Women’s basketball national scoring leaders as of Feb. 18 (and steals)
For one of the few times all season this past week, an opponent was able to solve Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo. NC State held the freshman phenom to a season-low 10 points.
It’s ironic that Hidalgo had her worst game when Iowa’s Caitlin Clark had her best game in which she not only broke the NCAA women’s scoring record but poured in a career-high 49 points. Alas, basketball is a funny game.
Here are the top 10 scorers in women’s basketball along with their steals numbers: