Women’s US Open hosting Hidden Ball Challenge in Central Pa. for free tickets
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An undisclosed number of oversized golf balls featuring the U.S. Women’s Open Lancaster rose logo have been hidden throughout Central Pennsylvania.
Finding one could score you tickets to the 79th U.S. Women’s Open which will be held at the Lancaster County Club from May 27-June 2.
The specialty balls have been hidden at select participating businesses and golf courses in Lancaster, York and Dauphin counties. Each ball has a QR card that can be scanned which will allow the finder to be entered to win experiences at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open including:
a Grand Prize Package of two (2) Penn Club tickets, a behind-the-scenes tour of the media center and other facilities, and a Meet-the-Player experience
a Second Prize Package of two (2) 1761 Club tickets
a Third Prize Package of two (2) Gallery tickets
The “treasure hunt” will run until May 20, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. and is open to anyone 18+. Winners will be randomly chosen once the contest ends. Fans may enter once at each participating location.
Local participating businesses include:
Brown’s Orchard and Farm Market
Collusion Tap Works (Lancaster)
Collusion Tap Works (York)
Gallery Grow
Ken’s Gardens
Lancaster Public Library
Marriott Hotel (Lancaster)
Marriott Hotel (Lancaster) – Plough Restaurant
Marriott Hotel (Lancaster) – The Exchange Rooftop
Pull The Pin
Springhouse Brewing
Village Greens Mini Golf
York Revolution Baseball Stadium
Additionally, these golf courses are also participating:
Crossgates Golf Club
Four Seasons Golf Club
Highlands of Donegal Golf Course
Overlook Golf Course
Willow Valley Golf Course
