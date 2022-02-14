Women’s Hockey at the Winter Olympics: Semifinal schedule, results

To help you get up to speed on everything you need to know about women’s hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, On Her Turf has compiled some helpful resources: from schedules for the semifinal and medal round games, details on how to watch and livestream, results from group play and quarterfinals, rosters for all 10 teams, and a complete history of the U.S.-Canada rivalry at the Olympics and world championships.

  • The first women’s hockey semifinal – Canada vs. Switzerland – is Sunday night in the U.S. (11:10pm ET). You can watch on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.

  • The U.S. and Finland will play in the second semifinal, Monday morning in the United States (8:10am ET). You can watch on USA, Peacock, or NBCOlympics.com.

To stay up-to-date on how to watch every women’s and mixed gender event, here is On Her Turf’s official guide to the Winter Games.

Women’s Hockey Semifinal Schedule – 2022 Winter Olympics

Women’s Hockey Game

Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time)

Date/Start Time (Beijing, China)

How to Watch

Semifinal #1: Canada vs. Switzerland

2/13/22 11:10 PM

2/14/22 12:10 PM

Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Semifinal #2: United States vs. Finland

2/14/22 8:10 AM

2/14/22 9:10 PM

USA | Peacock | NBCOlympics.com

Women’s Hockey Bronze and Gold Medal Game Schedule – 2022 Winter Olympics

Women’s Hockey Game

Date/Start Time (U.S. Eastern Time)

Date/Start Time (Beijing, China)

How to Watch

Bronze Medal Game

2/16/22 6:30 AM

2/16/22 7:30 PM

Gold Medal Game

2/16/22 11:10 PM

2/17/22 12:10 PM

How to watch ice hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

For viewers in the United States, you have some options:

  • Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Live streaming coverage and full replays of every event will be available on Peacock’s premium tier. Click here to watch.

  • You can also stream events via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

  • Games will also air on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC. Preliminary TV listings can be found here and the most up-to-date schedule with TV and streaming info can be found here.

Where does the USA-Canada women’s hockey rivalry stand?

Since the first official women’s world championship in 1990 – and the inaugural Olympic tournament in 1998 – the United States and Canada have combined to win every women’s hockey title. All but two finals (2006 Olympics, 2019 World Championships) came down the United States and Canada in the gold medal game. The Americans will enter Beijing as the defending Olympic champions, while Canada won the most recent world title last August.

Below is a summary of this storied rivalry. Olympic finals are in bold, while non-USA-vs-CAN finals are italicized.

USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey – Olympic and World Championship History (Finals only)

Year

Event

Winner and Score

1990

World Championship

Canada, 5-2

1992

World Championship

Canada, 8-0

1994

World Championship

Canada, 6-3

1997

World Championship

Canada, 4-3 (OT)

1998

Nagano Winter Olympics

USA, 3-1

1999

World Championship

Canada, 3-1

2000

World Championship

Canada, 3-2 (OT)

2001

World Championship

Canada, 3-2

2002

Salt Lake Winter Olympics

Canada, 3-2

2003

World Championship

Cancelled due to SARS

2004

World Championship

Canada, 2-0

2005

World Championship

USA, 1-0 (SO)

2006

Torino Winter Olympics

Canada defeated Sweden, 4-1

2007

World Championship

Canada, 5-1

2008

World Championship

USA, 4-3

2009

World Championship

USA, 4-1

2010

Vancouver Winter Olympics

Canada, 2-0

2011

World Championship

USA, 3-2 (OT)

2012

World Championship

Canada, 5-4 (OT)

2013

World Championship

USA, 3-2

2014

Sochi Winter Olympics

Canada, 3-2 (OT)

2015

World Championship

USA, 7-5

2016

World Championship

USA, 1-0 (OT)

2017

World Championship

USA, 3-2 (OT)

2018

PyeongChang Winter Olympics

USA, 3-2 (SO)

2019

World Championship

United States defeated Finland, 2-1 (SO)

2020

World Championship

Cancelled due to Covid-19

2021

World Championship

Canada, 3-2 (OT)

When is the gold medal game in women’s hockey?

The women’s ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics began on February 3 and will conclude with the gold medal game on February 17 (the night of February 16 in the United States). Details on the men’s tournament can be found here.

Where is hockey being played in Beijing?

Two venues are being used for the women’s hockey tournament: Wukesong Sports Center and National Indoor Stadium. During the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Wukesong Sports Center hosted basketball, while National Indoor Stadium was the home of gymnastics, trampoline, and handball.

Women’s Hockey: Group Play Results at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Group A (SUI vs CAN): CAN won 12-1

Group B (CHN vs CZE): CZE won 3-1

Group A (FIN vs USA): USA won 5-2

Group B (JPN vs SWE): JPN won 3-1

Group A (ROC vs SUI): ROC won 5-2

Group B (DEN vs CHN): CHN won 3-1

Group A (CAN vs FIN): CAN won 11-1

Group B (CZE vs SWE): CZE won 3-1

Group A (USA vs ROC): USA won 5-0

Group B (DEN vs JPN): JPN won 6-2

Group A (SUI vs USA): USA won 8-0

Group B (CHN vs JPN): CHN won 2-1 (GWS)

Group A (CAN vs ROC): CAN won 6-1

Group B (CZE vs DEN): DEN won 3-2

Group A (FIN vs SUI): SUI won 3-2

Group B (SWE vs CHN): SWE won 2-1

Group A (USA vs CAN): CAN won 4-2

Group B (JPN vs CZE): CZE won 3-2 (GWS)

Group A (ROC vs FIN): FIN won 5-0

Group B (SWE vs DEN): SWE won 3-1

Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal Results

Women’s Hockey Game

Result

Quarterfinal #1: USA vs. CZE

USA won 4-1

Quarterfinal #2: CAN vs. SWE

CAN won 11-0

Quarterfinal #3: ROC vs. SUI

SUI won 4-2

Quarterfinal #4: FIN vs. JPN

FIN won 7-1

Which ice hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics?

A total of 10 women’s hockey teams will compete in Beijing, up from eight at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Since 2014, the women’s Olympic ice hockey tournament has used weighted pools. The top five teams in the world compete in Group A, while the remaining five teams compete in Group B. At the end of pool play, all five Group A teams and the top three Group B teams will progress to the quarterfinal round.

Women’s Hockey Group A Teams

Women’s Hockey Group B Teams

  • United States (qualified by world ranking)

  • Canada (qualified by world ranking)

  • Finland (qualified by world ranking)

  • Russian Olympic Committee (qualified by world ranking)

  • Switzerland (qualified by world ranking)

  • Japan (qualified by world ranking)

  • China (qualified as host nation)

  • Czech Republic (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

  • Sweden (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

  • Denmark (secured spot at qualifying tournament)

ALSO FROM ON HER TURF: How close are the Winter Olympics to being gender equal?

Rosters for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Here is a look at the rosters for all 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.

United States (USA) Women’s Hockey Roster

  • Head Coach: Joel Johnson; Assistant coaches: Courtney Kennedy, Brian Pothier, Steve Thompson

  • Best Olympic finish: Gold (1998, 2018)

  • Number of returning Olympians: 15 (including 13 from 2018)

  • Number of rising/current college players: 5 (Cayla Barnes, Jesse Compher, Grace Zumwinkle, Abbey Murphy, Caroline Harvey). Harvey, the youngest member of the team, deferred her freshman year at the University of Wisconsin to train with Team USA in 2021-22

  • Youngest player on the team: Caroline Harvey (age 19)

  • Oldest player on the team: Hilary Knight (age 32)

No.

Position

Name

2

D

Lee Stecklein

3

D

Cayla Barnes

4

D

Caroline Harvey

5

D

Megan Keller

9

D

Megan Bozek

11

F

Abby Roque

12

F

Kelly Pannek

13

F

Grace Zumwinkle

14

F

Brianna Decker

15

D

Savannah Harmon

16

F

Hayley Scamurra

18

F

Jesse Compher

19

D

Jincy Dunne

20

F

Hannah Brandt

21

F

Hilary Knight

24

F

Dani Cameranesi

25

F

Alex Carpenter

26

F

Kendall Coyne Schofield – Captain

28

F

Amanda Kessel

29

G

Nicole Hensley

33

G

Alex Cavallini (nee Rigsby)

35

G

Maddie Rooney

37

F

Abbey Murphy

Canada (CAN) Women’s Hockey Roster

  • Head coach: Troy Ryan; Assistant coaches: Doug Derraugh, Kori Cheverie, Ali Domenico

  • Best Olympic finish: Gold (2002, 2004, 2010, 2014)

  • Number of returning Olympians: 13

  • Current college players: 3 (Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Ashton Bell)

  • Youngest player: Sarah Fillier (age 21)

  • Oldest player: Jocelyne Larocque (age 33)

No.

Position

Name

3

D

Jocelyne Larocque

6

F

Rebecca Johnston

7

F

Laura Stacey

10

F

Sarah Fillier

11

F

Jillian Saulnier

14

D

Renata Fast

15

F

Mélodie Daoust

17

D

Ella Shelton

19

F

Brianne Jenner – A

20

F

Sarah Nurse

21

D

Ashton Bell

23

D

Erin Ambrose

24

F

Natalie Spooner

26

F

Emily Clark

27

F

Emma Maltais

28

D

Micah Zandee-Hart

29

F

Marie-Philip Poulin – C

35

G

Ann-Renée Desbiens

38

G

Emerance Maschmeyer

40

F

Blayre Turnbull – A

42

D

Claire Thompson

47

F

Jamie Lee Rattray

50

G

Kristen Campbell

Finland (FIN) Roster

  • Head coach: Pasi Mustonen; Assistant coaches: Kari Eloranta, Juuso Toivola

  • Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (1998, 2010, 2018)

No.

Position

Name

1

G

Eveliina Mäkinen

2

D

Sini Karjalainen

6

D

Jenni Hiirikoski

7

D

Sanni Rantala

8

D

Ella Viitasuo

9

D

Nelli Laitinen

10

F

Elisa Holopainen

12

F

Sanni Vanhanen

15

D

Minttu Tuominen

16

F

Petra Nieminen

18

G

Meeri Räisänen

23

F

Sanni Hakala

24

F

Viivi Vainikka

27

F

Julia Liikala

28

F

Jenniina Nylund

32

F

Emilia Vesa

33

F

Michelle Karvinen

34

F

Sofianna Sundelin

36

G

Anni Keisala

40

F

Noora Tulus

61

F

Tanja Niskanen

77

F

Susanna Tapani

88

D

Ronja Savolainen

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Roster

  • Head coach: Yevgeny Bobariko; Assistant coaches: Aleksei Kusakin, Yevgeny Shcherbakov

  • Best Olympic Finish: Fourth (2018, as “Olympic Athletes from Russia”)

No.

Position

Name

2

D

Angelina Goncharenko (COVID-19)

4

D

Maria Pechnikova

10

F

Lyudmila Belyakova (COVID-19)

13

D

Nina Pirogova

15

F

Valeria Pavlova

16

F

Ilona Markova

17

F

Fanuza Kadirova

18

F

Olga Sosina – C (COVID-19)

19

D

Yelena Provorova

26

F

Yekaterina Dobrodeyeva

27

F

Veronika Korzhakova

29

F

Alexandra Vafina

42

F

Oxana Bratisheva

59

F

Yelena Dergachyova

69

G

Maria Sorokina

70

D

Anna Shibanova

72

D

Anna Savonina

73

F

Viktoria Kulishova

76

D

Yekaterina Nikolayeva (COVID-19)

97

F

Anna Shokhina

21

F

Polina Bolgareva

G

Diana Farkhutdinova (COVID-19)

23

G

Daria Gredzen

G

Valeria Merkusheva (late addition)

D

Maria Batalova (late addition)

Switzerland (SUI) Women’s Hockey Team

  • Head coach: Colin Mueller; Assistant coaches: Andrin Christen, Simon Theiler, Melanie Haefliger

  • Best Olympic Finish: Bronze (2014)

No.

Pos.

Name

3

D

Sarah Forster

7

F

Lara Stalder

8

F

Kaleigh Quennec

9

D

Shannon Sigrist

12

F

Lisa Rüedi

14

F

Evelina Raselli

15

F

Laura Zimmermann

16

D

Nicole Vallario

17

D

Lara Christen

18

D

Stefanie Wetli

20

G

Andrea Brändli

21

F

Rahel Enzler

22

D

Sinja Leemann

23

D

Nicole Bullo

24

F

Noemi Ryhner

25

F

Alina Müller

26

F

Dominique Rüegg

28

F

Alina Marti

29

G

Saskia Maurer

39

G

Caroline Spies

71

F

Lena Marie Lutz

88

F

Phoebe Staenz

F

Keely Moy

China (CHN) Women’s Hockey Team

  • Head coach: Brian David Idalski; Assistant coaches: Max Harrison Markowitz, Stacey Lee Colarossi

  • Best Olympic finish: 4th (1998)

No.

Position

Name

88

G

Chen Tiya (Tia Chan)

23

F

Fang Xin

28

D

Fei Anna (Anna Fairman)

26

F

Guan Yingying

10

F

He Xin

15

F

Hu Baozhen (Madison Woo)

5

D

Huang Huier (Camryn Wong)

17

F

Kang Mulan (Kasundra Betinol)

44

F

Li Beika (Rebekah Kolstad)

66

D

Li Qianhua

19

F

Lin Jiaxin (Taylor Lum)

19

F

Lin Qiqi (Leah Lum)

91

F

Lin Ni (Rachel Llanes)

93

D

Liu Zhixin

34

F

Mi Le (Hannah Miller)

24

D

Wang Yuting

24

G

Wang Yuqing (Jessica Wong)

2

D

Yu Baiwei (Berry Yu)

7

F

Zhang Mengying

51

F

Zhang Xifang (Anna Segedi)

97

D

Zhao Qinan

33

G

Zhou Jiaying (Kimberly Newell)

98

F

Zhu Rui

Czech Republic (CZE) Roster

  • Head coach: Tomas Pacina; Assistant coach: Jakub Peslar

  • Making Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing

No.

Position

Name

1

G

Viktorie Švejdová

2

D

Aneta Tejralová

4

D

Daniela Pejšová

5

D

Samantha Kolowratová

7

F

Lenka Serdar

9

F

Alena Mills – C

10

F

Denisa Křížová

12

F

Klára Hymlarová

14

D

Dominika Lásková

15

F

Aneta Lédlová

16

F

Kateřina Mrázová

17

D

Pavlína Horálková

18

F

Michaela Pejzlová

19

F

Natálie Mlýnková

21

F

Tereza Vanišová

23

F

Kateřina Bukolská

24

D

Sára Čajanová

25

F

Kristýna Pátková

26

F

Vendula Přibylová

27

D

Tereza Radová

28

F

Noemi Neubauerová

29

G

Klára Peslarová

30

G

Kateřina Zechovská

Denmark (DEN) Women’s Hockey Team

  • Head coach: Jan Peter Elander, Assistant coaches: Timothy Bothwell and Tim Frandsen

  • Denmark is making its Olympic debut in women’s hockey in Beijing

No.

Pos.

Name

2

D

Kristine Melberg

4

F

Silke Glud

8

F

Josefine Persson

11

D

Amalie Andersen

13

F

Michele Brix

14

F

Nicoline Jensen – A

15

D

Amanda Refsgaard

17

F

Sofia Skriver

18

F

Maria Peters

19

D

Josephine Asperup

21

F

Michelle Weis

22

D

Sofie Skott

23

F

Julie Oksbjerg

27

F

Lilli Friis-Hansen

30

G

Lisa Jensen

33

G

Emma-Sofie Nordström

44

F

Julie Østergaard

50

F

Mia Bau Hansen

63

F

Josefine Jakobsen – C

68

F

Emma Russell

72

G

Cassandra Repstock-Romme

87

D

Simone Jacquet Thrysøe

89

D

Malene Frandsen

MORE WOMEN’S HOCKEY COVERAGE: Denmark’s Olympic hockey teams make sibling history in Beijing

Japan (JPN) Women’s Hockey Roster

Head coach: Yuji Iizuka; assistant coaches: Masahito Haruna and Yujiro Nakajimaya

Best Olympic finish: 6th (1998, 2018)

No.

Pos.

Name

1

G

Nana Fujimoto

2

D

Shiori Koike

3

D

Aoi Shiga

4

D

Ayaka Toko

6

D

Sena Suzuki

7

D

Yukiko Kawashima

8

D

Akane Hosoyamada

10

F

Haruna Yoneyama

11

F

Mei Miura

12

F

Chiho Osawa – C

14

F

Haruka Toko

15

F

Rui Ukita

16

F

Akane Shiga

18

F

Suzuka Taka

19

F

Chika Otaki

21

F

Hanae Kubo

22

F

Miho Shishiuchi

23

F

Hikaru Yamashita

27

F

Remi Koyama

28

D

Shiori Yamashita

30

G

Akane Konishi

G

Miyuu Masuhara

Sweden (SWE) Women’s Hockey Roster

  • Head coach: Ulf Lundberg; assistant coaches: Anders Lundberg, Andreas Spangberg

  • Best Olympic finish: Silver (2002)

  • Note: Four players on Sweden’s initial roster Emmy Alasalmi, Sara Grahn, Linnea Hedin and Hanna Olsson tested positive for Covid-19 and were replaced by Linnéa Andersson, Paula Bergström, Linn Peterson, and Agnes Åker.

No.

Pos.

Name

1

G

Agnes Åker

3

D

Anna Kjellbin

4

D

Linnéa Andersson

5

D

Johanna Fällman

8

D

Ebba Berglund

9

D

Jessica Adolfsson

10

D

Mina Waxin

11

F

Josefin Bouveng

12

D

Maja Nylén Persson

13

F

Emma Murén

15

F

Lisa Johansson

16

F

Linnea Johansson

17

F

Sofie Lundin

19

F

Sara Hjalmarsson

20

D

Paula Bergström

22

F

Linn Peterson

24

F

Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz

25

F

Lina Ljungblom

27

F

Emma Nordin

28

F

Michelle Löwenhielm

29

F

Olivia Carlsson

30

G

Emma Söderberg

35

G

Ida Boman

