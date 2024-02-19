Women’s basketball national scoring leaders as of Feb. 18 (and steals)

For one of the few times all season this past week, an opponent was able to solve Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo. NC State held the freshman phenom to a season-low 10 points.

It’s ironic that Hidalgo had her worst game when Iowa’s Caitlin Clark had her best game in which she not only broke the NCAA women’s scoring record but poured in a career-high 49 points. Alas, basketball is a funny game.

Here are the top 10 scorers in women’s basketball along with their steals numbers:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 32.8 PPG | 1.7 SPG

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after making a 3-point basket setting the record for all-time leading scoring during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women’s basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/For the Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

JuJu Watkins, USC - 27.5 PPG | 2.6 SPG

USC’s JuJu Watkins slides by Oregon’s Kennedi Williams on her way to the basket during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 24.5 PPG | 5.0 SPG

Feb 15, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) drives to the basket as North Carolina State Wolfpack center River Baldwin (1) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Chellia Watson, Buffalo - 23.6 PPG | 1.2 SPG

Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Buffalo Bulls mascot and cheerleaders watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders preform on the court during a stoppage in play in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lucy Olsen, Villanova - 23.3 PPG | 2.0 SPG

Mar 6, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State - 23.0 PPG | 1.2 SPG

Colorado State basketball player McKenna Hofschild shoots during a game against Wyoming at Moby Arena on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. CSU won 75-70. Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 22.9 PPG | 0.7 SPG

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 18: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies in the game against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on February 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State - 22.6 PPG | 1.4 SPG

Arkansas State’s guard Izzy Higginbottom (23) falls and catches the ball on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern - 22.4 PPG | 1.8 SPG

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 15: Georgia Southern Eagles cheelerders react as there team take on the Georgia State Panthersduring the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Championship game at the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Rachael Rose, Wofford - 22.1 PPG | 2.1 SPG

Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) and Wofford guard Rachael Rose (12) battle for the ball during a game between Tennessee and Wofford at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire