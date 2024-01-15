Advertisement

Women’s basketball national scoring leaders as of Jan. 14 (and steals)

Geoffrey Clark
·3 min read

Hannah Hidalgo is getting to the point where she’s breaking Notre Dame records. It’s only a matter of time before she starts threatening national records, too. She’s been that good, and she has no concerns about slowing down anytime soon. So let’s see how she ranks among the national scoring leaders and add in the steals averages that Hidalgo continues to impress with:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 30.9 PPG | 1.6 SPG

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jayla Smith (3) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the NCAA women’s basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Alex Martin/Journal and Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK
Purdue Boilermakers guard Jayla Smith (3) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the NCAA women’s basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Alex Martin/Journal and Courier-USA TODAY NETWORK

JuJu Watkins, USC - 26.5 PPG | 2.5 SPG

Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) beats UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (23) to the ball in the second half at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) beats UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (23) to the ball in the second half at Galen Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 24.2 PPG | 5.7 SPG

Jan 14, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts after a three point basket in the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts after a three point basket in the second half against the Miami Hurricanes at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State - 23.9 PPG | 1.2 SPG

McKenna Hofschild (4) evades a Lobos defender during a Colorado State University women’s basketball game against New Mexico on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan-USA TODAY NETWORK
McKenna Hofschild (4) evades a Lobos defender during a Colorado State University women’s basketball game against New Mexico on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern - 23.2 PPG | 2.1 SPG

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 15: Georgia Southern Eagles cheelerders react as there team take on the Georgia State Panthersduring the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Championship game at the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 15: Georgia Southern Eagles cheelerders react as there team take on the Georgia State Panthersduring the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Championship game at the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Chellia Watson, Buffalo - 23.1 PPG | 1.0 SPG

Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Buffalo Bulls mascot and cheerleaders watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders preform on the court during a stoppage in play in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Buffalo Bulls mascot and cheerleaders watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders preform on the court during a stoppage in play in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lucy Olsen, Villanova - 22.8 PPG | 2.0 SPG

Mar 6, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Taliah Scott, Arkansas - 22.2 PPG | 0.5 SPG

St. Johns Country Day girls basketball senior guard Taliah Scott was been named as the Florida Times-Union’s All First Coast player of the year in girls basketball. Photographed Wednesday, April 5, 2023. BOB SELF-USA TODAY NETWORK
St. Johns Country Day girls basketball senior guard Taliah Scott was been named as the Florida Times-Union’s All First Coast player of the year in girls basketball. Photographed Wednesday, April 5, 2023. BOB SELF-USA TODAY NETWORK

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 22.1 PPG | 0.3 SPG

BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – JANUARY 11: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on January 11, 2024 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)
BLACKSBURG, VIRGINIA – JANUARY 11: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies reacts against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half during a game at Cassell Coliseum on January 11, 2024 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)

Domonique Davis, Southern Miss - 21.9 PPG | 1.8 SPG

Jan 6, 2024; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; A general view of Reed Green Coliseum during the first half of the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the James Madison Dukes. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 6, 2024; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; A general view of Reed Green Coliseum during the first half of the game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the James Madison Dukes. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire