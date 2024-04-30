Women’s US Open hosting Hidden Ball Challenge in Central Pa. for free tickets

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An undisclosed number of oversized golf balls featuring the U.S. Women’s Open Lancaster rose logo have been hidden throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Finding one could score you tickets to the 79th U.S. Women’s Open which will be held at the Lancaster County Club from May 27-June 2.

The specialty balls have been hidden at select participating businesses and golf courses in Lancaster, York and Dauphin counties. Each ball has a QR card that can be scanned which will allow the finder to be entered to win experiences at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open including:

a Grand Prize Package of two (2) Penn Club tickets, a behind-the-scenes tour of the media center and other facilities, and a Meet-the-Player experience

a Second Prize Package of two (2) 1761 Club tickets

a Third Prize Package of two (2) Gallery tickets

The “treasure hunt” will run until May 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. and is open to anyone 18+. Winners will be randomly chosen once the contest ends. Fans may enter once at each participating location.

Local participating businesses include:

Brown’s Orchard and Farm Market

Collusion Tap Works (Lancaster)

Collusion Tap Works (York)

Gallery Grow

Ken’s Gardens

Lancaster Public Library

Marriott Hotel (Lancaster)

Marriott Hotel (Lancaster) – Plough Restaurant

Marriott Hotel (Lancaster) – The Exchange Rooftop

Pull The Pin

Springhouse Brewing

Village Greens Mini Golf

York Revolution Baseball Stadium

Additionally, these golf courses are also participating:

Crossgates Golf Club

Four Seasons Golf Club

Highlands of Donegal Golf Course

Overlook Golf Course

Willow Valley Golf Course

