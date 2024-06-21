Women’s transfer news round-up: Lyon appoint new boss; France star extends contract at West Ham

It's been a busy week of transfer news for women's football.

We've finally found out who's going to take over as Lyon's head coach after Sonia Bompastor moved to Chelsea, and Leicester City revealed what the future of a handful of their players looks like.

90min is here to get you up to date with all the movers and shakers.

Joe Montemurro appointed Lyon manager

Australian coach Joe Montemurro has been appointed as the new head coach of Lyon for the next two years.

The 54-year-old will succeed Sonia Bompastor, who confirmed her move to Chelsea last month.

Montemurro led the Gunners from 2017 to 2021, helping them to become champions of the Women’s Super League and Women’s League Cup.

He’s spent the last three seasons however, in Turin managing Juventus, sweeping up five trophies with the Serie A Femminile side.

“I’m extremely honoured to be part of such an exceptional organisation as Olympique Lyonaaid, the world leader in women’s soccer,” he said.

“When I think of Lyon, I think of high-level professionalism and excellence. Playing against this team has always represented the pinnacle of soccer for me. It has always brought me joy and inspiration.”

West Ham forward confirms contract extension

West Ham United have revealed that forward Viviane Asseyi has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

The 30-year-old has scored seven goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, during her time in east London.

Asseyi was awarded the 2023/24 goal of the season after Hammers fans voted for her strike against Chelsea in January as their favourite goal.

The France international has been crucial since her arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022.

Leicester City unveils raft of player changes

Leicester City Football Club have revealed the departures of six players, alongside two new contract extensions.

Aimee Palmer, Rent Siemsen, Josie Green, Demi Lambourne, Monique Robinson and Aileen Whelan have now left the club, following the conclusion of City’s third season in the WSL.

Palmer joined from Bristol City during the summer of 2023 and is leaving after one season, while Australia international Siemsen is moving on after two seasons.

Defender Green is also exiting the club after two seasons. Long-serving goalkeeper Lambourne spent the last season on loan with Crystal Palace.

Academy graduate Robinson leaves having most recently spent the second half of the 2023.24 season on loan with Burnley in the FA Women’s National League North. Whelan on the other hand, will be retiring from professional football.

On the same day, City announced two new contract deals.

Defender Sophie Howard has signed a new contract, keeping her at the club until at least the end of the 2024/25 season. The 30-year-old has made more than 100 appearances for LCFC, helping the Foxes to promotion to the WSL in 2021.

Defender Janice Cayman has also agreed to a one-year extension. She was one of the team’s standout performers in her debut season, and has played at the King Power Stadium 28 times in all competitions.

Toni Duggan confirms exit from Everton after second-spell

The former England international has confirmed her departure from Everton at the end of this month when her contract expires.

The forward will depart after her second spell at the club - having started her career with the Blues before rejoining in July 2021.

Duggan, who has earned 79 England caps to date and also played for Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, first broke into Everton’s senior team at 16 years old.

She was named FA Women’s Young Player of the Year in 2009 and, the following year, was part of the Everton squad that lifted the FA Women’s Cup.

Aston Villa reveals Simone Magill departure

The Northern Ireland international will leave Aston Villa when her current deal expires at the end of the month.

The forward joined Villa from Everton in the summer of 2022 but was out of action soon after due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Magill made her return in May 2023 and went on to make 21 appearances for the club.