12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany bash on the door, ten minutes away from a World Cup exit. But South Korea, as they have been throughout, look secure when Germany’s midfielders have the ball centrally. Crosses into the box look the likeliest route to a winner for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side.

Women’s World Cup: Morocco 1-0 Colombia, 74 minutes

12:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The game in Perth is slightly behind the one in Brisbane, so Morocco may know the Germany result before their encounter with Colombia ends. 1-0 would be enough for the north African side to go through if South Korea hold on for a draw.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 73 minutes

12:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Time continues to tick away for Germany, needing a goal to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Headed straight at the goalkeeper! Another opportunity for Alexandra Popp, again arriving with perfect timing on to a cross at the far stick - but directing her header right into Kim Jung-mi’s mitts!

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 69 minutes

12:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cho So-hyun appears to be battling a bit of cramp, the veteran midfielder having run herself virtually into the ground in this final fixture. South Korea will be going home at the end of this 90 minutes but they are desperate to hold on to a point after a disappointing tournament. They seem to have just been able to take the intensity out of the game after that series of Germany chances.

Women’s World Cup: Morocco 1-0 Colombia, 62 minutes

12:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But that’s better from Colombia, Daniela Montoya forcing Khadija Er-Rmichi into a smart bit of work before Leicy Santos fires wide.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 64 minutes

12:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany are starting to build some pressure, really for the first time in this game. Alexandra Popp leaps strongly and wins an aerial contest, her header looping for the far top corner but away off the crossbar.

Morocco still lead Colombia, who are yet to have a shot on target, by that late first half goal.

OFFSIDE South Korea 1-1 Germany, 58 minutes

12:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alexandra Popp is pleasingly back on her feet after taking a tumble over the South Korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi as she headed home...but confirmation soon comes that there was an offside in the build-up, with both Popp’s position as Schuller backheeled and the striker’s movement on to Sara Dabritz’s cross under scrutiny. It’s tight on both counts, but it stays one apiece in Brisbane.

OFFSIDE ❌



What an assist that would have been 😍#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/O0yPrUNN4E — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 3, 2023

VAR check! South Korea 1-1 Germany, 57 minutes

12:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany think they have the lead after Alexandra Popp nods home from close range, Lea Schuller flicking acrobatically with her heel for her captain. Was Popp just in front of Schuller at the point of contact? The video assistant will have a look...

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 54 minutes

12:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wasteful from Germany, awarded a free-kick about 35 yards out but playing it aimlessly up the right-hand side of the South Korea box for an isolated Sara Dabritz, who is squeezed out by Ji So-yun. Goal kick.

No sightings of goal for either side in Perth, though Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas has just been booked for a late tackle.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 50 minutes

12:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany are starting to get a bit frustrated by South Korea’s physicality, Svenja Huth remonstrating with the referee and pushing an opponent after a teammate is fouled. No chances, as of yet, since the resumption.

Women’s World Cup: Second half of final two group stage games

12:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, the 44 players are back out there in Brisbane and Perth, and we’re back up and running on this final day of group action. Germany will know they have more to do - a win could well be a must.

Women’s World Cup: Colombia and Morocco currently progressing from Group H

12:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Women’s World Cup group tables and standings: How can each team qualify?

Germany out of Women’s World Cup as things stand

11:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A frustrating first 45 minutes for Germany despite that Alexandra Popp leveller - and the Euro 2022 runners-up would be out of the World Cup as things stand.

GROUP H TABLE (as things stand)

1. Colombia, 6 points (goal difference +2)

2. Morocco, 6 points (-4)

3. Germany, 4 points (+5)

4. South Korea, 1 point (-3)

HALF TIME: Morocco 1-0 Colombia

11:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

GOAL! MOROCCO 1-0 Colombia (Anissa Lahmari, 45 + 4 minutes)

11:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

...Anissa Lahmari follows up to convert from close range!

Another huge, huge goal in Group H! Ghizlane Chebbak’s low spot-kick was kept out by a diving Catalina Perez, but the Colombia goalkeeper was helpless as her parry was nudged back towards goal and Lahmari was on hand to turn home.

Morocco and Colombia would be through to the Round of 16 if scores remain as they are.

Penalty to Morocco!

11:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then! Late first-half drama in Perth, with Ibtissam Jraïdi bundled over in the box.

The penalty is saved, but...

HALF TIME: SOUTH KOREA 1-1 GERMANY

11:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-1 Germany, 45 minutes

11:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s eight consecutive games across last summer’s Euros and this World Cup that Alexandra Popp has scored in. Another timely goal from the Wolfsburg forward.

GOAL! South Korea 1-1 GERMANY (Alexandra Popp, 42 minutes)

11:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany are level!

How they needed that! Alexandra Popp has been quiet so far but South Korea lose track of the Germany captain for once, allowing her to drift into space in the box as a floated cross is stood up from the right. South Korea have looked vulnerable against that type of delivery throughout this first half and Popp attacks it superbly, directing her header down into the bottom corner.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-0 Germany, Morocco 0-0 Colombia (39 minutes)

11:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Few signs of an opener in Perth with Colombia yet to really force a clear chance against Morocco.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-0 Germany, 35 minutes

11:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And this looks a concern for manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: goalkeeper Merle Frohms is clutching at her leg. It appears it might be a hamstring issue for Frohms, who will continue with a grimace for now. Ann-Katrin Berger is a handy reserve option, but one to monitor for the first-choice stopper.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-0 Germany, 33 minutes

11:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This has been an excellent 15 minutes from South Korea, banks of five and four solidly formed and preventing Germany moving the ball forward at pace.

Women’s World Cup: Morocco 0-0 Colombia, 25 minutes

11:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It remains goalless in Perth, though Colombia are starting to assert themselves, yet to register a shot on target but increasingly in control of the ball.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-0 Germany, 23 minutes

11:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Germany have settled into the game a little, but South Korea continue to press well, denying their opposition a chance to build fluidly from deep. Casey Phair looks lively, leading the press for South Korea up front on her own when Germany have possession and putting herself about physically - the teenager is some prospect.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-0 Germany, 15 minutes

11:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Another opportunity for Klara Buhl - and she probably should have done better again. Buhl arrives late as a cross hops past a static South Korean defence and directs her header powerfully, but a couple of feet over the angle of the goal.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 1-0 Germany, 11 minutes

11:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A chance for Klara Buhl, ball bouncing invitingly bout 15 yards out, but the Bayern Munich winger rather scuffs her volley, sending it scuttling wide of Kim Jung-mi’s goal.

Over in Perth, a relatively even start, with Ibtissim Jraid’s first minute effort the best chance so far. Remember, a Germany defeat means Morocco would need only a point to progress.

Women’s World Cup: Germany out as things stand

11:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And with Morocco vs Colombia currently goalless, as things stand Germany would be OUT of the Women’s World Cup.

A long way to go yet, of course.

GOAL! South Korea 1-0 Germany (Cho So-hyun, 6 minutes)

11:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But now South Korea have the lead! It’s beautiful play in possession, Germany dragged out of shape with the defensive line doglegged. Cho So-hyun bends her run perfectly to arc in behind and slots past an onrushing Frohms to put South Korea in front.

Women’s World Cup: South Korea 0-0 Germany

11:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the post! Nearly a brilliant start for South Korea, starlet Casey Phair darting in from wider and latching onto a neat through pass, but the 16-year-old’s effort is palmed on to the post by Merle Frohms. A smart stop from the goalkeeper - but the defence in front of her was opened up rather easily.

Kick off!

11:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And both South Korea vs Germany and Morocco vs Colombia are underway!

Women’s World Cup: Group stages set to conclude

10:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

They are also just about ready to get going in Perth, with Colombia hoping to capitalise on that brilliant win over Germany and top the group with a point or more against Morocco.

Just 90 minutes more of group stage football at the 2023 Women’s World Cup - the two final round of 16 places are up for grabs.

Women’s World Cup: Can South Korea shock Germany?

10:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What chances of another major World Cup surprise, then? Well, South Korea were shown a template by Colombia of how to frustrate Germany, taking them on physically and not allowing them to settle in possession. While Collin Bell’s side are yet to get off the mark at this tournament, they did score five twice in back-to-back games against Zambia in April - and the African side beat Germany in Furth at the start of July.

Still, you’d imagine the Euros runners-up will fancy this as the try to get their campaign back on course. The players are out for the anthems in Brisbane.

Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

10:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape as the group stages continue in Australia and New Zealand.

Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa bagged a brace in the 4-0 victory over Spain to move top of the top-scorer standings, with Lauren James among those on three goals after her stunning double in England’s 6-1 win over China.

If two or more players finish on the same number of goals, the golden boot will be determined by assists and then on minutes played.

Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?

Women’s World Cup 2023: Lena Oberdorf backs Germany’s strong mentality to see them through

10:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lena Oberdorf starts again for Germany as she continues to work her way back to full intensity after her start to the tournament was disrupted by a thigh injury. The Wolfsburg midfielder is confident her side will react well to that Colombia defeat and get the job done today.

“We feel we are very strong,” Oberdorf said to the Fifa website. “Ahead of the Euros last year, we lost against Serbia, and everybody thought, ‘Germany are going to suck at this tournament’. Then we made it into the final.

“We have stuck together as a team for a long time. We will calm down, focus on this game, and complete our task. We have a good mentality in the team. Even the younger players, I know they are thinking ‘Okay, let’s go, we can change things against Korea’.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup 2023

10:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wins for Colombia and Germany would set up two mightily intriguing last-16 fixtures. The South American side, remember, need only a point to be secure at the top of Group H and set up a meeting with Jamaica, two of the tournament’s suprise packages, in Melbourne. That would leave Germany to face France in a rematch of last summer’s Euro 2022 semi-final.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Morocco vs Colombia team news

10:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Colombia make one change to the team that beat Germany, with Leicy Santos favoured ahead of Lady Andrade in a dangerous forward quartet.

Anissa Lahmari looks set to fulfil a playmaking role for Morocco, replacing Salma Amani in an otherwise unchanged starting lineup.

Colombia XI: C Perez; C Arias, J Carabali, D Arias, M Vanegas; L Bedoya Durango, D Montoya; M Ramirez, L Santos, L Caicedo; C Usme.

Morocco XI: K Er-Rmichi; H Ait El Haj, N El Chad, N Benzina, Z Redouani; S Ouzraoui, E Nakkach, A Lahmari, G Chebbak, F Tagnaout; I Jraidi.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Germany vs South Korea team news

10:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marina Hegering and Lea Schüller come in to the starting side for Germany, with Lina Magull surprisingly dropped by Martina Vass-Tecklenburg after the defeat to Colombia.

Hong Hye-ji drops out of the South Korea side that began against Morocco, with Chun Ga-ram installed into the starting line-up. 16-year-old striker Casey Phair, who became the youngest player in competition history earlier in the tournament, also gets a start.

South Korea XI: JM Kim; HR Kim, G Chun, SY Shim; J Choo, SY Ji, YR Choe, SH Cho, S Jang; C Phair, YJ Lee.

Germany XI: M Frohms; S Huth, K Hendrich, M Hegering, C Hagel; S Dabritz, L Oberdorf; J Brand, A Popp, K Buhl; L Schuller.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Linda Caicedo wonder-goal stuns Germany

09:55 , Luke Baker

I make no apologies for showing you this goal again. Perhaps the biggest shock result of the World Cup so far was Colombia beating Germany and while Manuela Vanegas scored a 97th-minute winner, this stunner from Linda Caicedo set them on their way.

Both teams look in good position to qualify from Group H today

Women’s World Cup latest - England’s attack goes from tired to inspired

09:45 , Luke Baker

It is far too easy to fall into the trap of viewing this England team through rose-tinted glasses: this is a team who win games and have fun while doing so. After all, the Lionesses are the team who scored 20 against Latvia; the team who danced past Luxembourg and North Macedonia as they found a way to double figures; the team who made a mockery of any suggestion Norway were a top team with their 8-0 victory at the Euros.

In recent months that hasn’t been the case — two wingers would charge up the flanks and cross towards Alessia Russo, if couldn’t can’t find a cross then they’d try and cut inside. Rinse and repeat. It hadn’t taken much of late for teams to sit back and stifle England – the code had been cracked and the attack was neutered.

It’s a good job, then, that Sarina Wiegman has stumbled across a way forward.

Read more below:

England’s attack goes from tired to inspired as new-look front three devastates China

Women’s World Cup latest - Australia confident they can continue to win without Sam Kerr if required

09:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Co-hosts Australia will hope to have Sam Kerr back amongst things for their last-16 encounter with Denmark, the Chelsea forward yet to feature at the World Cup and continuing to battle a calf issue. Kerr was fit enough to be named on the bench for the Matildas’ final group fixture against Canada, but was not required in a 4-0 win. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is hopeful that her captain will be back to fitness for the knockout rounds, but believes her side have demonstrated that they are more than capable of winning without her.

“We always want Sam on the field and she’s a world-class striker but we’ve shown now that we have the depth and we can play any combination up front that we can still score goals,” Arnold told The Australian Associated Press. “If she plays, she plays, if she doesn’t, she doesn’t. But we have our plan.

“She has her own individual plan that she’s doing with the doctor and physio and getting her ready to join in with the team,

“What she had to do, she looked like she was quite comfortable doing it, and she was in high spirits (afterwards), so I assumed it all went well.”

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup latest - Lloyd critical of USA’s performance

09:35 , Luke Baker

Former United States women’s national team player Carli Lloyd labelled USA’s performance against Portugal “lacklustre” and “uninspiring” as they almost crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages.

The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from elimination when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.

The USA held on to scrape a 0-0 draw, enough to secure progress to the last-16 while knocking Portugal out, but the four-time winners missed out on top spot in Group E with Lloyd highly critical of the display from her former side.

Read more below:

Carli Lloyd slams former teammates as USA almost crash out of Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup latest - Wiegman hails England adaptability

09:25 , Luke Baker

England boss Sarina Wiegman lauded the Lionesses’ adaptability after a system shake-up sparked a thumping 6-1 victory over China at the Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses had not scored more than once in their opening two matches but came alive on a crisp night in front of 13,497 at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium to seal top spot in Group D.

Wiegman took a gamble as she swapped England’s usual 4-3-3 for a 3-5-2 formation, and she was rewarded with goals from five different players including a brace from Chelsea prodigy Lauren James, who also picked up three assists.

“I think we are growing into this tournament,” said Wiegman, whose side will travel back to their Terrigal, New South Wales base camp before flying to Brisbane to meet Nigeria in the knockout stages.

Read more below:

Sarina Wiegman hails England adaptability after big win over China

Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

09:15 , Luke Baker

Lauren James shone again with two fine goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16.

Alessia Russo gave the European champions the perfect start with a goal in the fourth minute before Lauren Hemp and James added two more to give England a comfortable lead at the break at Hindmarsh Stadium. Asian Champions China, who exit in the group stage for the first time in eight editions of the World Cup, came out firing in the second half and got a goal back through a Wang Shuang penalty.

James grabbed her third goal, however, before Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also found the net to give England an emphatic victory as they head off to Brisbane to play Nigeria on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, the United States survived a mighty scare against Portugal to narrowly reach the last-16. The defending champions needed to avoid defeat but were inches away from crashing out when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta struck the post in stoppage time.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today

Women’s World Cup: Two Round of 16 slots to be filled

09:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So that’s what the four sides need to progress to the Round of 16, with those two final spots in the knockout rounds to be filled. Group H’s two representatives will play their last-16 fixtures on Tuesday 8 August - the group winner will travel to Melbourne for a meeting with Jamaica, so impressive so far, while France are on their way to Adelaide and await the runners-up.

Here’s the full schedule for the first knockout round - plenty of tasty ties.

Saturday 5 August

Match 49: Switzerland vs Spain (06:00, Auckland)

Match 50: Japan vs Norway (09:00, Wellington)

Sunday 6 August

Match 51: Netherlands vs South Africa (03:00, Sydney)

Match 52: Sweden vs United States (10:00, Melbourne)

Monday 7 August

Match 54: England vs Nigeria (08:30, Brisbane)

Match 53: Australia vs Denmark (11:30, Sydney)

Tuesday 8 August

Match 56: Winners Group H vs Jamaica (09:00, Melbourne)

Match 55: France vs Runners-up Group H (12:00, Adelaide)

Women’s World Cup: Group H permutations

09:01 , Luke Baker

So, what does each team in Group H need to do to reach the knockouts? I’m glad you asked!

All the permutations are below and remember, those matches kick off at 11am with us bringing you all the action.

What does each team need to qualify?

Colombia

- Due to Morocco’s goal difference, Colombia would need to lose by at least four goals to be in danger of missing out on the last-16. A win or draw would confirm their place as group winners.

Germany

- Germany will go through with a win, regardless of the result in the Colombia vs Morocco game.

- If Germany draw, they would go through in second place as long as Morocco fail to win against Colombia.

- If Germany lose and Morocco win or draw against Colombia, they would be out. Germany could lose and go through, but they would need to Colombia to beat Morocco and South Korea to win by no more than five goals.

Morocco

- Morocco will go through if they win and Germany fail to beat South Korea.

- Morocco would only go through with a draw if Germany lose to South Korea.

- Due to goal difference, Morocco cannot go through with a defeat.

South Korea

- South Korea can only go through with a win against Germany, combined with Morocco losing to Colombia.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup: Group H standings, fixtures and results

08:45 , Luke Baker

We turn our attention to today’s final two matches of the group stage - South Korea vs Germany and Colombia vs Morocco.

Group H has proved to be a fascinating group and here’s how it stands and what has happened so far.

Group H standings

1. Colombia - 6 points (+3 goal difference)

2. Germany - 3 points (+5)

3. Morocco - 3 points (-5)

4. South Korea - 0 points (-3)

Results and fixtures

Germany 6-0 Morocco

Colombia 2-0 South Korea

South Korea 0-1 Morocco

Germany 1-2 Colombia

Thursday 3 August

South Korea vs Germany (11am BST)

Morocco vs Colombia (11am BST)

When do England play next? Women’s World Cup fixtures and route to the final

08:31 , Luke Baker

Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.

Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

When do England play next? Women’s World Cup fixtures and route to the final

Sarina Wiegman’s brave switch solves England’s Keira Walsh problem at Women’s World Cup

08:20 , Luke Baker

Rip it up and start again: if Keira Walsh’s injury spelled the end of something at the Women’s World Cup, it only did for England’s starting formation. Against China, Sarina Wiegman made her most dramatic change as Lionesses manager yet, switching to a 3-5-2 system to counter the blow of losing their key midfielder. In doing so, Wiegman created something new, unlocking England’s best performance in months.

The Lionesses looked like themselves again, and while England’s 6-1 win against China made sure of their progress to the last-16 as Group D winners, as much focus will be on how Wiegman has recalibrated and recharged her side ahead of the knockout stages. After two 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark there was an element of danger coming into the decider, but from the opening moments, the tempo and fluidity of England’s performance erased any doubts.

Sarina Wiegman’s brave England switch solves key Women’s World Cup problem

Genius Lauren James takes over Women’s World Cup — but England must learn from rivals

08:05 , Luke Baker

Much like Lauren James’s divine second goal, this might be dropping beautifully for England. Certainly, Sarina Wiegman suddenly has clarity in a World Cup characterised by uncertainty and unpredictability. James’s very role illustrates that. The young winger’s influence from that wide role was a driving force in this crushing 6-1 win over China that confirmed an expected first place.

It is a first place, however, that suddenly looks very different. The path to the semi-finals, at least, is something else that’s so much clearer.

It now won’t feature Australia or Canada, and may not have any of France, Brazil or Germany. A thrilling Colombia and dangerous last-16 opponents Nigeria are huge threats, but there is the prospect that such developing teams have had their main highs. Just as importantly, the World Cup’s stand-out performers so far, in Japan, are on the other side of the draw.

On that, and the elusive momentum that defines tournaments, England now have none of the sudden doubts that are afflicting other previous favourites in Spain and – above all – the USA.

Read more:

Lauren James takes over World Cup — but England must learn from rivals

Women’s World Cup latest - Lauren James: England’s new superstar taking World Cup by storm

07:50 , Luke Baker

Technically gifted England forward Lauren James has already become one of the breakout stars of the 2023 Women’s World Cup for her thrilling performance against China.

While at times ‘LJ’ has faced criticism for being inconsistent, on the biggest stage she has hit her best form with two goals and three assists in the final group match as England sailed through to the knockout round.

England manager Sarina Wiegman hailed James for doing “special things” during the 6-1 win over China, while the player herself told the TV cameras after the game that the performance was what “dreams are made of,”

But her rise to the top has been an interesting story.

Read more about the rise of England’s new superstar, Lauren James, below:

Lauren James: England’s new superstar taking World Cup by storm

Women’s World Cup tips: Best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches

07:39 , Luke Baker

With the group stages of the Women’s World Cup coming to a close, UK betting sites have priced up the final round of fixtures in Group H.

The latest Women’s World Cup odds suggest both games will be one-sided affairs, with 2003 World Cup winners Germany seeking a win over South Korea to secure their place in the knockout rounds, while Colombia need just a point against Morocco to solidify top spot.

Below, we analyse both fixtures with betting value in mind.

Women’s World Cup tips: Best bets and predictions for Thursday's matches

Women’s World Cup latest - When do England play next?

07:37 , Luke Baker

Lauren James inspired England to a thrilling Women’s World Cup victory over China and now the Lionesses are into the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The Chelsea forward has produced some spectacular strikes already down under, with England rebounding from the injury loss of Keira Walsh.

Sarina Wiegman has reshuffled the pack spectacularly and England have regained their confidence, particularly in front of goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lionesses’ next challenge in Australia:

When do England play next? Women’s World Cup fixtures and route to the final

Women’s World Cup latest - LIVE

07:36 , Luke Baker

Welcome back to our coverage of the Women’s World Cup, where the group stage has reached its final day of action. Group H ends this morning with Colombia, Germany, Morocco and South Korea battling for supremacy.