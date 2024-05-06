‘Women have superpowers’: Pregnant runner wins half-marathon

**Related Video Above: ‘Legacy Jim’ prepared for 46th straight Cleveland Marathon last year.**

INDIANAPOLIS (WJW) — A 23-weeks pregnant woman beat out the rest of the competition in an Indianapolis half marathon this past weekend.

Anna Rohrer was the reigning women’s champion at the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, and returned Saturday to win once again, according to a festival press release.

In looking at the race results, Rohrer beat out more than 8,000 other women, with a time of 1:15:18. The 13.1-mile race rolled through the city’s downtown area along with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A little halfway there in her pregnancy, Rohrer said she didn’t expect to win this time around, saying “women have superpowers” in an Instagram post.

“It’s been a fun and strange training block trying to gauge how fast I can run while getting into better shape and simultaneously growing a whole human,” Rohrer said in the Instagram post. “I’ll always love running and competing, but it can’t even compare to the gift of motherhood.”

This is the athlete’s first child.

