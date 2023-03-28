Women’s NCAA Tournament - Agents of Innovation

Yahoo Sports women’s college basketball analyst Cassandra Negley looks at the players who could find innovative ways to lead their teams to ultimate victory during the final weekend of the women’s NCAA tournament.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: It's time to highlight the players who are finding innovative ways to lead their teams to victory during this year's NCAA Women's Tournament. Let's take a look at our Agents of Innovation, brought to you by Invesco QQQ.

In Iowa, it has to be point guard Caitlin Clark. She had the first 40-point triple double in either the men's or the women's tournament. It's the fifth triple double of her season, the 11th of her career.

She had 41 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds to put Iowa in the Final Four for the first time since 1993. Now, she was responsible for 70 of Iowa's 97 points in that game, in the Elite Eight. That is bonkers.

Here in Greenville, it was Aliyah Boston, who was named the Most Outstanding Player for South Carolina. She had 22 points, 11 rebounds, five assists in the win against Maryland to book their ticket to Dallas. She was dominant in the paint. The offense runs through her. And defensively, she is at the top of her game.

Also here in Greenville, we saw Angel Reese lead LSU to Dallas. She's a rebounding machine. She averaged 22.3 points and 17.6 rebounds in her four tournament games. She is physical. She has a nose for the ball. And she talked this week about growing up playing point guard, which has helped her at the position.

For Virginia Tech, its National Player of the Year contender Elizabeth Kitley. She has anchored them. She has 18 points per game and 10.7 rebounds per game.

We'll see if Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, Angel Reese, and Elizabeth Kitley can continue to lead their team to the title. And at the end of the tournament, Invesco QQQ will award the WBCA Coaches' Trophy to the head coach of the national champion. For more women's tournament coverage, keep it here on Yahoo Sports.

