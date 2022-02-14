Women’s Hockey at the Winter Olympics: Semifinal schedule, results
To help you get up to speed on everything you need to know about women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from schedules for the semifinal and medal round games, details on how to watch and livestream, results from group play and quarterfinals, rosters for all 10 teams, and a complete history of the U.S.-Canada rivalry at the Olympics and world championships.
The first women’s hockey semifinal – Canada vs. Switzerland – is Sunday night in the U.S. (11:10pm ET). You can watch on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.
The U.S. and Finland will play in the second semifinal, Monday morning in the United States (8:10am ET). You can watch on USA, Peacock, or NBCOlympics.com.
Women’s Hockey Semifinal Schedule – 2022 Winter Olympics
Women’s Hockey Game
Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time)
Date/Start Time (Beijing, China)
How to Watch
Semifinal #1: Canada vs. Switzerland
2/13/22 11:10 PM
2/14/22 12:10 PM
Semifinal #2: United States vs. Finland
2/14/22 8:10 AM
2/14/22 9:10 PM
USA | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com
Women’s Hockey Bronze and Gold Medal Game Schedule – 2022 Winter Olympics
Women’s Hockey Game
Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time)
Date/Start Time (Beijing, China)
How to Watch
Bronze Medal Game
2/16/22 6:30 AM
2/16/22 7:30 PM
Gold Medal Game
2/16/22 11:10 PM
2/17/22 12:10 PM
How to watch ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics
For viewers in the United States, you have some options:
Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.
You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.
Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.
Where does the USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry stand?
Since the first official women’s world championship in 1990 – and the inaugural Olympic tournament in 1998 – the United States and Canada have combined to win every women’s hockey title. All but two finals (2006 Olympics, 2019 World Championships) came down the United States and Canada in the gold medal game. The Americans will enter Beijing as the defending Olympic champions, while Canada won the most recent world title last August.
Below is a summary of this storied rivalry. Olympic finals are in bold, while non-USA-vs-CAN finals are italicized.
USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey – Olympic and World Championship History (Finals only)
Year
Event
Winner and Score
1990
World Championship
Canada, 5-2
1992
World Championship
Canada, 8-0
1994
World Championship
Canada, 6-3
1997
World Championship
Canada, 4-3 (OT)
1998
Nagano Winter Olympics
USA, 3-1
1999
World Championship
Canada, 3-1
2000
World Championship
Canada, 3-2 (OT)
2001
World Championship
Canada, 3-2
2002
Salt Lake Winter Olympics
Canada, 3-2
2004
World Championship
Canada, 2-0
2005
World Championship
USA, 1-0 (SO)
2006
Torino Winter Olympics
Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1
2007
World Championship
Canada, 5-1
2008
World Championship
USA, 4-3
2009
World Championship
USA, 4-1
2010
Vancouver Winter Olympics
Canada, 2-0
2011
World Championship
USA, 3-2 (OT)
2012
World Championship
Canada, 5-4 (OT)
2013
World Championship
USA, 3-2
2014
Sochi Winter Olympics
Canada, 3-2 (OT)
2015
World Championship
USA, 7-5
2016
World Championship
USA, 1-0 (OT)
2017
World Championship
USA, 3-2 (OT)
2018
PyeongChang Winter Olympics
USA, 3-2 (SO)
2019
World Championship
United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO)
2021
World Championship
Canada, 3-2 (OT)
When is the gold medal game in women’s hockey?
The women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics began on February 3 and will conclude with the gold medal game on February 17 (the night of February 16 in the United States). Details on the men’s tournament can be found here.
Where is hockey being played in Beijing?
Two venues are being used for the women’s hockey tournament: Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Wukesong Sports Center hosted basketball, while National Indoor Stadium was the home of gymnastics, trampoline, and handball.
Women’s Hockey: Group Play Results at the 2022 Winter Olympics
Group A (SUI vs CAN): CAN won 12-1
Group B (CHN vs CZE): CZE won 3-1
Group A (FIN vs USA): USA won 5-2
Group B (JPN vs SWE): JPN won 3-1
Group A (ROC vs SUI): ROC won 5-2
Group B (DEN vs CHN): CHN won 3-1
Group A (CAN vs FIN): CAN won 11-1
Group B (CZE vs SWE): CZE won 3-1
Group A (USA vs ROC): USA won 5-0
Group B (DEN vs JPN): JPN won 6-2
Group A (SUI vs USA): USA won 8-0
Group B (CHN vs JPN): CHN won 2-1 (GWS)
Group A (CAN vs ROC): CAN won 6-1
Group B (CZE vs DEN): DEN won 3-2
Group A (FIN vs SUI): SUI won 3-2
Group B (SWE vs CHN): SWE won 2-1
Group A (USA vs CAN): CAN won 4-2
Group B (JPN vs CZE): CZE won 3-2 (GWS)
Group A (ROC vs FIN): FIN won 5-0
Group B (SWE vs DEN): SWE won 3-1
Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Results
Women’s Hockey Game
Result
Quarterfinal #1: USA vs. CZE
USA won 4-1
Quarterfinal #2: CAN vs. SWE
CAN won 11-0
Quarterfinal #3: ROC vs. SUI
SUI won 4-2
Quarterfinal #4: FIN vs. JPN
FIN won 7-1
Which ice hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics?
A total of 10 women’s hockey teams will compete in Beijing, up from eight at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Since 2014, the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament has used weighted pools. The top five teams in the world compete in Group A, while the remaining five teams compete in Group B. At the end of pool play, all five Group A teams and the top three Group B teams will progress to the quarterfinal round.
Women’s Hockey – Group A Teams
Women’s Hockey – Group B Teams
ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: How close are the Winter Olympics to being gender equal?
Rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics
Here is a look at the rosters for all 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.
United States (USA) – Women’s Hockey Roster
Head Coach: Joel Johnson; Assistant coaches: Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier, Steve Thompson
Best Olympic finish: Gold (1998, 2018)
Number of returning Olympians: 15 (including 13 from 2018)
Number of rising/current college players: 5 (Cayla Barnes, Jesse Compher, Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22
Youngest player on the team: Caroline Harvey (age 19)
Oldest player on the team: Hilary Knight (age 32)
No.
Position
Name
2
D
Lee Stecklein
3
D
Cayla Barnes
4
D
Caroline Harvey
5
D
9
D
11
F
12
F
Kelly Pannek
13
F
Grace Zumwinkle
14
F
15
D
Savannah Harmon
16
F
Hayley Scamurra
18
F
Jesse Compher
19
D
Jincy Dunne
20
F
Hannah Brandt
21
F
24
F
Dani Cameranesi
25
F
26
F
Kendall Coyne Schofield – Captain
28
F
Amanda Kessel
29
G
Nicole Hensley
33
G
Alex Cavallini (nee Rigsby)
35
G
Maddie Rooney
37
F
Abbey Murphy
Canada (CAN) – Women’s Hockey Roster
Head coach: Troy Ryan; Assistant coaches: Doug Derraugh, Kori Cheverie, Ali Domenico
Best Olympic finish: Gold (2002, 2004, 2010, 2014)
Number of returning Olympians: 13
Current college players: 3 (Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Ashton Bell)
Youngest player: Sarah Fillier (age 21)
Oldest player: Jocelyne Larocque (age 33)
No.
Position
Name
3
D
Jocelyne Larocque
6
F
Rebecca Johnston
7
F
Laura Stacey
10
F
Sarah Fillier
11
F
Jillian Saulnier
14
D
Renata Fast
15
F
Mélodie Daoust
17
D
Ella Shelton
19
F
Brianne Jenner – A
20
F
Sarah Nurse
21
D
Ashton Bell
23
D
Erin Ambrose
24
F
Natalie Spooner
26
F
Emily Clark
27
F
Emma Maltais
28
D
Micah Zandee-Hart
29
F
Marie-Philip Poulin – C
35
G
Ann-Renée Desbiens
38
G
Emerance Maschmeyer
40
F
Blayre Turnbull – A
42
D
Claire Thompson
47
F
Jamie Lee Rattray
50
G
Kristen Campbell
Finland (FIN) Roster
Head coach: Pasi Mustonen; Assistant coaches: Kari Eloranta, Juuso Toivola
Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (1998, 2010, 2018)
No.
Position
Name
1
G
Eveliina Mäkinen
2
D
Sini Karjalainen
6
D
Jenni Hiirikoski
7
D
Sanni Rantala
8
D
Ella Viitasuo
9
D
Nelli Laitinen
10
F
Elisa Holopainen
12
F
Sanni Vanhanen
15
D
Minttu Tuominen
16
F
Petra Nieminen
18
G
Meeri Räisänen
23
F
Sanni Hakala
24
F
Viivi Vainikka
27
F
Julia Liikala
28
F
Jenniina Nylund
32
F
Emilia Vesa
33
F
Michelle Karvinen
34
F
Sofianna Sundelin
36
G
Anni Keisala
40
F
Noora Tulus
61
F
Tanja Niskanen
77
F
Susanna Tapani
88
D
Ronja Savolainen
Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Roster
Head coach: Yevgeny Bobariko; Assistant coaches: Aleksei Kusakin, Yevgeny Shcherbakov
Best Olympic Finish: Fourth (2018, as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”)
No.
Position
Name
2
D
4
D
Maria Pechnikova
10
F
13
D
Nina Pirogova
15
F
Valeria Pavlova
16
F
Ilona Markova
17
F
Fanuza Kadirova
18
F
19
D
Yelena Provorova
26
F
Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva
27
F
Veronika Korzhakova
29
F
Alexandra Vafina
42
F
Oxana Bratisheva
59
F
Yelena Dergachyova
69
G
Maria Sorokina
70
D
Anna Shibanova
72
D
Anna Savonina
73
F
Viktoria Kulishova
76
D
97
F
Anna Shokhina
21
F
Polina Bolgareva
23
G
Daria Gredzen
G
Valeria Merkusheva (late addition)
D
Maria Batalova (late addition)
Switzerland (SUI) Women’s Hockey Team
Head coach: Colin Mueller; Assistant coaches: Andrin Christen, Simon Theiler, Melanie Haefliger
Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (2014)
No.
Pos.
Name
3
D
Sarah Forster
7
F
Lara Stalder
8
F
Kaleigh Quennec
9
D
Shannon Sigrist
12
F
Lisa Rüedi
14
F
Evelina Raselli
15
F
Laura Zimmermann
16
D
Nicole Vallario
17
D
Lara Christen
18
D
Stefanie Wetli
20
G
Andrea Brändli
21
F
Rahel Enzler
22
D
Sinja Leemann
23
D
Nicole Bullo
24
F
Noemi Ryhner
25
F
Alina Müller
26
F
Dominique Rüegg
28
F
Alina Marti
29
G
Saskia Maurer
39
G
Caroline Spies
71
F
Lena Marie Lutz
88
F
Phoebe Staenz
F
Keely Moy
China (CHN) Women’s Hockey Team
Head coach: Brian David Idalski; Assistant coaches: Max Harrison Markowitz, Stacey Lee Colarossi
Best Olympic finish: 4th (1998)
No.
Position
Name
88
G
Chen Tiya (Tia Chan)
23
F
Fang Xin
28
D
Fei Anna (Anna Fairman)
26
F
Guan Yingying
10
F
He Xin
15
F
Hu Baozhen (Madison Woo)
5
D
Huang Huier (Camryn Wong)
17
F
Kang Mulan (Kasundra Betinol)
44
F
Li Beika (Rebekah Kolstad)
66
D
Li Qianhua
19
F
Lin Jiaxin (Taylor Lum)
19
F
Lin Qiqi (Leah Lum)
91
F
Lin Ni (Rachel Llanes)
93
D
Liu Zhixin
34
F
Mi Le (Hannah Miller)
24
D
Wang Yuting
24
G
Wang Yuqing (Jessica Wong)
2
D
Yu Baiwei (Berry Yu)
7
F
Zhang Mengying
51
F
Zhang Xifang (Anna Segedi)
97
D
Zhao Qinan
33
G
Zhou Jiaying (Kimberly Newell)
98
F
Zhu Rui
Czech Republic (CZE) Roster
Head coach: Tomas Pacina; Assistant coach: Jakub Peslar
Making Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
No.
Position
Name
1
G
Viktorie Švejdová
2
D
Aneta Tejralová
4
D
Daniela Pejšová
5
D
Samantha Kolowratová
7
F
Lenka Serdar
9
F
Alena Mills – C
10
F
Denisa Křížová
12
F
Klára Hymlarová
14
D
Dominika Lásková
15
F
Aneta Lédlová
16
F
Kateřina Mrázová
17
D
Pavlína Horálková
18
F
Michaela Pejzlová
19
F
Natálie Mlýnková
21
F
Tereza Vanišová
23
F
Kateřina Bukolská
24
D
Sára Čajanová
25
F
Kristýna Pátková
26
F
Vendula Přibylová
27
D
Tereza Radová
28
F
Noemi Neubauerová
29
G
Klára Peslarová
30
G
Kateřina Zechovská
Denmark (DEN) Women’s Hockey Team
Head coach: Jan Peter Elander, Assistant coaches: Timothy Bothwell and Tim Frandsen
Denmark is making its Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing
No.
Pos.
Name
2
D
Kristine Melberg
4
F
Silke Glud
8
F
Josefine Persson
11
D
Amalie Andersen
13
F
Michele Brix
14
F
Nicoline Jensen – A
15
D
Amanda Refsgaard
17
F
Sofia Skriver
18
F
Maria Peters
19
D
Josephine Asperup
21
F
Michelle Weis
22
D
Sofie Skott
23
F
Julie Oksbjerg
27
F
Lilli Friis-Hansen
30
G
Lisa Jensen
33
G
Emma-Sofie Nordström
44
F
Julie Østergaard
50
F
Mia Bau Hansen
63
F
Josefine Jakobsen – C
68
F
Emma Russell
72
G
Cassandra Repstock-Romme
87
D
Simone Jacquet Thrysøe
89
D
Malene Frandsen
MORE WOMEN’S HOCKEY COVERAGE: Denmark’s Olympic hockey teams make sibling history in Beijing
Japan (JPN) Women’s Hockey Roster
Head coach: Yuji Iizuka; assistant coaches: Masahito Haruna and Yujiro Nakajimaya
Best Olympic finish: 6th (1998, 2018)
No.
Pos.
Name
1
G
Nana Fujimoto
2
D
Shiori Koike
3
D
Aoi Shiga
4
D
Ayaka Toko
6
D
Sena Suzuki
7
D
Yukiko Kawashima
8
D
Akane Hosoyamada
10
F
Haruna Yoneyama
11
F
Mei Miura
12
F
Chiho Osawa – C
14
F
Haruka Toko
15
F
Rui Ukita
16
F
Akane Shiga
18
F
Suzuka Taka
19
F
Chika Otaki
21
F
Hanae Kubo
22
F
Miho Shishiuchi
23
F
Hikaru Yamashita
27
F
Remi Koyama
28
D
Shiori Yamashita
30
G
Akane Konishi
G
Miyuu Masuhara
Sweden (SWE) Women’s Hockey Roster
Head coach: Ulf Lundberg; assistant coaches: Anders Lundberg, Andreas Spangberg
Best Olympic finish: Silver (2002)
Note: Four players on Sweden’s initial roster – Emmy Alasalmi, Sara Grahn, Linnea Hedin and Hanna Olsson – tested positive for Covid-19 and were replaced by Linnéa Andersson, Paula Bergström, Linn Peterson, and Agnes Åker.
No.
Pos.
Name
1
G
Agnes Åker
3
D
Anna Kjellbin
4
D
Linnéa Andersson
5
D
Johanna Fällman
8
D
Ebba Berglund
9
D
Jessica Adolfsson
10
D
Mina Waxin
11
F
Josefin Bouveng
12
D
Maja Nylén Persson
13
F
Emma Murén
15
F
Lisa Johansson
16
F
Linnea Johansson
17
F
Sofie Lundin
19
F
Sara Hjalmarsson
20
D
Paula Bergström
22
F
Linn Peterson
24
F
Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz
25
F
Lina Ljungblom
27
F
Emma Nordin
28
F
Michelle Löwenhielm
29
F
Olivia Carlsson
30
G
Emma Söderberg
35
G
Ida Boman
NBC Sports researcher Kyle Lynch contributed to this report.
