Women’s NCAA Tournament - UConn keeps streak alive against Vermont

Associated Press

The best story in this NCAA Tournament is a fairly ridiculous one. For years, outsiders and even some of Fairleigh Dickinson's proud alumni have called the private, commuter school in Teaneck, New Jersey, by another name — an inside joke and pet moniker suggesting a reputation for partying. Only in the NCAA field due to a technicality, Fairleigh Dickinson, which went 4-22 last season, won a First Four game in Dayton before the Friday night stunning 63-58 win over top-seeded Purdue.