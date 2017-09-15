Women In Football: Meet the female coaches who could change the face of the NFL

This was Stephanie Balochko’s one chance to get her foot in the door with her favorite NFL team, and she already felt like she was blowing it.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach John Mitchell had just requested she tell him about herself. Anxious and intimidated, Balochko wondered what she could possibly say to impress a man who became the first African-American player at Alabama in 1971 and had since spent more than four decades coaching in college or the NFL.

“I’m like, ‘Holy crap. How am I going to get through this interview? How am I going to talk to this man?'” Balochko said. “This guy had worked for Bill Belichick, Lou Holtz and Bear Bryant. I was just in awe.”

Coaching in the NFL never seemed remotely realistic to Balochko until August 2015 when the Arizona Cardinals hired Jen Welter to help coach their linebackers during training camp. Inspired by that news, Balochko scoured the Internet for how to email the Steelers and carpet bombed the entire coaching staff with her résumé.

Balochko feared she wouldn’t receive a response since she didn’t know anyone in the Steelers organization, nor did she have the résumé of a traditional NFL coaching candidate. She had played linebacker for 15 years in women’s tackle football leagues, but her only coaching experience was as defensive coordinator the previous two seasons for the Cleveland Fusion and Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s Football Alliance.

It came as a surprise to Balochko when she received a voicemail from Mitchell the evening after she sent her email. He wanted to meet in Pittsburgh the very next day.

Once Balochko managed to suppress her nerves midway through the interview, she finally opened up. She explained that her full-time job as a firefighter made her comfortable working in a male-dominated environment; That she and her Pittsburgh Passion teammates were so dedicated to football that they would sometimes practice deep into the night on a strip of grass alit by only car headlights; That she discovered she loved coaching late in her playing career after a rash of injuries forced her to find a new way to contribute to her team.

Before they parted ways, Mitchell offered Balochko some encouragement.

“Keep in touch with me all season and we’ll see what we can do,” Mitchell told her. “I’ll talk to [Mike] Tomlin about bringing you in next season.”

Against all odds, Balochko had her foot in the door.

The NFL hired Sam Rapoport last year to identify and train potential female coaching candidates and help connect them with decision makers.

It’s Sam Rapoport’s job to make it easier for women to secure NFL coaching, scouting and football administration jobs. The league brought the Canadian-born former women’s league quarterback aboard last September to identify football-savvy women, train them and connect them with decision makers across the NFL.

Last January during Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Rapoport, 36, organized a Women’s Careers in Football Forum that also coincided with the fourth annual Women’s World Football Games. More than 200 female tackle football players from around the world had an opportunity to attend panel discussions, participate in on-field clinics and introduce themselves to NFL coaches and executives.

“Our overall mission since day one has been to normalize women on the sideline in football,” Rapoport said. “What I heard from general managers and owners is that women weren’t applying for jobs and it was hard for them to find time to go out of their way to find qualified women. They’re incredibly open to the idea of hiring the best person for the job, but they need help getting those résumés to their offices.”

