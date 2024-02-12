Advertisement

Women’s basketball national scoring leaders as of Feb. 11 (and steals)

Geoffrey Clark
·3 min read

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark needs only eight points to break the all-time NCAA women’s scoring record. That means this coming week will be historic. But let’s see how she stacks up with Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. We also

Caitlin Clark, Iowa - 30.5 PPG | 1.7 SPG

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark takes a pair of free throws during a game against Nebraska Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cody Scanlan/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark takes a pair of free throws during a game against Nebraska Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Cody Scanlan/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

JuJu Watkins, USC - 27.5 PPG | 2.7 SPG

Dec 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) watches a shot in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) watches a shot in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame - 25.1 PPG | 5.1 SPG

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 08: Hannah Hidalgo #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dribbles the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at KFC YUM! Center on February 08, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – FEBRUARY 08: Hannah Hidalgo #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish dribbles the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at KFC YUM! Center on February 08, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Chellia Watson, Buffalo - 24.5 PPG | 1.2 SPG

Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Buffalo Bulls mascot and cheerleaders watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders preform on the court during a stoppage in play in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2019; Tulsa, OK, USA; Buffalo Bulls mascot and cheerleaders watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders cheerleaders preform on the court during a stoppage in play in the first half in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at BOK Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

McKenna Hofschild, Colorado State - 24.1 PPG | 1.2 SPG

McKenna Hofschild (4) evades a Lobos defender during a Colorado State University women’s basketball game against New Mexico on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK
McKenna Hofschild (4) evades a Lobos defender during a Colorado State University women’s basketball game against New Mexico on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Tanya B. Fabian/For The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Izzy Higginbottom, Arkansas State - 23.4 PPG | 1,5 SPG

Arkansas State’s guard Izzy Higginbottom (23) falls and catches the ball on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK
Arkansas State’s guard Izzy Higginbottom (23) falls and catches the ball on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota. Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lucy Olsen, Villanova - 23.0 PPG | 2.0 SPG

Mar 6, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) warms up before the start of the Big East Conference Tournament Championship game against the UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2023; Uncasville, CT, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Lucy Olsen (3) warms up before the start of the Big East Conference Tournament Championship game against the UConn Huskies at Mohegan Sun Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern - 22.3 PPG | 1.8 SPG

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 15: Georgia Southern Eagles cheelerders react as there team take on the Georgia State Panthersduring the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Championship game at the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA – MARCH 15: Georgia Southern Eagles cheelerders react as there team take on the Georgia State Panthersduring the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Championship game at the UNO Lakefront Arena on March 15, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech - 22.3 PPG | 0.7 SPG

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 08: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates following their victory against the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum on February 8, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. VT won 72-61. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 08: Elizabeth Kitley #33 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates following their victory against the NC State Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum on February 8, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. VT won 72-61. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Taliah Scott, Arkansas - 22.1 PPG | 0.5 SPG

Taliah Scott walks past the inflatable cow that was on stage during the ceremony naming her Miss Basketball. St. Johns Country Day Girls Basketball senior guard Taliah Scott added another award to her growing list by being awarded the Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball award at her school Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire