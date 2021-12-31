Woman Hit by Ball Thrown Into Stands by Christian Wood Upset Over His Response to Incident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Martinez
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Image via Getty/Carmen Mandato
Image via Getty/Carmen Mandato

Houston Rockets star Christian Wood became the center of attention earlier this week after he tossed a pass into the stands that drilled a woman as she was walking during a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

When asked about his misguided pass after the game, Wood expressed concern for her well-being. “I hope she’s OK. If she needs tickets to a game, I got her,” he said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Wood took to Stories to briefly reflect on the incident once again, and extend an offer to the woman. “Happens to the best of us, shaqtin .. courtside tix to any rocket game of her choice,” he wrote.

Instead of getting the opportunity to sit court side and watch the third-worst team in the NBA, the woman would like for him to directly apologize. Speaking with Inside Edition, the woman said she didn’t appreciate that he included a laughing emoji in his response, and considers his entire message to be inappropriate. She has allegedly been advised by her doctor to not return to work for three weeks after inspecting the marks on her face.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Recommended Stories