Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Norway face Switzerland as Philippines stun New Zealand

Women’s World Cup co-hosts New Zealand were stunned by debutants Philippines, who claimed their first ever victory at the tournament with a 1-0 win in Wellington.

Sarina Bolden’s historic goal midway through the first half was enough to secure a seismic upset, with Jacqui Hand’s equaliser disallowed for offside as New Zealand failed to back up their opening victory over Norway.

The result blows Group A wide open, with Norway looking to bounce back from their opening defeat when they take on Switzerland in an all-European clash.

Earlier on Tuesday, Catalina Usme and 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game.

Monday saw Brazil kick things off with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Panama as Ary Borges scored a hat-trick, while Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in the first game of the day with veteran striker Cristiana Girelli coming off the bench to grab the winner. Germany thrashed Morocco 6-0.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Latest updates

The Women’s World Cup continues in Australia and New Zealand

Ada Hegerberg replaced in line-up as Norway face Switzerland

FT! New Zealand 0-1 Philippines - Sarina Bolden goal stuns co-hosts

Colombia defeat South Korea 2-0 in Group H with Linda Caicedo on target

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway 0-0 Switzerland

09:19 , Jamie Braidwood

15 mins: Ah, that was a chance for Switzerland! Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic had the run of Bachmann to her left as Switzerland broke forward, but she instead looked for Seraina Séverin Piubel on the right. The pass is cut out and the move breaks down.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway 0-0 Switzerland

09:14 , Jamie Braidwood

12 mins: ITV are now reporting that Hegerberg suffered an injury during the last action of her warm-up. That is cruel.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway 0-0 Switzerland

09:11 , Jamie Braidwood

8 mins: Switzerland have started well here, as they look to make the most of the opportunity that has been presented to them. Ramona Bachmann is likely to carry their threat and the PSG forward is close to the opener as the ball breaks inside the Norway box - Thea Bjelde has to make an important block.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway 0-0 Switzerland

09:07 , Jamie Braidwood

4 mins: So with Caroline Graham Hansen already on the bench, Norway are now without another of their star forwards in Ada Hegerberg. There are reports that both players have been unwell this week, but that is such a huge blow ahead of what is really a must-win clash.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway vs Switzerland

09:04 , Jamie Braidwood

1 min: Underway in Hamilton! And there’s a stunning bit of news right from the start! Ada Hegerberg is off the pitch, heading down the tunnel just seconds before kick off! The striker has been replaced in the line-up by Sophie Román Haug.

What on earth has happened there?!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway vs Switzerland

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

It looks an awful evening in Hamilton, with the pitch under a cloud of misty rain. Lots of star WSL quality on display here, it should be a great clash - and the earlier result between New Zealand and the Philippines in Group A really ups the stakes too.

That said, nothing will be decided today in terms of qualification.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Norway vs Switzerland

08:46 , Jamie Braidwood

This morning’s upset between New Zealand and Philippines has offered a lifeline to Norway, who lost their opening match to the co-hosts in Group A.

They will have to improve when they take on Switzerland, who were 2-0 winners against the Philippines, after their display against New Zealand was slammed back home.

The big team news is that Caroline Graham Hansen drops to the bench in one of three changes named by Hege Riise, as Norway try to find the right combination. Will we see more more Ada Hegerberg today?

Switzerland: Thalmann, Aigbogun, Riesen, Stierli, Maritz, Sow, Reuteler, Waelti, Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic

Norway: Mikalsen, Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken, Tuva Hansen, Maanum, Risa, Reiten, Eikeland, Haavi, Hegerberg

(Getty Images)

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:34 , Jamie Braidwood

Olivia McDaniel is the hero for the Philippines after that brilliant save against Grace Jale in stoppage time.

(Getty Images)

FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:27 , Jamie Braidwood

A HISTORIC WIN FOR THE PHILIPPINES!

They stun the co-hosts New Zealand with their first ever win at the World Cup! In doing so, they become the first debutant country to win a match at this World Cup and the result blows Group A wide open. New Zealand had the chance to move to the verge of qualification after their opening win against Norway, but they must now go down to the final day.

It means Norway have the chance to bounce back when they take on Switzerland next.

Look at what it means 🥹#PHI have done it... their first-ever win in #FIFAWWC history! 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/gARXKiQ3Fx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 25, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:26 , Jamie Braidwood

90+2 mins: SAVE! Brilliant from McDaniel! Bott swings in a cross to the back post and picks out Grace Jale, who looks to steer a volley back across goal. But the goalkeeper springs to her left and produces a massive stop with just minutes to go! McDaniel then clears the corner... can’t be much time left now.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:23 , Jamie Braidwood

90 mins: Wilkinson meets the corner from the right and beats McDaniel to the cross but can’t steer the header on target!

There will be five minutes added on.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:19 , Jamie Braidwood

85 mins: The Philippines have been able to run the clock down at times and have controlled this second half well - although New Zealand should expect to have plenty of stoppage time at the end of the 90.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:11 , Jamie Braidwood

78 mins: New Zealand have not managed a shot on target since the first half. This would be such a damaging result for the co-hosts, amid such a historic moment for the Philippines.

(Getty Images)

NO GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

08:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Or not!

The goal has been disallowed for offside! Wilkinson went a touch too early and is offside by her shoulder! Let off for the Philippines and now New Zealand have to go again.

#NZL thought they had their equaliser through Jacqui Hand 👀



📺 VAR says otherwise... to the relief of #PHI#FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/RfIhrrA0Mx — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 25, 2023

GOAL! Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 1-1 Philippines

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Equaliser!

Denied by the posts moments before, Hand finds the back of the net with the header! Wilkinson keeps the ball in play and swings a cross to the back post, where Hand steers it into the far corner!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

07:57 , Jamie Braidwood

64 mins: OFF THE POST! New Zealand are getting closer! Chance, the best player on the pitch since coming on at half time, plays a brilliant pass across to Jacqui Hand, who strikes at goal first-time. It beats McDaniel, but strikes the bottom of the post and crashes out!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

57 mins: CHANCE! It should be 1-1! CJ Bott whips in an excellent cross from the left and Hannah Wilkinson makes a storming run to meet it on the six-yard line. The striker rises brilliantly, beating goalkeeper Olivia Davies-McDaniel to the cross, but she can’t keep the header down! It skims the roof of the net!

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

07:48 , Jamie Braidwood

53 mins: Chance has already made a difference for New Zealand, bringing much more threat and directness on the wings. But the Philippines have an excellent shape, and are making it really difficult for New Zealand to find any way through.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

07:41 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway in Wellington! A huge 45 minutes coming up for New Zealand, who need to stay calm here as they attempt to come from behind against the Philippines. The hosts have made two changes at the break, with Celtic’s Olivia Chance and Annalie Longo both on.

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Colombia 2-0 South Korea

07:37 , Jamie Braidwood

A great result for Colombia this morning - and a brilliant Women’s World Cup debut for their 18-year-old star Linda Caicedo. The Real Madrid midfielder has now scored at the U17s World Cup, U20s World Cup and senior World Cup in just over a year.

Colombia got their Women's World Cup off to the perfect start against South Korea ✅



You wouldn't think this was only their second ever win at the tournament 🤯#FIFAWWC #COL #KOR pic.twitter.com/SpfNJP7P4H — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 25, 2023

Women’s World Cup LIVE: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

07:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Half time! A huge story is developing here as Philippines take a 1-0 lead into the break against the co-hosts New Zealand, thanks to Sarina Bolden’s historic goal. The Philippines have been organised, lively and adventurous, while New Zealand have been well off the levels required, with Hannah Wilkinson booked amid rising frustrations near the end of the half.

(Getty Images)

Women’s World Cup LIVE: Colombia 2-0 South Korea

07:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Catalina Usme and Linda Caicedo scored to give Colombia a 2-0 victory over South Korea in their opening game of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Usme scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute after a South Korean handball, sending keeper Yoon Younggeul the wrong way before slotting the ball into the far corner.

Caicedo, an 18-year-old forward for Real Madrid, doubled Colombia’s lead nine minutes later, launching a high shot that Yoon got her hands on, but without the power to send it over the bar. The ball squirted into the net, to the delight of the yellow-clad Colombian fans at Sydney Football Stadium.

“Well, I am extremely happy, but this has to do with the collective work of everyone,” Caicedo said on her first World Cup goal.

“The feeling the group had going onto the pitch we were a bit anxious, we wanted the World Cup to start, and we wanted to start off on the right foot, this was something crucial.

“Very happy for the goal and the victory.”

Korea’s American-born teenager Casey Phair became the youngest player to take the field in Women’s World Cup history, subbing on in the 78th minute, just 26 days after her 16th birthday.

Reuters

(Getty Images)

07:11 , Jamie Braidwood

A historic moment for the Philippines and Sarina Bolden, who is now the country’s record scorer!

#PHI have their first-ever goal at a #FIFAWWC!



History is made as Sarina Bolden gives the Philippines an unlikely lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/SgYhJwFHIq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 25, 2023

GOAL! New Zealand 0-1 Philippines

07:04 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and what a story we have here! The Philippines have stunned New Zealand, with Sarina Bolden scoring a historic goal for the World Cup debutants in Wellington! This would really flip the script in Group A!