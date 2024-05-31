Women in Sports Night, Strikeout Breast Cancer game on tap Friday night at Isotopes Park

May 30—This ain't just about the Boys of Summer.

The Albuquerque Isotopes are holding their annual Women in Sports Night on Friday and their annual Strikeout Breast Cancer game with special pink breast cancer awareness jerseys being worn when the team faces the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (previously known as the Dodgers).

The first 3,000 fans arriving at the stadium will receive a black and pink Isotopes trucker cap courtesy of Toyota.

Here are some of the other activities associated with Friday's game:

—Three local women — Lauren Green, a former Volcano Vista track star and current sports reporter with KOB-TV; Nike McClure, former UNM Lobo basketball player and now assistant coach with the team; and Cheryl Johnson, a former three-sport star at Manzano who has also worked in Albuquerque Public Schools as both a teacher and athletic director — will be recognized in a pregame ceremony and throughout the game.

—There will be a pregame breast cancer survivor parade around the field

—Players will be wearing specially designed pink Strikeout Breast Cancer jerseys in the game which can also be purchased in an online auction with net proceeds benefiting Pink Warrior House. The auction begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and closes at noon June 4. The site is bit.ly/ABQTopesAuctions.

—Pre-game autograph session with Isotopes players on the concourse near the third-base entrance (5:30 p.m. when gates open to 5:50 p.m.).

Saturday is Pride Night at Isotopes Park with local nonprofit organizations set up around the concourse with information. There will be specialty pride-themed Isotopes merchandise sold in the Pro Shop and a post-game fireworks show.

Sunday's 6:05 p.m. game — a change from the usual Sunday afternoon game time and the rest of the week's usual 6:35 p.m. start time — will be Science Night with several interactive science-related booths set up around the concourse.