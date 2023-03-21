Women’s NCAA Tournament - Miami takes down top seed Indiana in second round
Yahoo Sports women’s college basketball writer Cassandra Negley recaps #8 Miami's upset over #1 Indiana, sealing their place in their first Sweet 16 since 1992.
Ed Cooley had a 242-153 record in 12 seasons at Providence with one Big East regular season crown.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.
UCLA might be further depleted when they take on Gonzaga in Las Vegas in the NCAA tournament Sweet 16, but both teams know it'll still be another classic.
Domantas Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers for the Kings this season.
Reaves is going to get a massive pay raise this summer.
Azzi Fudd scored 16 of her 22 points in a decisive third quarter, leading second-seeded UConn to a 77-58 win over No. 7 seed Baylor on Monday night and into a 29th straight Sweet 16.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
Charles Robinson is joined by Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein to recap the latest news around NFL free agency, including OT Laremy Tunsil signing a historical extension with the Houston Texans, the Carolina Panthers building around a rookie, Cincinnati Bengals signing OT Orlando Brown Jr, the latest with Lamar Jackson and more before diving into some biggest winners and losers of 2023 NFL free agency.
After his best finish in over a year and a half, Webb Simpson has parted ways with his longtime caddie, Paul Tesori.
Shohei Ohtani sparked a rally in the bottom of the ninth as Japan beat Mexico 6-5 to advance to the World Baseball Classic final in Miami.
Klay Thompson dismissed Dillon Brooks' antics following the Warriors' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
Here's the latest Eagles mock draft roundup and the first since NFL free agency began last week. By Dave Zangaro
The men's bracket is running out of blue bloods while the women lost a Final Four favorite short of the Sweet 16.
The Sweet 16 is set after a pair of big upsets in the round of 32.
Lonzo Ball underwent his third left knee surgery in 14 months on Monday, according to coach Billy Donovan's pregame address to reporters in Philadelphia, and now faces an arduous rehabilitation process.
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles thought he had the opportunity to do something "historically pretty cool," trade down twice in the NFL Draft. But it fell apart.
The Knicks' three game win streak came to a close on Monday in a 140-134 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.ATP top 20 1.