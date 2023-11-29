Woman refiles defamation lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

A woman seeking recognition as the biological daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has refiled a defamation lawsuit against Jones and two of his associates.

A Texas judge earlier this month dismissed Alexandra Davis' suit after determining some of the statements she had cited in two ESPN stories about the case were either true or were "not defamatory." Judge Robert W. Schroeder III also ruled that Davis qualified as a "limited public figure."

However, he did allow Davis, a 26-year-old congressional aide, and her attorneys the option to amend their complaint regarding a March 31, 2022, ESPN story to show actual malice.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones roams the sidelines before game earlier this month against the New York Giants.

The new filing alleges that Jones, his longtime personal lawyer Donald P. Jack and communications consultant Jim Wilkinson falsely tried to characterize her as "an extortionist ... attempting to 'shakedown' Defendant Jones" regarding a separate lawsuit she filed a year earlier, alleging he tried to conceal their relationship.

The suit also alleges Jones' associates "were additionally closely working with" ESPN reporter Don Van Natta Jr., who wrote stories on the case.

Wilkinson told ESPN Jones had no comment after the defamation suit was dismissed last month. He also declined to comment. Jack could not be reached.

