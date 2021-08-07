Woman hit and killed while jaywalking in central Fresno
Fresno police say a driver saw the woman walking in the middle of the road near the intersection of Ashlan and Blackstone and tried swerving out of the way but it was too late.
Fresno police say a driver saw the woman walking in the middle of the road near the intersection of Ashlan and Blackstone and tried swerving out of the way but it was too late.
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
Thessalonica Allen, 34, reportedly asked her children to help carry her husband's corpse into the trunk of her car.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.
‘It was horrible. That lady executed my sister,’ victim’s brother says
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Russian influencer Sergey Kosenko is reportedly under investigation after sharing a video where he drove a Bentley while a woman was tied to the roof.
The alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in India has sparked days of protests which have beengrowing in momentum.On Thursday, demonstrators gathered outside the crematorium in New Delhi where the incident is said to have taken place last Sunday.Police allege that the girl was killed after she went to fetch water from there.Her family said they went looking for the girl when she failed to return home.They claim they saw some of the alleged perpetrators who worked at the crematorium incinerating her body against the family's wishes.This is the victim's father:"The priest said to me that my daughter died with electric shock and he had performed her last rites. He asked me to keep this to myself and do not spread the news. I said, this is not fair, how can you cremate my daughter without showing me her face? he showed my daughter's face to my wife, but, not me."Police said four men have been arrested on charges of rape, murder and criminal intimidation.They were not available for comment and Reuters could not determine if they had lawyers.The incident has drawn into focus the rampant sexual violence in India, with some calling for the perpetrators to be hanged.According to the latest government data, there were more than 32,000 rapes recorded in the country in 2019 - almost four an hour.There were more than 100,000 kidnappings of women over the same period - a third of them with the aim of forcing them into marriage.The chief minister of India's capital has ordered a judge-led inquiry into the 9-year-old's case.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
Henry Service, who is African American, said he was driving his newly purchased Maserati when two officers “became fixated” on him.
Prosecutors claimed Kelly married Aaliyah when she was fifteen because she was pregnant.
A court in Moscow convicted a prominent U.S. investor on charges of embezzlement and handed him a suspended sentence on Friday, a verdict he deplored as “deeply unfair.” Michael Calvey was accused of embezzlement from the Russian bank Vostochny, in which his investment firm Baring Vostok had a controlling stake. The Meshchansky District Court in Moscow gave Calvey a 5 1/2-year suspended sentence.
There are new details into charges against a celebrated member of the 2012 Olympic equestrian team. In June, Rich Fellers was arrested for sex abuse against a teenager—a young athlete who he was training. He's pleaded not guilty to four counts of sex abuse in the second degree. Nikki Battiste reports.
It was clear after a Friday afternoon press conference that the New York governor will not be resigning.