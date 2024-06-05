Women International Recap | Italy draw, victory for Bosnia

An array of Juventus Women players were involved with their respective national teams in EURO qualifiers played on Tuesday, 4 June.

Italy

After a draw in Norway on 31 May, there was another deadlock in Ferrara on Tuesday afternoon between Italy and the Scandinavian side. Featuring in national team colours from Juventus Women were Lenzini, Caruso, Bonansea, Cantore and Salvai.

There was a home defeat for France after another close match-up against England. After last Friday's away victory, Peyraud-Magnin (on the pitch 90 minutes, Cascarino on the bench instead) and companions were defeated 2-1 by the English national team.

Viola Calligaris played the full 90 minutes in har national team's encounter in Hungary. The home team secured a narrow 1-0 win, with a missed penalty kick by the Swiss in the second half that could have given them a draw.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Gloria Sliskovic was involved in the entire match between her national team and Malta, who did the double - following Friday's away win - with a 2-1 victory this time out.