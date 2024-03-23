Women’s March Madness live updates: Today’s games and schedule, how to watch and stream

The women's NCAA tournament continues Saturday with 16 first-round games. Top seeds Iowa and USC host their games this afternoon. Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes will be on ABC while JuJu Watkins and the Trojans will be on ESPN. Other notable matchups today: Hannah Hidalgo and No. 2 Notre Dame play host for their afternoon game. Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn also host their first-round game this afternoon, which will broadcast on ABC. No. 2 UCLA also tips off late tonight at home.

Women’s March Madness games are airing and streaming across ESPN’s family of channels. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness women's bracket

You can find the complete women's March Madness bracket here.

NCAA women's tournament scores

Here’s the full scoreboard for all of the women's March Madness first-round games on Saturday.

When does Caitlin Clark play next?

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is tipping off in her final March Madness at 3 p.m. Saturday. Clark and Iowa begin their bid to return to the NCAA women's national championship game as the No. 1 Hawkeyes take on No. 16 Holy Cross, which blew out UT Martin in the the First Four on Thursday. This is the first time Iowa has received a No. 1 seed in the tournament since 1992. — Cydney Henderson

Women's March Madness games today

Here is Saturday’s full slate.

Caitlin Clark: Complete guide to basketball career of Iowa's prolific scorer and superstar

Caitlin Clark is the reigning national player of the year, a sharpshooting supernova with a penchant for launching 3-pointers from the logo, flicking no-look passes through defenders' arms and talking trash to any and all who stand in her way.

The postseason for Clark and Iowa starts next week, with the Hawkeyes playing in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten conference tournament. No matter what happens in the next few days, Iowa is expected to earn a top four seed in the NCAA tournament, and host the first two rounds. A year after leading Iowa to the national championship game, Clark is trying to get back to her second consecutive Final Four, an accomplishment few players have achieved. USA TODAY Sports has been tracking her game closely. In case you need to brush up on your Clark trivia, we’ve got you covered with our complete guide to all things Clark.

Where to watch women's March Madness

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC carry games in the first and second rounds, the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. ESPN will air Final Four games. ABC will air the national championship game. You can stream all the games in the ESPN app by logging in with your TV provider. Here's how to watch women's March Madness like a pro.

Women’s March Madness predictions

Here’s who USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour picked to win today’s first-round games: Iowa, USC, Notre Dame, UCLA, UConn, NC State, Indiana, Gonzaga, Utah, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona, Marquette, Creighton, Princeton, Michigan. Check out all of Nancy Armour’s picks here.

