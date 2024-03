Caitlin Clark has reached the scoring mountaintop in college basketball. She passed Pete Maravich’s college scoring total and now is the all-time leader for either men or women. Here’s how far she ranks ahead of the other top 10 scorers in women’s basketball as well as their steals numbers in comparison to national leader Hannah Hidalgo:

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 32.3 PPG | 1.7 SPG

Mar 3, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after breaking the NCAA basketball all-time scoring record during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Watkins, USC - 27.8 PPG | 2.6 SPG

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 06: JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans brings the ball up the court against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half of their game during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 83-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 23.8 PPG | 4.9 SPG

Mar 3, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) passes the ball as Louisville Cardinals guard Nina Rickards (15) and forward Elif Istanbulluoglu (11) defend in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Lucy Olsen, Villanova - 23.3 PPG | 1.9 SPG

Feb 28, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) shoots against the UConn Huskies in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Chellia Watson, Buffalo - 22.8 PPG | 1.1 SPG

Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Buffalo Bulls mascot and cheerleaders watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders preform on the court during a stoppage in play in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 22.8 PPG | 0.6 SPG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA – MARCH 3: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies shoots over Kymora Johnson #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena on March 3, 2024 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State - 22.7 PPG | 1.2 SPG

Colorado State University’s McKenna Hofschild (4) brings the ball upcourt during a women’s basketball game against Nevada on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. CSU hosted fourth and fifth graders from Thompson and Poudre school districts during “Education Day” for approximately 5,000 students. Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State - 22.2 PPG | 1.3 SPG

Arkansas State’s guard Izzy Higginbottom (23) falls and catches the ball on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rachael Rose, Wofford - 22.1 PPG | 2.1 SPG

Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) and Wofford guard Rachael Rose (12) battle for the ball during a game between Tennessee and Wofford at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern - 22.1 PPG | 1.8 SPG

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 15: Georgia Southern Eagles cheelerders react as there team take on the Georgia State Panthersduring the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Championship game at the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

