Women’s World Cup 2023: Fixtures, full match schedule and wallchart to download

England Women began their World Cup with an unconvincing victory over Haiti - Getty Images/Justin Setterfield

A lack-lustre England side began their Women’s World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Haiti in Brisbane in what was a much closer game than bookmakers had forcast.

England’s creative players lacked their usual zip, and Haiti’s teenage star Melchie Durmonay frequently found holes in the Lionesses’ defence. In the end, a first-half penalty put away by Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Incredibly, Stanway only slotted home on her second attempt after it was adjudged that 5ft4 goalkeeper Kerly Theus had stepped off her line before diving to save the original spot-kick.

Victory saw England move to the top of group D. They now have a week to recover before their next game against Denmark.

Where is it?

The tournament is being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, who beat Colombia to win the vote. Venues include those that will be well known to rugby fans, such as Eden Park (Auckland), Suncorp Stadium (Brisbane) and Stadium Australia (Sydney).

Australia’s first match was moved to a larger venue in Sydney because of “significant interest in tickets”. The 83,000-capacity Stadium Australia – the biggest stadium being used across the World Cup, and the venue for August 20’s final – will staged Australia’s opening Group B meeting with the Republic of Ireland.

What are the fixtures?

(Times local/UK/ET)

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1 Norway 0 , Group A, Eden Park, Auckland

Australia 1 Ireland 0, Group B, Stadium Australia, Sydney

Friday, July 21

Nigeria 0 Canada 0 , Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Philippines 0 Switzerland 2 , Group A, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

Spain 3 Costa Rica 0, Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Saturday, July 22

(Times local/UK/ET)

USA 3 Vietnam 0 , Group E, Eden Park, Auckland

Zambia 0 Japan 5 , Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

England 1 Haiti 0 , Group D, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Denmark 1 China 0, Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Sunday, July 23

Sweden vs South Africa , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 5pm/6am/1am (BBC)

Netherlands vs Portugal , Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

France vs Jamaica, Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Monday, July 24

Italy vs Argentina , Group G, Eden Park, Auckland, 6pm/7am/2am (ITV)

Germany vs Morocc o, Group H, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 6.30pm/9.30am/4.30am (ITV)

Brazil vs Panama, Group F, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (ITV)

Tuesday, July 25

Colombia vs South Korea , Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, noon/3am/10pm Mon, Jul 24 (BBC)

New Zealand vs Philippines , Group A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 5.30pm/6.30am/1.30am (ITV)

Switzerland vs Norway, Group A, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 8pm/9am/4am (ITV)

Wednesday, July 26

Japan vs Costa Rica , Group C, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 5pm/6am/1am (ITV)

Spain vs Zambia , Group C, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

Canada vs Ireland, Group B, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 8pm/1pm/8am (ITV)

Thursday, July 27

USA vs Netherlands , Group E, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 1pm/2am/9pm Wed, Jul 26 (BBC)

Portugal vs Vietnam , Group E, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (ITV)

Australia vs Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Friday, July 28

Argentina vs South Africa , Group G, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, noon/1am/8pm Thu, Jul 27 (ITV)

England vs Denmark , Group D, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 6.30pm/9.30am/4.30am (BBC)

China vs Haiti, Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (ITV)

Saturday, July 29

Sweden vs Italy , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am (BBC)

France vs Brazil , Group F, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Panama vs Jamaica, Group F, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 8.30pm/1.30pm/8.30am (ITV)

Sunday, July 30

South Korea vs Morocco , Group H, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 2pm/5.30am/00.30am (BBC)

Norway vs Philippines , Group A, Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Switzerland vs New Zealand , Group A, Dunedin, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Germany vs Colombia, Group H, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 7.30pm/10.30am/5.30am (ITV)

Monday, July 31

Costa Rica vs Zambia , Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Japan vs Spain , Group C, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Canada vs Australia , Group B, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Ireland vs Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Tuesday, August 1

Portugal vs USA , Group E, Eden Park, Auckland, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Vietnam vs Netherlands , Group E, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, 7pm/8am/3am (ITV)

Haiti vs Denmark , Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 7pm/noon/7am (ITV)

China vs England, Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am (ITV)

Wednesday, August 2

South Africa vs Italy , Group G, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Argentina v Sweden , Group G, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, 7pm/8am/3am (BBC)

Panama vs France , Group F, Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Jamaica vs Brazil, Group F, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV)

Thursday, August 3

South Korea vs Germany , Group H, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 8pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Morocco vs Colombia, Group H, Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, 6pm/11am/6am (BBC)

Saturday, August 5

Round of 16: Winner A v Runner-up C , Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm/6am/1am

Round of 16: Winner C v Runner-up A, Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 8pm/9am/4am

Sunday, August 6

Round of 16: Winner E v Runner-Up G , Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, noon/3am/10pm Sat, Aug 5

Round of 16: Winner G v Runner-up E, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 7pm/10am/5am

Monday, August 7

Round of 16: Winner D v Runner-up B , Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5.30pm/8.30am/3.30am

Round of 16: Winner B v Runner-up D, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am

Tuesday, August 8

Round of 16: Winner H v Runner-up F , Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, 6pm/9am/4am

Round of 16: Winner F v Runner-up H, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, 8.30pm/noon/7am

Friday, August 11

Quarter-final 1 , Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, 1pm/2am/9pm Thu, Aug 10

Quarter-final 2, Eden Park, Auckland, 7.30pm/8.30am/3.30am

Saturday, August 12

Quarter-final 3 , Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 5pm/8am/3am

Quarter-final 4, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8.30pm/11.30am/6.30am

Tuesday, August 15

Semi-final 1, Eden Park, Auckland, 8pm/9am/4am

Wednesday, August 16

Semi-final 2, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am

Saturday, August 19

Third-place play-off, Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane, 6pm/9am/4am

Sunday, August 20

Final, Stadium Australia, Sydney, 8pm/11am/6am (ITV & BBC)

What are the groups?

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D : England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G : Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Women’s World Cup stadiums: Your guide to the venues

Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide

Tournament capacity: 13,327

Home to professional football side Adelaide United who play in the A-League, Hindmarsh Stadium was one of the venues chosen to host preliminary matches for the men’s football at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

Eden Park, Auckland

Tournament capacity: 40,536

Used primarily for rugby union in winter and cricket in summer, Eden Park will host the opening match of the tournament between co-hosts New Zealand and Norway.

Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane

Tournament capacity: 46,851

Lang Park, also known as Brisbane Football Stadium, opened in 1914, on the site of the former North Brisbane Cemetery, and in its early days was home to multiple different sports, including cycling, athletics, and soccer. Will host several matches during the tournament, and matches at the 2032 Olympics.

Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin

Tournament capacity: 24,243

The ‘Glasshouse’ – as it is nicknamed – is located in Logan Park, Dunedin, and is the only fully roofed, natural turf stadium in the world. It uses this remarkable feature to collect rainwater that is used to irrigate the pitch grass.

Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Tournament capacity: 16,271

Opened in 1925, the Waikato Stadium, which is a major sporting and cultural venue in Hamilton, hosts five group games with Argentina, Costa Rica, Japan, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Vietnam and Zambia all featuring.

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne

Tournament capacity: 24,870

Having previously been used for rugby league Four Nations matches in 2010 and 2014 and the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, will host group games and two Round of 16 ties.

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

Tournament capacity: 13,932

The stadium will host to five Women’s World Cup group games, kicking off with the Group D battle between Denmark and Asian champions China. Republic of Ireland will also play here, against Olympic champions Canada in Group B.

Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tournament capacity: 69,314

The jewel in the crown of Australian football grounds, the stadium will host Australia’s opening match of the tournament against Republic of Ireland. Three further knock-out ties will be played here, as will the final on August 20.

Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney

Tournament capacity: 38,841

Having hosted men’s and women’s football for more than three decades, the stadium host six matches, including five group games and a knock-out tie.

Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

Tournament capacity: 31,089

Nicknamed ‘The Cake Tin’ by locals, the ground was the first bowl-style stadium in the country offering more space for large crowds, such as cricket fans who go to the venue for one-day international cricket matches.

How to get tickets

Tickets for multi-match packages are available from just $20 AUD/NZD for adults and $10 AUD/NZD for children.

Who are the defending champions?

USA, who beat Netherlands in Lyon in 2019.

What ball will be used at the tournament?

The official ball uses the same technology that was deployed during 2022’s men’s tournament in Qatar, to send Var officials real-time data to contribute to semi-automated offside decisions.



The ball, created by Adidas and named ‘OCEAUNZ’, contains a motion sensor powered by a rechargeable battery, which can be charged by induction and is suspended in the centre of the ball.

“Adidas has created an iconic [ball] that reflects diversity, inclusivity and togetherness, fitting themes for the first-ever Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by two different countries from different confederations,” Fifa’s secretary general Fatma Samoura said. “This edition of the tournament will be extremely special.”

Official ball for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

What are the best of the latest odds?

US 11/4

England 11/2

Spain 4/1

Germany 8/1

Australia 12/1

France 15/1

Odds correct as of July 22

You can take advantage of these Women’s World Cup free bets throughout the whole tournament.

