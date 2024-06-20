Women’s PGA Championship 2024: How to Watch the Major Event Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship returns to Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington this week. The third of five major events in 2024 starts on Thursday, June 20.

The LPGA Tour event features more than 150 of the best female golfers in the world — including Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Céline Boutier and others. All eyes will be on Korda as she seeks her second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship win. Korda has won six events this season, however, has missed the cut in her last two starts including the US Women’s Open.

When Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23

TV channel NBC and Golf Channel

Stream online DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock

The championship begins on Thursday, June 20 with first-round coverage starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on NBC, the Golf Channel and Peacock. The competition runs through until Sunday, June 23. Check out the complete broadcast schedule here.

Keep reading to find out how to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with and without a cable subscription, including options to watch for free and where to get last-minute tickets.

How to Watch KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2024 Without Cable

Since KPMG Women’s PGA Championship airs on NBC and the Golf Channel, it can also be streamed on internet-based streaming cable alternatives — like DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling — some of which even offer free trials. If you act fast and sign up now, you can watch it online for free.

If you want to watch the entire KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2024, the golf tournament is available to stream at home on Peacock.



Not a Peacock subscriber? You can sign up for just $5.99 monthly, or $59.99 for annually for the ad-supported plan — an 18 percent savings. To go ad-free, a subscription goes for $11.99 monthy, or $119.99 yearly for nearly 20 percent off an annual subscription.



Aside from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, you’ll also get access to originals like Apples Never Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit movies like Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Night Swim and others; live sports and entertainment from NBC Sports and WWE; and more than 50 “always-on” streaming channels.



Watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on DIRECTV Stream, which offers NBC and the Golf Channel. The service also includes more than 90 other channels — like ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and much more.



The streaming service has a free five-day trial available, but that’s more than enough time to watch the entire KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Afterward, you can cancel the service or keep watching, with prices starting at $69.99 for the entry-level Entertainment plan.

Watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on NBC and the Golf Channel, as well as nearly 200 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo — which starts at $79.99 monthly.



In addition, other plan offer nearly 270 channels for the Elite plan for $89.99 monthly, along with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K Ultra HD quality for the Premiere plan for $99.99 monthly. The online TV streaming service also offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can watch NBC and the Golf Channel online for free.

To watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on NBC and the Golf Channel, a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is another fantastic option. The streaming service has access to more than 90 other live channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Food Network and more — starting at $76.99 monthly and comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu is currently offering a three-day free trial to try before you commit.

Sling might be a good fit to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on NBC — and the live TV streaming service is on sale for half off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, which includes NBC, you can begin watching for $22.50 for your first month (reg. $45 monthly). Unfortunately, Sling doesn’t include the Golf Channel with any of their plans.



Additionally, Sling Blue also has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Network, National Geographic and other channels.

How to Watch KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2024 With Cable

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2024 airs on NBC and the Golf Channel. You can watch by tuning in through your cable TV provider, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports mobile app with your cable TV account login — including streaming and traditional services such as DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Where to Buy KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2024 Tickets Online

Want to attend the tournament in person? There’s still time. Last-minute tickets are available at StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network and GameTime, prices depend on location at Sahalee Country Club in Washington. For more info, visit KPMGWomensPGAChampionship.com/tickets.

Some of the best deals on tickets are at Vivid Seats, where you can save $20 with code THR2024; or at SeatGeek where you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 on eligible purchases of $250 and up. Click here for last-minute tickets.

