Woman lies to police after killing partner's new lover in 'jealous rage'
Sara McKenzie lied to the police after killing her partner's new lover, Joy Boulton, in a 'jealous rage'.Source: Surrey Police
Sara McKenzie lied to the police after killing her partner's new lover, Joy Boulton, in a 'jealous rage'.Source: Surrey Police
Today's edition includes what a 12-team playoff would have looked like, the man who "completed football," a new way to play golf, and so much more.
There's no question about the best team in the NFL after Sunday.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.
The biggest story from Monday night was another quarterback injury.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
The Pacers and Pelicans are headed to Las Vegas.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.
Wilfried Nancy revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
The A's, Royals and Rockies have the best odds to land the top pick in next year's MLB Draft.