Women’s NCAA Tournament - Iowa proves why defense matters in close second round win over Georgia

AFP

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (13/11), 6-4 on Sunday to win the Indian Wells WTA title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final.She's the first Indian Wells WTA champion to beat both the No. 1 and No. 2 players on the way to the title. bb/js