Women’s March Madness Final Four 2024 Livestream: How to Watch South Carolina vs. NC State Online Free

The first game of a back-to-back Women’s Final Four night starts with Kamilla Cardoso and the South Carolina Gamecocks going up against the Aziaha James-led NC State Wolfpack tonight in Cleveland.

The winner moves on to the NCAA Women’s National Championship game on Sunday, April 7. Want to watch all the high-flying hoops action? Scroll down to find out how to watch South Carolina vs. NC State online.

At a glance: How to Watch NCAA Women’s Final Four South Carolina vs. NC State Onine

When April 5 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET

TV channel ESPN

Stream online DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

WATCH South Carolina VS. NC State with Directv Stream

How to Watch South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four Matchup: Date, Time

The No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks battle the No. 3-ranked NC State Wolfpack tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio — with a start time of 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

If you’re a cord-cutter, you can watch the game through any live TV streaming service that includes ESPN, such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others. Sign up for a seven-day free trial from Fubo or a five-day trial from DirecTV Stream ahead of the game to watch it for free.

Below, you can find out how to watch the South Carolina vs. NC State game with and without a cable subscription, including more details on how to watch the game for free. You can also find out where to buy last-minute tickets.

How to Stream South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four Matchup Without Cable

Although the South Carolina vs. NC State game broadcasts on TV on the cable network ESPN, the game is also live-streaming on cable alternative streaming services.

In fact, some of these streamers even offer free trials. So if you sign up now, you can watch the entire Final Four and NCAA Women’s national championship game online for free. Learn more about how to stream the South Carolina vs. NC State game below.

South Carolina vs. NC State Livestream: Watch Final Four Online Free

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv Stream

You can catch the Women’s Final Four South Carolina vs. NC State game on ESPN, which is available with DirecTV Stream’s “Entertainment” package. The package includes more than 75 channels — such as, NBC, Fox, AMC, Bravo, CNBC and Disney Channel — while prices start as low as $69.99.



Don’t want to commit? The cable alternative streamer has a free trial available, which lasts for five days, but that’s more than enough time to stream South Carolina vs. NC State free online and catch the rest of Women’s March Madness. Additionally, new subscribers can receive a Visa rewards card worth up to $200 for a limited time. Learn more about the DirecTV and Visa offer here.

South Carolina vs. NC State Livestream: Watch Final Four Online Free

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Get Fubo free trial

If you’d like to watch the Final Four South Carolina vs. NC State game live on ESPN for free, go with a subscription to Fubo. The streaming service includes more than 170 other news, entertainment and sports channels and starts at $79.99 per month.



It also comes with over 1,000 hours of DVR storage, while Fubo is available to watch on smartphones, tablets or smart TVs, too. If you want to watch the women’s college basketball game for free, the online TV streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

South Carolina vs. NC State Livestream: Watch Final Four Online Free

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

A subscription to Hulu + Live TV can give you access to a live feed of the Women’s Final Four South Carolina vs. NC State game on ESPN. The streaming service can also give you access to more than 90 other channels starting at $76.99 per month.



Meanwhile, the package includes access to Hulu’s streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+, unlimited cloud DVR and the ability to watch up to two screens to stream simultaneously. Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV doesn’t offer a free trial at this time.

South Carolina vs. NC State Livestream: Watch Final Four Online Free

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

To watch the Women’s Final Four South Carolina vs. NC State game on ESPN, Sling Orange might be a good fit for cord cutters. Sign up is really easy, and all of Sling’s plans feature the cable network in their respective lineups.



In addition, Sling is the cheapest traditional cable alternative with prices starting as low as $20 for the first month for Sling Orange ($40 per month afterwards) with the streamer’s current deals. Sling Orange features AMC, Disney Channel, Freeform, TBS, Bravo, HGTV and other networks.



Go even bigger with the Sling Orange + Blue plan. It goes for only $30 for the first month ($60 per month afterward) and includes ESPN for the Final Four and ABC for the NCAA Women’s National Championship game as part of its offerings.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four Matchup on TV

The South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four game airs live on ESPN, which means you can watch it on TV through your cable provider, on ESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app with your cable TV account credentials. This includes traditional cable and streaming services, like DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Verizon, Sling, Xfinity and others.

Where to Buy South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four Tickets Online

Want to watch the South Carolina Gamecocks take on NC State Wolfpack in person? Ahead, you’ll find ways to buy last-minute tickets to attend the South Carolina vs. NC State game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Ticket prices may vary depending on where the location in the arena and if there are tickets available on resale sites, like StubHub, Ticket Liquidator, Ticket Network, GameTime and Ticketmaster; visit NCAATickets.com for more info.

One of the best deals on NCAA women’s basketball tickets is at Vivid Seats. In fact, you can save $20 off with code THR2024 with purchase. In addition, SeatGeek also has women’s Final Four tickets available and you can use promo code HOLLYWOOD10 to save $10 off eligible purchases of $250 and up.

Where to Buy South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four Merch Online

Are you a fan of the Gamecocks or Wolfpack? Ahead, you’ll find a few of our picks for the best South Carolina and NC State gear available for the Final Four 2024 at Fanatics, below:

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt - Heather Gray

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Women's 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt

$40 at fanatics

Made from cotton and polyester, the South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s 2024 Final Four Locker Room T-Shirt from Under Armour features the state of Ohio where the Final Four and NCAA Women’s National Championship Game are located.

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt - Red

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Final Four V-Neck Tee

$40 AT FANATICS

This V-neck tee from Blue 84 shows off the NC State Wolfpack in the 2024 Final Four, available in multiple sizes and the school’s red and white colors.

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt - Red

South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour 2024 Final Four Locker Room Hat

$43 AT FANATICS

Made by Under Armour, this is the same lock room hat that’s given to players and coaches after the South Carolina Gamecocks won the regional championship on their way to the Final Four.

NC State Wolfpack Blue 84 Women's 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Tri-Blend V-Neck T-Shirt - Red

NC State Wolfpack Adidas 2024 Final Four Locker Room Hat

$30 AT FANATICS

The NC State Wolfpack looker room hat is also available from Adidas and comes in white.

