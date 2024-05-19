Women’s Super League team of the season

Alex Greenwood is one of the best left-footed footballers in the world - Getty Images/James Baylis

This has been the most entertaining Women’s Super League season to date, but who have been the key players? Here is Telegraph Sport’s composite team for 2023/24:

Goalkeeper: Khiara Keating, Man City

When Gareth Taylor decided to give Keating the No 1 shirt at Manchester City at the start of this season, ahead of two far more experienced goalkeepers, there were raised eyebrows, but the youngster has excelled. She has won the Golden Glove for the most clean sheets and been a key part of the meanest defence in the league. And she is still only 19 years old.

Right-back: Ashley Lawrence, Chelsea

Champions Chelsea got a bargain signing Ashley Lawrence on a free transfer last summer from Paris St-Germain. She can play on either side of the pitch at full-back and has been a consistent performer each week, with great positioning, great anticipation and a calm presence in the face of tricky wingers. A huge boost for Chelsea’s flexibility and versatility at the back.

Right centre-back: Laia Aleixandri, Man City

Aleixandri is a rare breed of defender: technically, she is brilliantly gifted on the ball, with great passing vision and balance, but she combines those traits with fierce, tough tackling. Her brave defending as a centre-back this season has helped take City to another level.

Left centre-back: Alex Greenwood, Man City

The first name in this back four. Greenwood continues to be one of the best left-footed footballers in the world and has been England’s most consistent performer over the past two years. She is integral to the way City play, building out for the back, and has built a wonderful partnership with Aleixandri.

Left-back: Niamh Charles, Chelsea

Charles’s long-term transition from winger to top-level full-back is complete. This has been her best season by far. She contributed significantly for Chelsea going forward as well as defensively, and has taken on a more senior role in the team too, informally becoming something of a leader within that group.

Niamh Charles was key to Chelsea winning the WSL title - Getty Images/Chloe Knott

Central midfielder: Grace Clinton, Tottenham

Clinton, on loan from Manchester United, has had a wonderful impact on Tottenham, providing creativity, flair, vision and real drive in their midfield. She can do it all in the middle of the park: win the ball, press hard, adapt tactically. Tottenham badly missed her in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley when she was cup-tied.

Holding midfielder: Yui Hasegawa, Man City

It is a joy to watch Japan’s Hasegawa. She appears to have so much more time on the ball in difficult, tight spaces and always seems to be two or three passes ahead of everybody else. A very intelligent footballer who has been so effective for City. There are lots of good defensive midfielders in the league but she has proven to be by far the best.

Central midfielder: Erin Cuthbert, Chelsea

Once again magnificent for Chelsea and a real leader. Frequently in games that have been close or when Chelsea have been struggling, Cuthbert is almost always the one who steps things up and drags them to victory. Her work-rate is incredible and her progression at Chelsea is one of the club’s great success stories.

Forward: Lauren James, Chelsea

When James is at her best she is one of the most entertaining players in the world, arguably the most exciting young forward on the planet. Despite not always playing centrally through the middle, her goals ratio this season has still been superb from out wide or from deeper positions. She gets people off their feet and is a remarkable talent.

Central striker: Bunny Shaw, Man City

A superb goalscorer. Shaw has great power and great strength, but also great feet – and her most valuable ability is being in the right place at the right time. She has run away with the Golden Boot this season, scoring more than a goal a game, and was missed in the final three matches of the season when injured.

Forward: Lauren Hemp, Man City

Of all the left wingers in this league, Hemp can beat her marker easier than anybody else. She loves taking people on and that gets the crowd excited. She has added more goals to her game this year but is also tracking back and working very hard off the ball. Now she has signed a new contract, City can continue to build the team around key players like her.

