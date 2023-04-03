Women’s NCAA Tournament - With highest point total in a women's championship game, LSU dominates offensively to win NCAA title against Iowa

Yahoo Sports women’s college basketball writer Cassandra Negley recaps #3 LSU's dominant offensive showcase with their 102-85 win to capture the national title over #2 Iowa.

Video Transcript

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: This is Cassandra Negley with Yahoo Sports here at American Airlines Arena, where they are packing up because we have named a champion for the 2023 season. LSU defeated Iowa 102 to 85, an absolute offensive showcase for LSU, which honestly, we are not used to. Jasmine Carson was huge in the first half. She had 21 of her game total 22 points.

Her 3s were what stood out. She was four of four early on. She finished 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. She took over this game and gave LSU a nice little gap heading into halftime that Iowa just could not overcome. Now, Caitlin Clark had 30 points, a great game for her-- eight assists, two rebounds. But there was a lot of foul trouble in this game. Refs did control some parts of it. She got a technical, and she had four fouls.

Monica Czinano and McKenna Warnock fouled out in their final games at Iowa. They have had incredible careers, but it is Angel Reese and her crew of transfers who took over for LSU and lifted the trophy here. Kim Mulkey won in her second year, and this was an incredibly unlikely ending to what was an incredible season as Purdy continues to climb. From the NCAA tournament, this is Cassandra Negley with Yahoo Sports.