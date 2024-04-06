Women’s NCAA basketball championship tickets more expensive than men’s

**Related Video Above: Ticket prices for the Final Four as seen Tuesday.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the saying goes, you get what you pay for.

And this weekend, during the women’s and men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four games, you’re going to have spend a lot of your hard-earned money to experience the spectacle in person.

However, definitely something of a rarity in sports, this time around, the women’s championship game tickets are going for more than the men’s. This year, of course, the women’s final matchup just so happens to be taking place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland and features Caitlin Clark’s Iowa versus undefeated South Carolina Sunday at 3 p.m.

At least on StubHub, as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, tickets for the women’s championship matchups run from $376-$1,512.

The men’s championship on the other hand is costing fans $162-$1,109 in Glendale, Arizona, on the website.

To be clear, this could change Saturday evening after we find out who is playing in the men’s championship game Monday.

One of the Friday night Final Four semifinal matchups in Cleveland reportedly drew the largest TV viewership for college women’s basketball.

