Airline passenger left 'almost crying' over stranger's hand-drawn portrait of her: 'I would not know how to respond'

A TikToker who was traveling from Connecticut to Los Angeles may have thought she was headed toward the ultimate meet-cute, but instead, she was left in hysterics by a man whose artistic skills apparently did not match his confidence.

The user, @emmakeanehaha, explained in a now-viral video that about a month ago, she was traveling cross country by herself for the first time when she spotted a man at her gate who seemed to be paying special attention to her.

That’s when @emmakeanehaha says the man took out a pad and some Crayola crayons and began sketching her likeness — as any main character wood. The TikToker says she loved the process.

“At first, I’m like, a little bit creeped out … then I’m like, is this creepy or is this awesome? I decided it was awesome,” she said in her video. “I was eating it up … I was posing.”

About 30 minutes into the artistic endeavor, the male traveler got up and walked over to the TikToker, saying, “Hey, sorry if this is weird, but I drew you…”

After handing her the airport drawing, @emmakeanehaha’s dreams of becoming someone’s muse were dashed.

“He handed me this,” she explains while holding up a crude rendering of her in her airport outfit. “I almost started crying.”

“Then he proceeded to find me in line for the airplane and talked to me about his artistic choice to draw me as if he didn’t just create the world’s most offensive, offensive image of me of all time,” she added. “That’s my story. That happened to me.”

To make matters even more memorable, apparently, the traveler signed his crayon airport drawing before bestowing it upon @emmakeanehaha.

The entire good-willed saga left fellow TikTokers in stitches.

“When you’re expecting Jack from Titanic, and you get Joe from the airport,” one user commented, alluding to the classic film’s “draw me like one of your French girls” scene.

“The first red flag [was] the crayons,” commented another.

“This is the best thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote a third. “I would not know how to respond. I think I would have to just pass away.”

In a follow-up video, @emmakeanehaha explained that she was able to keep her cool throughout the situation, politely thanking the man for his drawing and holding a 40-minute conversation with him after.

Sadly, not all airport sagas have such a comical ending — in July, a woman went viral after she caught a fellow airline passenger sending rude texts about her body to his girlfriend.

