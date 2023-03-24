Women’s NCAA Tournament - Miami continues their historic upset run with victory over Villanova
Yahoo Sports women’s college basketball analyst Cassandra Negley breaks down how #9 Miami upset #4 Villanova to make it to their first-ever Elite 8.
The senior scored 1,050 points so far this season and is 59 off of the single-season scoring record set by Washington’s Kelsey Plum in 2017. They’re two of only five 1,000-point single-season scorers in NCAA history.
Staley praised the Ole Miss coach for the Rebels’ upset March Madness win over 1-seed Stanford.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
After Fox Sports' Skip Bayless criticized Ja Morant quoting a rap lyric, the Grizzlies trolled Bayless Wednesday in Morant's return.
All the news and rumors on free agency as the Eagles begin the new league year trying to remake their Super Bowl roster.
The first game between No. 4-seeded Villanova and No. 9 Miami tips off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN in the Greenville 2 region.
The Warriors had great reactions to the bizarre play that unfolded during their win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
It was a nail-biter in Greenville.
How to watch Saturday's March Madness NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between UConn and Gonzaga on television.
The Rams went all-in to win a Super Bowl in 2021 and it worked. They crashed back to earth in 2022. And this offseason, they’re getting rid of expensive veterans as they begin to rebuild. Rams COO Kevin Demoff says this was always the plan. Demoff wrote in a letter to season ticket holders that [more]
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Mark Cuban plans to file a formal protest to the NBA disputing the odd ATO play in the Warriors' win over the Dallas Mavericks. What are his odds of winning the protest?
L.A. Times readers express dissatisfaction with UCLA's loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA's Sweet 16 as well as columnist Bill Plaschke's prose.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
Mike Brown opened up about his six seasons working as a Warriors assistant coach under Steve Kerr.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
"We have great players. Celebrate them. Don't criticize, don't tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them."
The alley-oop reverse dunk by Keyontae Johnson from Nowell put K-State in front for good in overtime of its win over Michigan State.