Women’s NCAA Tournament - Ohio State snaps UConn's 14-season Final Four streak
Yahoo Sports women’s college basketball analyst Cassandra Negley details #3 Ohio State's takedown of prolific #2 UConn in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA tournament.
The advanced analytics suggested pre-tournament that UConn was a title threat. Through the Sweet 16, that's played out on the court.
The Buckeyes put on a ball-pressure clinic to end UConn's Final Four streak.
Rapper Lil Wayne shouted out Miami's Cavinder sisters and LSU's Angel Reese after their respective Sweet 16 wins. With both teams facing each other in the Elite 8, Miami and LSU players and LSU coach Kim Mulkey weigh in on who he'll ultimately root for.
UConn’s record Final Four run is over, thanks to a monumental performance by Ohio State. The Buckeyes ended UConn's unprecedented streak of reaching 14 consecutive Final Fours, beating the Huskies 73-61 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament. “The problem with streaks is the longer they go, you’re closer to it ending than you are to the beginning of it,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.
