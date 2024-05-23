Women’s pro soccer club announces dates for first home match in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The new Charlotte women’s pro soccer club launching this fall has formally announced dates for its first home contest.

The United Soccer League’s Charlotte Ascent will open up play on Saturday, August 17th making its debut against the DC Power Football Club at American Legion Stadium.

“Carolina Ascent FC is honored to host the first-ever USL Super League match and open our Inaugural Season at home,” expressed Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. “Our community is ready for women’s professional soccer, and we’re excited to welcome thousands of soccer fans to American Legion Memorial Stadium as together we rise and make history for the Carolinas, our city, and the USL Super League.”

The inaugural season for the Ascent will feature a team coached by ex-DC United player Frédéric Brillant. The other match that has been announced is against Brooklyn FC in New York on August 31st.

“Today’s announcement marks another major milestone for the USL Super League and our clubs, as our fans and players now have a concrete date to circle on their calendars,” said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. “Kicking off this August, directly after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, reinforces the league’s vision of aligning with the global game. The league and our clubs are committed to delivering a world-class experience for our fans and players, and we’re excited to see the on-field action and off-field impact each club has on its community.”

The Ascent is one of eight teams featured in the new pro league featuring clubs in Tampa, DC, Lexington, South Carolina, Spokane, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Brooklyn.

