New women’s basketball assistant coach Seimone Augustus explains why she came back to LSU

Kim Mulkey added to her LSU women’s basketball coaching staff over the weekend, and it’s a name that shouldn’t need any introduction in Baton Rouge.

Seimone Augustus, a Hall of Famer after a prolific career in college and in the WNBA, has joined the Tigers as an assistant coach ahead of a 2024-25 season that will feature quite a bit of change.

Angel Reese has moved on, and Hailey Van Lith left via the transfer portal. There will be a lot of new faces in the rotation next season, and Augustus said helping usher in the next era of LSU women’s hoops after those losses was a major draw in joining the staff.

“The brand is as hot as it’s ever been, all eyes on LSU, South Carolina, some of the bigger names,” Augustus said in a podcast appearance with Chantel Jennings of The Athletic. “But yet, we’ve lost great talent. Angel Reese just went to the league, we had some people jump in the portal. So they’re looking for us, but not looking for us.

“So it’s almost like you get the chance to help them expect the unexpected. They don’t know what to look for, but hopefully we can create a team that’s as dangerous as any other team that we’ve had as far as our approach to the game, the quality of play and the style of play. If you know coach Mulkey’s teams, they’ve always been tough up front, in your face. Like a defensive-minded team.

“So I look to bring my intellect, merge it with coach (Bob) Starkey, we were talking about the things we used to run when I was in school. So hopefully getting to the girls to a point where they’re able to just have the freedom on the floor that they desire to be themselves.”

With Augustus on staff and an experienced haul in the transfer portal, the Tigers look to be poised for another potential deep tournament run next season, even with the losses.

