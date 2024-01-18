Women’s Six Nations 2024: Fixtures, TV details, how to get tickets and more
England tighthead prop Sarah Bern has been ruled out of this year’s Women’s Six Nations after suffering a season-ending knee injury.
In a significant blow to the Red Roses’ title hopes, the Bristol forward, who featured at No1 in Telegraph Sport’s list of Britain’s top 30 women’s rugby players, will be unavailable for the entirety of the championship after requiring surgery for a meniscus injury.
There are also doubts over whether Poppy Cleall will feature in the tournament after the Saracens forward was a surprise omission from John Mitchell’s 38-player training squad that was named on Thursday.
Cleall missed last year’s WXV competition with a lower-leg problem, but has been one of the most consistent performers this season in Premiership Women’s Rugby.
In Bern’s absence, Maud Muir is likely to be England’s first-choice tighthead for the Women’s Six Nations, having started in the position against Australia at WXV, with Saracens’ Kelsey Clifford a secondary option.
Meanwhile, Bern’s clubmate Abbie Ward, fresh from benefiting from England Rugby’s groundbreaking maternity policy, has been called up to a Red Roses training camp for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, Hallie, last summer.
England will begin their preparations for the Six Nations when the squad assembles at St George’s Park in Burton on Monday.
When is the 2024 Women’s Six Nations?
The Women’s Six Nations gets underway on March 23, 2024 when France, last year’s runners-up, welcome Ireland at the Stade Marie-Marvingt in Le Mans.
England kick off their campaign against Italy in Parma at 3pm (UK time) on March 24, 2024. The Red Roses, who are heavy favourites to win a fifth consecutive Six Nations crown, will target a record-breaking crowd when they play Ireland at Twickenham in the fourth round.
How to watch the 2024 Women’s Six Nations on TV?
Fixtures this year will continue to be shown on the BBC, which is the rights holder for the Women’s Six Nations. Every match of the tournament will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online, with the vast majority also on BBC television.
2024 Women’s Six Nations fixtures
Round One
Sat, March 23
France v Ireland (2.15pm, Stade Marie-Marvingt)
Sat, March 23
Wales v Scotland (4.45pm, Cardiff Arms Park)
Sun, March 24
Italy v England (3pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi)
Round Two
Sat, March 30
Scotland v France (2.15pm, Hive Stadium)
Sat, March 30
England v Wales (4.45pm, Ashton Gate)
Sun, March 31
Ireland v Italy (3pm, RDS Arena)
Round Three
Sat, April 13
Scotland v England (2.15pm, Hive Stadium)
Sat, April 13
Ireland v Wales (4.45pm, Virgin Media Park)
Sun, April 14
France v Italy (12.30pm, Stade Jean Bouin)
Round Four
Sat, April 20
England v Ireland (2.15pm, Twickenham)
Sat, April 20
Italy v Scotland (4.45pm, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi)
Sun, April 21
Wales v France (3.15pm, Cardiff Arms Park)
Round Five
Sat, April 27
Wales v Italy (12.15pm, Principality Stadium)
Sat, April 27
Ireland v Scotland (2.30pm, Kingspan Stadium)
Sat, April 27
France v England (4.45pm, Stade Chaban-Delmas)
How do I get tickets for matches?
You should consult each country’s individual union website for information about tickets to matches.
Who is in England’s 38-player training squad?
Forwards
Maisy Allen (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)
Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 54 caps)
Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 34 caps)
Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 42 caps)
Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 10 caps)
Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 3 caps)
May Campbell (Saracens, 1 cap)
Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 14 caps)
Lizzie Hanlon (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Daisy Hibbert-Jones (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap)
Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, uncapped)
Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 13 caps)
Sharifa Kasolo (Saracens, uncapped)
Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 62 caps)
Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 25 caps)
Gabriella Nigrelli (Bristol Bears, uncapped)
Cath O’Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 30 caps)
Marlie Packer (Saracens, 99 caps)
Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury, 10 caps)
Connie Powell (Harlequins, 14 caps)
Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)
Backs
Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 25 caps)
Sophie Bridger (Saracens, 2 caps)
Jess Breach (Saracens, 33 caps)
Katie Buchanan (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Merryn Doidge (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)
Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 40 caps)
Sydney Gregson (Saracens, 3 caps)
Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 18 caps)
Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 67 caps)
Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)
Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 38 caps)
Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)
Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 16 caps)
Amber Reed (Bristol Bears, 67 caps)
Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 28 caps)
Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps)
Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 6 caps)