Woman sought in brazen murder on NYC street
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
One expert calls Rodrigo's use of AAVE "so common and so old and so tired that it didn't register to me as surprising… It is what I've come to expect to see. I think of language and culture as inseparable.”
CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees. “Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
Kyle Vinson told 9News he feared he would be "another George Floyd" when an Aurora police officer pushed a gun into the back of his head.
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.
"When you work with or in Mexico you have to be very careful with the information you are sharing," a former DEA official told Insider.
A bunch of friends were on vacation this week in the Florida Keys. But during an early morning argument at a fancy resort just outside of Key West city limits, the party apparently went south.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
The new motions were filed by Bauer's defense as he tries to reverse a restraining order filed against him.
Lisa Rocha was struck and killed by an SUV driver that prosecutors said admitted to being high on drugs and alcohol.
‘This mountain doesn’t care who you are, or how great of a hiker or an experienced hiker you are,’ fire department spokesperson tells reporters
A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.
“What he did was unbelievable heroism,” says the lawyer of the Capitol police officer who shot Ms Babbitt
A Texas appeals court on Thursday upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean. The decision by the 5th Texas Court of Appeals in Dallas means Guyger, who turns 33 on Monday, will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence and largely dashes her hopes of having the 2019 conviction overturned.
Christine Weston Chandler, known as Chris Chan, has been charged with incest after audio leaked that appeared to show her discussing her mother.
Last month’s incident involving veteran cornerback Richard Sherman arose by all appearances from mental-health challenges with which he has been dealing. As reported by Patrick Malone of the Seattle Times, the issues date back to at least December 2020. In the middle of that month, Sherman’s family removed four handguns and a semiautomatic rifle from [more]
Verphy Kudi, 19, left her daughter Asiah alone while she celebrated her 18th birthday.
The toddler was playing in the front yard of his home when the dog attacked, according to Tulare County deputies.