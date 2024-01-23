Woman obsessed with the 60s looks like an extra from Austin Powers
Meet the youngster so obsessed with the 60s she gets told she looks like an extra from Austin Powers - who says her wardrobe is 70 per cent vintage. Gianna Skye, 21, developed a love of 60s style as a teen after being inspired by her favourite music artists - such as the Beatles, Cilla Black and the Rolling Stones. She loves to wear Gogo boots, velvet trousers and psychedelic stripes and picks up all her clothes second-hand on Depop, Vinted and eBay. Gianna has a wardrobe full vintage fashion and sources the rest from sustainable and ethical shops.