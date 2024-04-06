Women’s NCAA tournament championship Sunday: What to know

This year’s women’s National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division I basketball tournament has become a viral sensation, with players like the University of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and the University of South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso becoming household names across the country.

Iowa and South Carolina are set to go head-to-head Sunday afternoon for the championship.

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s final battle between the Gamecocks and Hawkeyes:

Who made it to the final this year?

The University of Iowa secured its ticket to the 2024 women’s Division I tournament final Friday via a 71-69 win over the University of Connecticut Huskies.

Meanwhile, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, winners of two recent DI women’s basketball tournaments in 2022 and 2017, made it to Sunday’s final by way of a 78-59 victory over the North Carolina State Wolfpack Friday.

How and when can I watch the final?

The final is set to air at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday on ABC.

ABC is also available through most streaming services that have a live component, including Fubo, ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV and more.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial for viewers who want to watch the game.

How much do tickets to Sunday’s final cost?

A lot. The average ticket price for the game has reached about $2,900, according to StubHub. The cost comes down to venue size, because the women’s Final Four is often played at an NBA arena, while the men’s is usually held at an NFL stadium, according to NPR.

WNBA draft hopefuls, star players on both teams in 2024 tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark has garnered national attention for her superstar performance during the season. She recently broke a 54-year-old record to become the NCAA’s basketball all-time scoring leader. The championship will close her basketball career at University of Iowa, after having declared for the WNBA draft next year.

University of South Carolina has its own star in center Kamilla Cardoso, who also declared for the WNBA draft. Cardoso faced an injury scare in Friday’s Final Four game against North Carolina State, The Associated Press reported.

Cardoso suffered an injury to her right leg after falling to the floor. She rose from the fall but later went to a training room for evaluation, shortly leaving the game. She came back at the top of the second half before the Gamecocks ended the game with a 78-59 win over the Wolfpack, according to The AP.

