Women’s NCAA Tournament - UConn keeps streak alive against Vermont
Yahoo Sports women’s college basketball writer Cassandra Negley highlights UConn's decisive win over Vermont in the first round of the women's tournament.
Charles Barkley had his fellow March Madness TV analysts in utter disbelief at how he used to wash his basketball uniform.
"It cannot be held against Edey that he is 7-4. If he takes illegal contact, it should be a foul," said Bo Boroski, who spent 20 years as a DI ref.
The NCAA women's tournament continues its first round on Saturday.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Juwan Howard and the Michigan basketball team fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores, 66-65 at the Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon. Dug McDaniel had an impressive first half, and Hunter Dickinson took over in the second half, but it wasn't enough as Michigan gave the game away in the final minutes. The fifth-year graduate student posted a Michigan career-high 21 points in the Wolverines' 90-80 home win over Toledo on Tuesday.
It wasn't a shock that the national media would be pretty critical of No. 1 Purdue losing to a No. 16 seed. This is what they had to say.
Nittany Lions have won 10 of the last 12 NCAA Championships.
The best story in this NCAA Tournament is a fairly ridiculous one. For years, outsiders and even some of Fairleigh Dickinson's proud alumni have called the private, commuter school in Teaneck, New Jersey, by another name — an inside joke and pet moniker suggesting a reputation for partying. Only in the NCAA field due to a technicality, Fairleigh Dickinson, which went 4-22 last season, won a First Four game in Dayton before the Friday night stunning 63-58 win over top-seeded Purdue.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
What a finish.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
Duke saw its 10-game winning streak snapped with a second-round loss to a veteran Tennessee team.
St. John's reportedly plans to finalize a deal with Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino as the school's next men's basketball head coach in the coming days.
The asking price to acquire Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy via trade is high. Should the Patriots pay it?
The second round of the NCAA tournament starts Saturday.
Tennessee basketball is playing for its second Sweet 16 berth under Rick Barnes when it faces Duke on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.
A couple years ago, Jacob Warner wrote down one word to describe how he wanted to be remembered. "My word was tough," the 4-time All-American said.
A debate has been raging over the past two days regarding whether the Packers or the Jets (or both, or neither) have the better of the leverage when it comes to the Aaron Rodgers stalemate. The Jets have more than many realize. While they won’t at this point credibly pivot to a Plan B and [more]
It’s been obvious ever since the ink dried on Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, fully-guaranteed contract that Lamar Jackson wants one. But for a single stray report from several weeks back that Lamar never asked for such a deal, everything said and done privately and publicly has pointed to Lamar wanting the same structure from the Ravens [more]