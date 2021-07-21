All-women broadcast | FastCast
The first all-women broadcast makes MLB history, plus Jose Altuve shines on the 10 year anniversary of his debut on this edition of FastCast
If you ever wondered how pole vaulters practice their pole vaulting, here you go. #TokyoOlympics(📽️ @sandicheekspv) @usatf pic.twitter.com/g0OI1K8NkH- #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 20, 2021 Pole vaulters make it look so effortless: they run, stick their massive poles in the ground, and leap over super-high bars onto a mat.
The 2021 NBA Finals MVP poked fun at a tweet he posted in 2014 saying that he would stay in Milwaukee until he won a championship.
As the final buzzer sounded, a stone-faced Chris Paul slowly walked off the court, down the tunnel and into the locker room. ''Great group of guys, hell of a season,'' Paul said. One of the NBA's most accomplished players finally got to the sport's biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old.
The Yankees hit four home runs on the way to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
A fan who said he was at the minor-league WooSox game described the apparent public proposal as "horrifying" in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub.
The 2021 NBA champs found a great on at No. 15 during the 2013 draft. We take a look at who went ahead of the "Greek Freak."
Well, you don't see that every day.
The sisters from Texas say the sexual abuse began when they were 15 years old, according to a lawsuit they announced with their attorneys at a news conference Monday.
Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale took the mound for a rehab start with Double-A Portland on Tuesday night. Here's how it went.
Olivia Breen, the British double Paralympic world champion who will compete at the Tokyo Games next month, was left “speechless” after being told that her briefs were “too short and inappropriate” by an official at the English Championships. Welsh para-athlete Breen was wearing official 2021 Adidas briefs when the incident occurred after she competed in the long jump in Bedford at Sunday’s event and questioned whether a male competitor would be subjected to similar remarks. The 24-year-old, who
Right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray, the Dodgers' top prospect, is expected to make his major league debut Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants.
The Greek Freak joins Michael Jordan as the only players to earn MVP, Finals MVP, All-Star MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
Ian Happ said he was being “selectively aggressive" with the game on the line. The Chicago outfielder triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in a matchup of NL Central rivals. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against St. Louis closer Alex Reyes, who converted his first 22 saves opportunities this season.
Draymond Green was watching, and tweeting his way through Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
With the trade deadline creeping closer, the Mets' biggest need remains starting pitching. Enter Jose Berrios?
Scott Pianowski is joined by Corbin Young of Fantrax, RotoViz, FantasyData and Roto Underworld to break down the Cam Akers’ injury news and discuss what comes next for the Los Angeles Rams and their running attack.
California has the highest number of Olympians on Team USA, with Florida, Texas, and Colorado also sending impressive rosters to Tokyo.
The Cubs completed a massive comeback, rallying for six runs in the ninth to beat the Cardinals 7-6 Tuesday in St. Louis.
Mamba Mentality challenge: fulfilled.
Devin Booker called it "complete nonsense" and Monty Williams said it was "laughable" to criticize Chris Paul's career for not winning a championship.