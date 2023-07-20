Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Australia host Ireland after Sam Kerr blow as New Zealand stun Norway

New Zealand opened the Women’s World Cup with a stunning win against Norway as Australia were rocked by the news that captain Sam Kerr has been ruled out of her country’s first two matches due to injury.

Co-hosts New Zealand claimed their first ever World Cup win, at their 16th attempt, as Hannah Wilkinson’s goal early in the second half shocked group favourites Norway at a sold-out Eden Park.

Australia play their opening match against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney, but they will be without their star forward after Kerr suffered a calf injury in training on the day before the tournament.

The kick-off to the World Cup came just hours after a mass shooting in Auckland that killed two people and wounded six. But the World Cup will “proceed as planned” and New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins said there was no risk to national security.

Australia - Republic of Ireland

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

What can Ireland achieve in this tournament?

10:35 , Mike Jones

Ireland claimed their first World Cup qualification thanks to a narrow win over Scotland in the European qualifiers.

They took their spot for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as the lowest-ranked European nation, and landed in the one of the toughest possible groups by drawing hosts Australia, Canada - the top seed in pot two, and Nigeria - the top seed in pot four.

Extending their debut to the knockout stages appears unlikely but just reaching the World Cup - for the first time in their history - is an incredible achievement in itself.

Women’s World Cup fans arrive for opening match

10:35 , Jack Rathborn

What are Australia’s chances of winning the World Cup?

10:30 , Mike Jones

Australia have played at seven World Cups but are yet to reach a semi-final.

Their defeat to Norway at the last-16 four years ago was considered to be a major disappointment after three successive quarter-final appearances.

In front of their home fans, the Matildas will be setting their expectations much, much higher this time around in what is Australia’s biggest sporting event since the 2000 Olympics.

With Sam Kerr captaining the side, though she won’t feature in today’s opener, they have the quality to go a long way.

Fans arrive in Sydney for Australia vs Ireland at World Cup 2023

10:25 , Mike Jones

Fans are arriving at Stadium Australia for the Group B match between Australia and Ireland match in the Women’s World Cup today.

The Matildas host the Republic of Ireland side in front of a sold-out 80,000 crowd in Sydney.

Ireland got the better of Sweden, Finland and, in a dramatic play-off, Scotland to reach the finals of a major tournament for the first time.

Their group includes top-10 sides Australia and Canada, as well as Nigeria.

Watch live: Fans arrive in Sydney for Australia v Ireland at World Cup 2023

FT New Zealand 1-0 Norway

10:21 , Mike Jones

New Zealand captain Ali Riley spoke to the BBC after her team’s historic victory over Norway.

“I am so so proud we have been fighting for this for so long” she said, “We had a clear go to inspire young girls, young people around this country and the world, I really think we did that tonight. Anything is possible.

“There were a lot of doubters because the results we had but we believed, we believed in ourselves this entire game. We showed it and we played with confidence. The finish, this is what dreams are made of.”

Riley also touched on the deadly shooting in Auckland this morning before the tournament began adding: “This morning something really really tragic happened and we wanted to bring something positive tonight and we thought of the victims and the first responders and they made us so proud and we just wanted to just help bring something amazing today.”

Australia star Sam Kerr ruled out of Women’s World Cup opener after injury blow

10:17 , Mike Jones

Australia star Sam Kerr has been ruled out of her country’s first two matches at the Women’s World Cup in what is a huge blow to the tournament co-hosts.

The Chelsea striker suffered a calf injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

Australia play their opening match against the Republic of Ireland in Sydney on Thursday night, while Kerr has also been ruled out of their Group B clash with Nigeria next week.

Australia star Sam Kerr ruled out of Women’s World Cup opener after injury blow

Australia vs Ireland

10:10 , Mike Jones

The Women’s World Cup goes on as the other co-hosts for this tournament, Australia, face the Republic of Ireland next. This match kicks off at 11am and here’s a look at the teams:

The big news is that Sam Kerr isn’t available for Australia.

Australia XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Vine; Foord, Fowler

STARTING XI 🗒



Here's how we line up for our #FIFAWWC opener against the Republic of Ireland!



⏰: 8:00pm AEST

📺💻📱: Channel 7 & Optus Sport#Matildas pic.twitter.com/gv6CVfiYE6 — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) July 20, 2023

Ireland XI: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Quinn, Connolly, McCabe, Farrelly; O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Sheva; Carussa

STARTING XI | Australia v Ireland



Our line-up for our biggest game yet…



Katie McCabe captains us in our first @FIFAWWC game 🇮🇪#COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/UrJkQDzj1C — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 20, 2023

FT New Zealand 1-0 Norway

10:07 , Mike Jones

Norway never clicked into gear, for 90 minutes they were outclassed and outplayed. Things could have been worse too as New Zealand missed a penalty in the dying stages of the match.

The Norwegians now face a difficult test to get out of the group stages.

FT New Zealand 1-0 Norway

10:03 , Mike Jones

New Zealand’s women had never won a match at the World Cup before today. They can’t believe what they’ve just achieved, the co-hosts are now top of Group A thanks to a historic victory over Norway.

There are smiles, there are tears of joy, there’s dancing and hugs. The scenes are wonderful.

Full-time: New Zealand 1-0 Norway

10:00 , Mike Jones

90+10 mins: There’s the final whistle!New Zealand have done it, they’ve won the opening match in the Women’s World Cup 2023. They’ve beaten Norway and they’ve made history.

The rest of the squad storms the pitch as the celebrations begin. Hannah Wilkinson’s goal was the difference between the teams.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:58 , Mike Jones

90+7 mins: Betsy Hassett and Paige Satchell combine on the left wing to take the ball into the corner. They eke out a few vital seconds maintaining the ball before Guro Reiten wins it back and transitions Norway into attack.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:55 , Mike Jones

90+4 mins: An injection of pace from Haavi on the left side gets Norway up the pitch but she floats another cross off target and boots it out of play.

New Zealand look in control. They seem comfortable enough to be able to close out this game.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:50 , Mike Jones

90 mins: MISSED! Ria Percival had the chance to win the game for New Zealand. She tries to place it into the top right corner but pins the crossbar instead and Norway still have hope!

Nine minutes of stoppage time are to be added on. Can the hosts survive?

Penalty to New Zealand!

09:49 , Mike Jones

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

88 mins: The referee takes a look at the pitchside monitor. She decides that the handball came inside the box, New Zealand have a penalty and the chance to decide this match!

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:48 , Mike Jones

87 mins: Oh my! There’s a VAR check going on to determine whether New Zealand have a penalty. It’s for a handball against Norway and the decision needs to be made whether the obstruction took place inside the box.

Tuva Hansen was the player at fault.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:45 , Mike Jones

85 mins: New Zealand are now fully focused on defending this lead. Graham Hansen weaves into the box, cutting through two defenders on the way, she lifts a cross into the middle but Ria Percival is on hand to scoop the ball out of the penalty area.

Norway float a ball back in but this time Victoria Esson clings on to it and smothers the ball to take some time out of the game.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:42 , Mike Jones

82 mins: Crossbar! That’s a big chance for Norway. They work the ball along the edge of the box with Haavi slipping a pass into the feet of Tuva Hansen.

She lets fly from the edge of the penalty area but Victoria Esson rises up to tip the ball onto the bar and deny the visitors an equaliser.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:40 , Mike Jones

79 mins: Graham Hansen’s footwork on the right wing is great and affords her the time to whip in a cross. New Zealand clear their lines but Norway recover possession and get set to come back at the hosts.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:36 , Mike Jones

76 mins: Ada Hegerberg is a frustrated figure up front for Norway. She’s trying to get play restarted quicker when New Zealand win a free kick deep in their own half.

Chance! The hosts work it brilliantly up to Hannah Wilkinson who takes the ball into the box. She holds it up under threat from two defenders then lays the ball off to Ria Percival.

Percival arrives just outside the penalty area, drills her first time effort at goal and watches as it swerves mere inches wide of the left-hand post.

That would have been a scorcher if it went in!

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:34 , Mike Jones

73 mins: New Zealand are beginning to take their time on the set pieces. Another corner is swung in by Ria Percival and the flight of the ball is misjudged by Aurora Mikalsen.

She comes out to get the ball but misses it under pressure from a cluster of New Zealand shirts. Thankfully for Norway the ball drops to a defender and gets cleared away.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:31 , Mike Jones

70 mins: Rebekah Stott, a stalwart in defence for New Zealand today, is replaced with 20 minutes to go as Claudia Bunge is brought on to get the hosts over the line in this match.

New Zealand are attempting to push Norway deep into their own half, they’re forcing the Norwegians to punt the ball long which is an easily defendable method of attack.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:27 , Mike Jones

67 mins: Emilie Haavi has replaced Julie Blakstad on the left side of the pitch for Norway. She took a few minutes to settle into the game but is now trying to force the issue.

A fine run down the line ends in a hooked cross that lands on top of the goal without troubling Victoria Esson.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:24 , Mike Jones

64 mins: Norway continue to push for an equaliser but they’re being kept at bay by the New Zealanders. Ria Percival puts her body on the line to block an effort from range and deflects the ball out for a throw in.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:22 , Mike Jones

61 mins: Save! Aurora Mikalsen keeps Norway in the contest with a brilliant one-handed save that pushes the ball over the top.

Indiah-Paige Riley cuts in from the right wing, rolls the ball onto her left foot and drills a great effort at goal but can’t double the hosts’ lead.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:19 , Mike Jones

58 mins: Close! Norway are a serious threat and if they click into gear they could overturn this deficit. Ada Hegerberg rolls away from a tackle on the left side of the box and slots a pass into the feet of Frida Maanum.

Ali Riley closes the gap to goal but is too far away to tackle. Maanum aims for the near post but pushes it wide of the target! That’s a big miss.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:15 , Mike Jones

54 mins: New Zealand want another one. Ria Percival swings a corner into the box but it’s defended well but the visitors.

Jacqui Hand then sweeps forward on the right side and looks to dart into the box, Mathilde Harviken looks to challenge her with a sliding tackle but pulls away before making contact.

Hand goeas down anyway and the ball rolls out of play.

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

09:10 , Jack Rathborn

51 mins: The host do get the opening goal and it’s a fully deserved one for their performance so far. Norway still seem disjointed and undercooked.

They’ve got just under 40 minutes to rescue this match or else they’re facing a loss in their opening game.

GOAL! New Zealand 1-0 Norway (Wilkinson, 48’) ⚽️

09:09 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Huge moment! What a goal this is.

A goal kick is sent out to the right wing where CJ Bott knocks it inside. A through ball comes up to Jacqui Hand who flies down the right side, gets into the box and squares a pass into the middle.

Hannah Wilkinson is in the perfect position to meet the ball and she rattles it into the back of the net with her first touch.

New Zealand lead!

Second half: New Zealand 0-0 Norway

09:06 , Mike Jones

Norway kick off the second half in Auckland and work the ball over the left side of the pitch. CJ Bott takes over the ball and works it over to the other side of the pitch where Ali Riley brings it under control.

She guides it back inside to Katie Bowen as Norway look the press up the pitch.

HT New Zealand 0-0 Norway

09:02 , Mike Jones

Coming up later today, the other co-hosts Australia kick off their campaign when they take on the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

Sam Kerr is the face of this World Cup and the star of the Australia team. As the most lethal striker in the world, who always seems to deliver on the big occasion, the Chelsea forward could be the difference for the Matildas as they look to advance past the quarter-finals for the first time.

With the 29-year-old in their squad, the hosts are genuine contenders.

HT New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:58 , Mike Jones

New Zealand have edged possession in the first half with 54% compared to Norway’s 46%. Both sides have created four attempts but there hasn’t been a shot on target yet.

Hannah Wilkinson has done a fine job up top for New Zealand but she needs more help in the final third.

HT New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:54 , Mike Jones

Half-time: New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:50 , Mike Jones

45 mins: No minutes are added on at the end of the first half. New Zealand have been the better team but Norway had the best chance through Ada Hegerberg.

This has been a great start to this tournament. Can the hosts kick on in the second half? Norway can’t play as poorly as they have in that first half.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:48 , Mike Jones

42 mins: New Zealand win another corner that Ria Percival drives in towards the near post. The ball is easily cleared by Norway but the hosts recover possession.

A threaded pass comes from the right side and Maren Mjelde fails to clear the danger. Instead Hannah Wilkinson takes the ball, sprints into the box and shoots but has her effort deflected behind by Thea Bjelde.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:46 , Mike Jones

39 mins: New Zealand could do with the break now. They’ve given everything over this first half but now look like they’re flagging in energy as Norway take more control of the ball.

Occassionally though the hosts will whip a cross into the box and they are still trying to find that opening goal.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:41 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Great defending! Norway string together the type of attack they’re so suited for. A sharp dart down the right wing from Caroline Graham Hansen sees her blaze past the midfield. She cuts into the box and lays the ball off to Ada Hegerberg.

This is Hegerberg’s best chance of the game so far and she shoots first time just as Rebekah Stott gets across and puts in a full length block to deny the Norwegian forward!

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:37 , Mike Jones

33 mins: CJ Bott lifts a long free kick into the box for New Zealand and picks out the tall Hannah Wilkinson. Wilkinson nods the ball back across goal but can’t pick out a teammate and sends the ball straight into the hands of Aurora Mikalsen.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:35 , Mike Jones

30 mins: New Zealand may suffer today with the lack of quality up top. The determinism is there as Indiah-Paige Riley drops her shoulder and takes on Ingrid Syrstad Engen.

The experienced defender marshalls her out of play though and wins Norway a goal kick without too much effort.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:33 , Mike Jones

27 mins: Norway are one of only three Women’s international sides to have qualified for every edition of the World Cup - the other two being Germany and the USA.

At the minute though, they’re struggling to get a foothold in this game. A wild clearance is hooked over to the left side of the pitch where Blackstad collects the ball.

She cuts towards the byline then lifts a decent cross into the box only to see Victoria Esson come out and claim the ball.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:29 , Mike Jones

24 mins: Aurora Mikalsen comes off her line and confidently plucks the ball out of the air as New Zealand swing another corner into the box.

Her confidence should feed into the Norway side who have been well underpar in this half.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:28 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Ria Percival is clipped in the middle of the pitch and wins New Zealand a free kick. The crowd are starting to get behind their team.

Malia Steinmetz flies up the pitch from the halfway line, loads of space opens up ahead of her and she gets to the box before cutting onto her right foot.

There aren’t many options for a pass and she holds onto the ball too long before deciding to shoot and ends up losing possession.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:23 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Norway win themselves a corner and lift the ball right into the six yard box. The New Zealand defenders scatter and leave goalkeeper Victoria Esson to deal with an awkwardly bouncing ball. She manages to flap it away from the goalline but needs the help of Malia Steinmetz to clear New Zealand’s lines.

The hosts have been decent so far but they do look shaky in defence.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:20 , Mike Jones

15 mins: The first quarter of an hour has flown by. New Zealand have been the better side, they’ve implemented their gameplan brilliantly and Norway have yet to react.

Another free kick for the hosts is floated into the box by Katie Bowen. It looks as though Julie Blakstad flicks the ball behind and New Zealand earn themselves a corner.

This set piece is whipped nicely into the box but sails over everyone’s head and skips through for a throw in.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:15 , Mike Jones

10 mins: Indiah-Paige Riley closes down Julie Blakstad and nicks the ball away from the Norwegian striker who overcompensates trying to recover the ball and brings down the midfielder.

New Zealand float the ball into the penalty area but it’s easily cleared by Norway. The ball gets recycled though and Betsy Hassett makes a fine run into the left side of the box.

A threaded pass comes to her feet but her shot is blocked by Mathilde Harviken.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:13 , Mike Jones

7 mins: Norway’s forward line is full of quality. Ada Hegerberg’s return to the team gives them an added dimension and everytime they get the ball near the penalty area there is a bit of panic from the New Zealand defenders.

The hosts are holding their own at the minute though.

New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:09 , Mike Jones

3 mins: New Zealand will be pleased with their start here. They’ve kept possession well and are restricting Norway’s time on the ball.

Both teams are trying to find their feet in these opening stages. A long ball up the pitch drops to Hannah Wilkinson. She brings it under control and drives through the back line.

Wilkinson takes the ball into the box and looks to square it, Norway’s goalkeeper spills the ball trying to scoop it up and it bobbles out to Jacqui Hand who snatches at a shot that flies wide.

Kick off: New Zealand 0-0 Norway

08:04 , Mike Jones

Here we go! The Women’s World Cup 2023 is underway. Co-hosts New Zealand get the match started against a decent Norway team.

Can they shock the Europeans today?

Women’s World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Norway

08:04 , Jamie Braidwood

There will be a minute’s silence before the opening match of the tournament after the shocking shooting of two people in Auckland this morning.

They are difficult circumstances for both teams.

Women’s World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Norway

08:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Anthems! New Zealand face a tough opening match here against Norway but this is a proud moment for them in front of a sold-out Eden Park.

A great atmosphere ahead of what is set to be a brilliant month.

New Zealand captain Abi Riley was particularly emotional.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Opening ceremony underway

07:53 , Jamie Braidwood

A record crowd is expected for tonight’s World Cup opener - the biggest attendance for a football match in the country, men’s or women’s.

New Zealand are aiming for their first ever win at the World Cup after going winless in five appearances at the tournament and 15 previous attempts.

Women’s World Cup: Gunman in Auckland shooting was on home detention for domestic violence

07:51 , Jamie Braidwood

The gunman behind the Thursday morning shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, that killed two people and injured six had a history of family violence and was in home detention, police said.

The perpetrator, who also died in the shooting, was reportedly a 24-year-old on home detention for domestic violence charges and subject to electronic monitoring.

He had previously been sentenced to five months’ home detention on charges of impeding breathing, assault with intent to injure and wilful damage.

Women’s World Cup to ‘proceed as planned’ after shooting in Auckland

07:43 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup will ‘proceed as planned’ following a shooting in Auckland, just hours before the city stages the first game of the tournament.

Ahead of the opening match between hosts New Zealand and opponents Norway in Auckland, a gunman was reportedly found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city on Thursday (20 July). The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.

New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins said: “Clearly with the Fifa World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The government has spoken to Fifa organisers this morning, and the tournament will proceed as planned.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident. New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

Women’s World Cup to ‘proceed as planned’ after shooting in Auckland

Women’s World Cup: All ITV’s cancelled daytime shows, from This Morning to Good Morning Britain

07:39 , Isobel Lewis

ITV’s daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain and This Morning, will face disruptions in the following weeks as the Women’s World Cup kicks off.

Live daytime programming is a staple of the channel, with Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly and Holly Willoughby mixing hard news with light entertainment every weekday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently hosting This Morning during the summer holidays.

However, as the Women’s World Cup begins in host countries Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (20 July), ITV’s schedule will see a major shake-up until the final on Sunday 20 August.

All the daytime shows cancelled by ITV for the World Cup, from This Morning to GMB

Women’s World Cup pundits - who’s presenting the 2023 tournament on the BBC and ITV?

07:36 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup is set to be one of the biggest sporting events this summer, with an unmissable lineup that is due to kick off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday 20th July.

Last year, England brought home the trophy after its win against Germany in a sold-out Wembley arena.

To give viewers the best experience in this year’s fixtures, household names such as Gabby Logan will be at the forefront of the BBC coverage, while Laura Woods will take on the lead for ITV’s coverage.

Women’s World Cup pundits - who’s presenting the 2023 tournament on the BBC and ITV?

Women’s World Cup 2023: A look at Norway

07:29 , Jamie Braidwood

Star in the team

It’s a testament to the skill, speed and elusiveness of Barcelona’s Caroline Graham Hansen that Guro Reiten isn’t even the most dangerous winger on the Norway team. Arguably the best dribbler in the game, the 28-year-old took a break from the international side following the Euros last summer but is now back to best - as Chelsea once again found out in this season’s Champions League.

The coach

It was not a surprise to see Swedish coach Martin Sjogren resign within days of Norway’s catastrophic Euros performance. He was replaced by former Norway international and World Cup winner Hege Riise - who coached the Lionesses before Sarina Wiegman took charge, as well as Team GB at the Olympics in Tokyo. The 53-year-old appears a much better fit in all departments.

Women’s World Cup 2023: A look at New Zealand

07:18 , Jamie Braidwood

One to watch

If New Zealand are going to need something special to break their cycle of World Cup disappointment on home soil, don’t be surprised if they are inspired by the fearlessness of youth. The Football Ferns finished an impressive third at the Under-17 World Cup five years ago and striker Gabi Rennie, the team’s No 9, is a breakthrough prospect.

The coach

Jitka Klimkova, the former Czech Republic international, believes in the process, even when the results have yet to follow. Since taking charge in 2021, Klimkova has tried to negotiate a period of transition for the team while playing a possession-based style.

Women’s World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Norway

07:09 , Jamie Braidwood

Team news!

New Zealand: Esson; Bott, Riley, Stott, Bowen; Percival, Steinmetz, Hassett; Hand, Wilkinson, Riley

Norway: Mikalsen; Bjelde, Hansen, Mjelde, Harviken; Engen, Maanum, Reiten; Graham Hansen, Hegerberg, Blakstad

Women’s World Cup 2023: Lucy Bronze insists England aren’t distracted by bonus row

07:04 , Jamie Braidwood

England defender Lucy Bronze said the Lionesses are feeling “empowered” ahead of their World Cup opener after releasing a statement addressing the players’ ongoing row with the Football Association over bonus payments and other commercial concerns.

In a message from the team posted on social media by captain Millie Bright, the Lionesses said they were “disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved” but would “pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament”, which begins for England on Saturday against Haiti in Brisbane.

Bronze, speaking at England’s team hotel on Wednesday, was adamant that the decision to go public about the situation was motivated not just by personal financial benefits but wider principles, and maintained she is “one hundred per cent confident that we will not be distracted by this”.

Bronze said: “I think the players are feeling very empowered. I think it’s the first time as a player group we’ve actually ever sent the message out ourselves, that we’ve collectively done together and set our sights on. So I think in that respect it’s been a very empowered player group last night and this morning and these past few weeks.

“I feel like we felt it was important that we sent the message out, because there has been some talks (and) we want to show that we’re focused for the World Cup, that is our main focus.

“It’s super sad that we have these issues. I think that again, this was something that we spoke about as an England group. We’re not only doing this for ourselves, we’re doing it so that we can set a standard.”

Women’s World Cup: Incident took place close to Norway hotel

07:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Both teams involved in tonight’s contest have assured the public that their players and staff are safe.

Norway’s team hotel is located about 300-400m from where the shooting took place, but a team spokesperson told the PA news agency that everything is calm in the Norwegian squad and preparations for the match are proceeding as normal.

Captain Maren Mjelde, through a statement, said: “Being informed about the consequences, the Norwegian team’s thoughts are with those affected and their families.

“Everyone probably woke up quite quickly when the helicopter hovered outside our hotel window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived.

“At first we didn’t know what was going on, but eventually there were updates on TV and the local media. We felt safe the whole time. FIFA has a good security system at the hotel and we have our own security officer in the squad.

“Everyone seems calm and we are preparing as normal for the game tonight, then we may have to adapt if there are any instructions from the authorities.”

Women’s World Cup 2023

06:55 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand co-captain Abi Riley: “We’ve done everything we can do to be ready for this moment. The noise, that will give us energy. But also I know what that can do for any little girl, seeing these players, these awesome, confident, empowered women and athletes just living their dreams.”

Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘No security concerns ahead of opening game’

06:49 , Jamie Braidwood

A minute’s silence will be held before both opening matches today following this morning’s shooting in Auckland, while Fifa said there are “no security concerns” ahead of the opening match of the tournament between New Zealand and Norway.

“We appreciate the collaboration with the New Zealand authorities from the earliest moment of this tragic incident,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“We have been involved in ongoing communication from the outset, and we have also received the necessary reassurances from Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson in relation to the safety and security of the participating teams and fans at the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

“Fifa extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives, and our thoughts and prayers remain with those who have been injured in this tragic incident.”

Robertson said: “This incident is in no way related to the upcoming Women’s World Cup tournament and there are no national security concerns.

“We have provided the necessary assurances about the security of the tournament to Fifa’s leadership this afternoon.

“There is a comprehensive security plan around our hosting of the Women’s World Cup, and we will continue to work with the police who have been part of operational planning group for the tournament, and as such, have plans in place and were well placed to deal with this morning’s incident.”

Women’s World Cup 2023: New Zealand ready to upset the odds

06:45 , Jamie Braidwood

New Zealand have never won a match in five prior appearances at the Women’s World Cup and while they are long odds to beat Norway in Thursday’s opener at Eden Park co-captain Ria Percival said the Football Ferns are relishing the role of the underdog.

Playing in the same Auckland stadium where the ‘Black Ferns’ secured their sixth women’s Rugby World Cup title last year, New Zealand are determined to give home fans more reasons to celebrate by beating the 1995 champions.

“We’re always seen as the underdogs,” Percival said on Wednesday. “And for us, we’ve always taken it in stride and we’ll do exactly the same with the first game tomorrow but for us we’re just excited to be here, we’re ready to go.”

Norway, who have 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg back in the mix after an extended absence prompted by a dispute with her federation, are a dangerous attacking side and New Zealand must find a way to neutralise their threat, said Percival.

“They can bring an attack,” she added. “So for us, it’s just focus on our job that we want to do to obviously stop them from ... being dangerous.”

Reuters

World Cup 2023: Gianni Infantino addresses media before tournament

06:30 , Jamie Braidwood

On the eve of the tournament, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said women’s football has experienced incredible growth over the last 10 years and is confident that the World Cup will win over anyone who remains sceptical about the merits of the women’s game.

The sport’s governing body expects 2 billion people to tune in for the 64-game tournament being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, with the event set to kick off in Auckland on Thursday.

“Many people who believe that women’s football is still not a great game, or it’s not so entertaining or it’s kind of a bad copy of men’s football or some stuff like that, well when they watch a game for the first time they will actually see that it’s a fantastic game,” said Infantino.

“The level has grown incredibly in the last 10 years and the best are coming here.”

Infantino said if there was one sport where the women’s game could compete with the men’s it would be football.

“I mean, it’s 50% of the population, women around the world, more or less, right?” he said.

“It’s really inconceivable, intellectually, that there is not one sport that can compete with some of the men’s sports.”

Women’s World Cup 2023: Group A guide

06:14 , Jamie Braidwood

All eyes will be on New Zealand when the co-hosts get the Women’s World Cup underway against Norway; expectations will be high but the Football Ferns will have their sights on achieving a more humble goal. World Cup history hangs over New Zealand: in five previous tournaments and across 15 matches, they have yet to record a victory or progress to the knockout stages.

The opportunity to play on home soil is a major boost but New Zealand have precious few positive signs elsewhere. Under coach Jitka Klimkova, New Zealand had a 11-match winless run before beating Vietnam a week before the tournament, their first win since last September. New Zealand’s squad is solid but unspectacular and the absence of a standout star could be keenly felt against the European nations in Group A, where Norway and Switzerland will both look to bounce back from disappointment at the European Championships last summer.

Group A guide

Women’s World Cup history hangs over co-hosts New Zealand

Women’s World Cup to ‘proceed as planned’ after shooting in Auckland on eve of tournament

06:11 , Jamie Braidwood

The Women’s World Cup will ‘proceed as planned’ following a shooting in Auckland, just hours before the city stages the first game of the tournament.

Ahead of the opening match between hosts New Zealand and opponents Norway in Auckland, a gunman was reportedly found dead after killing two people and injuring multiple others in the city on Thursday (20 July). The shooting took place at a building site in Auckland city centre.

New Zealand’s prime minister Chris Hipkins said: “Clearly with the Fifa World Cup kicking off this evening, there are a lot of eyes on Auckland. The government has spoken to Fifa organisers this morning, and the tournament will proceed as planned.

“Aucklanders and those watching around the world can be assured that the police have neutralised the threat and they are not seeking anybody else in relation to the incident. New Zealanders’ safety and the safety of our visitors is our first priority.

“There will be an increased police presence obviously around Auckland to provide public reassurance, but the police have indicated that they don’t think there is an ongoing security or safety risk.”

Women’s World Cup 2023: Big tournament preview

06:08 , Jamie Braidwood

As the squads have been adjusting to Australia and New Zealand over the last few weeks, many coaches and staff members have been doing what the rest of the public does, bouncing around news stories about the different teams to see how they are doing. It is the point at which an international tournament takes on that enticingly self-contained quality. All eyes still go to the USA, especially with this being Megan Rapinoe’s last World Cup, and the squad looking to see her off with a historic third successive victory.

As the defending champions themselves look around the field, though, they aren’t seeing what they used to. There is the usual confidence, of course, but also some caution. The gap between them and the rest of the teams isn’t as big. Rapinoe’s retirement may well close out a wider era, since the dominant factor in women’s football over the last decade has been how the USA have enjoyed much longer-term development than the rest of the game. That has been seen as especially influential as regards physical conditioning, but the general feeling is that the European game and Australia have caught up.

By Miguel Delaney

Why this Women’s World Cup will be unlike anything we’ve seen before

Women’s World Cup 2023: How to watch

06:03 , Jamie Braidwood

For UK viewers, every game will be available to watch on the BBC and ITV.

For the BBC, there will be live coverage on television as well as the BBC Sport website with live audio commentary available on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

For ITV, live coverage will be available on television as well as online via ITVX.

At present, the BBC and ITV have only announced the schedule for the group stages, although the BBC have said they will broadcast both semi-finals with the final available on both channels.

Here is everything you need to know

How to watch every Women’s World Cup match on TV

Good morning!

06:00 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s finally here.

The biggest ever Women’s World Cup kicks off this morning with both co-hosts in action on the opening day, as New Zealand face Norway in Auckland and Australia meet the Republic of Ireland in Sydney.

The first Women’s World Cup to feature 32 teams will get underway with New Zealand attempting to claim a historic win at the tournament - the Football Ferns have failed to win a match at the World Cup finals in 15 previous attempts but will be roared on by the home crowd at Eden Park as they face star-studded Norway.

Australia will then hope to get their campaign off to the perfect start as the Matildas take on Ireland in front of what is expected to be a record-breaking crowd at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium. Australia have emerged as one of the tournament favourites, with star Sam Kerr leading the line, and a winning start is vital with Canada and Nigeria making up the ‘group of death’.

Follow all the updates and build-up ahead of the opening match of the tournament in today’s live blog.