Women’s sports activist Riley Gaines speaks at QC conference

Former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports activist Riley Gaines was a guest speaker for the Iowa Federation of Republican Women spring conference in Davenport.

Gaines spoke against transgender women competing in women’s sports, saying it’s unfair. Gaines was among more than a dozen college athletes who filed a lawsuit against the NCAA last month. They accused the organization of violating their Title IX rights by allowing a transgender woman to compete at the national championships in 2022.

The recent changes to Title IX passed by the Biden administration say that no person should experience sex discrimination.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.