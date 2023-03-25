Women’s NCAA Tournament - Ohio State snaps UConn's 14-season Final Four streak

Associated Press

UConn’s record Final Four run is over, thanks to a monumental performance by Ohio State. The Buckeyes ended UConn's unprecedented streak of reaching 14 consecutive Final Fours, beating the Huskies 73-61 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament. “The problem with streaks is the longer they go, you’re closer to it ending than you are to the beginning of it,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.