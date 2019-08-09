Women’s Tour of Scotland stage one abandoned after torrential rain

Standing water prevented the race from continuing - @womenstourscott

Adverse weather caused the first stage of the inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland to be abandoned with 25 miles to go.

The race was deemed unsafe by officials after heavy rain hit the Dundee to Dunfermline route. Riders had completed 40 miles of the route, including two sprints and one climb, before standing water prevented it from continuing.

Despite the stage being cut short, the Queen of the Mountains and Queen of the Sprints classification leaders were still awarded, with Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Bigla) and Eugenia Bujak (BTC City Ljubljana) taking the respective jerseys.

Stage two is due to commence on Saturday, weather permitting, with 16 teams riding from Glasgow to Perth. The event concludes in Edinburgh on Sunday.

A statement from the organisers revealed that parts of the route were obstructed by "heavy sections of standing water".

The statement said: “Due to extreme weather conditions, we have taken the unfortunate decision together with Police Scotland and other relevant authorities to abandon today’s stage of the Women’s Tour of Scotland.

“Conditions have proven impossible due to heavy sections of standing water on the roads. Rider safety is paramount and conditions were no longer safe to continue.

“The winners of today’s Event Scotland Queen of the Mountains and Motorola Solutions Sprints classifications were presented in Dunfermline, however the rest of the teams have returned to their accommodation.

“We still plan to commence the start of Stage 2 in Glasgow tomorrow.”