Woman leads 175-year-old bank

Joann Mackenzie, Gloucester Daily Times, Mass.
·3 min read

Aug. 10—Marianne Smith, who joined the Cape Ann Savings Bank as a vice president and treasurer on Aug. 5, 2013, is now the 15th and first female president of the 175-year-old institution.

But the mother of three — who succeeded retiring president Robert J. Gillis Jr. on Aug. 2— says growing up in Gloucester as Marianne Schlichte, she came from a long line of achievers, so is not, "in all honesty, all that impressed."

"Obviously it's major to be the first woman, and I'm honored, flattered. But truth be told, I don't think gender played a role in the decision. There are so many impressive women in Gloucester, too many to mention. And I was fortunate enough to grow up in a house with three brothers and four sisters where expectations were equal. It's what was expected."

Certainly, she says, it's what her great grandmother Agnes Muldoon Schlichte —who back in 1915 was one of the first women to graduate from Tufts Medical School— would expect of her. She set the standard the eight Schlichte grandchildren have followed. And that includes her two sisters, attorneys Catherine and Patricia, who as partners in Schlichte and Johnstone, succeeded in the business their father, attorney now deceased, started.

"We are deeply entrenched in this city," says Smith, whose roots at Cape Ann Savings Bank actually go back to her students days in the 1980s. Working school vacations as a part-time teller then gave her a taste for banking.

Appetite whetted, she went on to earn her bachelor in business management at Westfield State University and her master in business administration in finance from Salem State University. Then in the 1990s, she worked as a bank examiner with the Massachusetts Commissioner of Banks. It was she says, "a fantastic way to learn all aspects of banking," and one that led her to choose finance as her career path.

Smith spent "fifteen years working in other community banks," before returning to Cape Ann Savings Bank in 2013. "I can tell you," she said, "that those other banks are not the same as Cape Ann Savings. This is a true community bank, working hard for a hard-working community. Cape Ann Savings Bank is there for its people."

Promotions followed swiftly for Smith. In 2014, she was elected as a corporator of the bank. In 2016, she was named to the Board of Trustees. And in 2020, she was named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Unanimously elected president by the bank's Board of Directors, she says that "to join the ranks of such illustrious individuals as Robert J. Gillis Jr. (who had served as president since January 2017) and his predecessor Harold J. "Bucky" Rogers is very meaningful to me."

An active member of the Cape Ann community, Smith serves as board president of the Cape Ann YMCA, is on the Advisory Board of the Massachusetts Bankers Association Women in Banking, and is a board member of the state Department of Developmental Services North Shore Citizens Advisory Board.

She and her husband Robert are parents to three sons, Zachary, 27, Aaron, 25, and Isaiah, 21. When their middle son, Aaron, was diagnosed with autism, Smith became an avid supporter of the organization Autism Speaks, an autism research organization that sponsors research, awareness and outreach activities on a grassroots level.

Grassroots is a word Smith likes to use. As one of the few banks in Massachusetts led by a woman, it's how she intends to lead, "helping customers through hard times," most recently with support to small businesses early in the pandemic.

"I would say the greatest gift this city gave me is its work ethic," she says.

"It doesn't matter what your education or background, this is a community, a hardworking community." And she intends to keep working hard for it.

Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears

    The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Set to Open Slightly Down

    FEATURE Here’s what you need to know to navigate the markets today. • U.S. stocks are set to open Monday slightly down. On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were flat, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.

  • Bitcoin Blasts Through $46K as Senate Poised for a Final Vote on $1T Infrastructure Bill

    VictoryShares and Solutions President Mannik S. Dhillon discusses his assessment of bitcoin jumping to a three-month high of $46,000 and whether this price rally is likely to sustain, despite some saying the U.S. Senate's $1 trillion infrastructure bill could have disastrous implications for the crypto industry if formally introduced as is. "Bitcoin getting the attention of lawmakers is a great thing for the asset class," Dhillon said.

  • Binance to Perform Reverse Splits on Uniswap, Litecoin-Linked Tokens

    The exchange will consolidate UNIDOWN and LTCDOWN tokens by 100,000 to 1.

  • Technical Assessment: Bullish in the Intermediate-Term

    Year-to-date sector leadership remains with the rotation favorites of early 2021. With the long bond spiking from 0.9% at year-end 2020 to 1.75% by the end of the first quarter, growth favorites retreated. But investors wanted to remain invested in equities in a reopening economy, and rotational favorites filled the void.