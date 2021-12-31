Woman Hit by Ball Thrown Into Stands by Christian Wood Upset Over His Response to Incident

Image via Getty/Carmen Mandato

Houston Rockets star Christian Wood became the center of attention earlier this week after he tossed a pass into the stands that drilled a woman as she was walking during a game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Christian Wood nailed a fan with an errant pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/Au16h722bF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021

When asked about his misguided pass after the game, Wood expressed concern for her well-being. “I hope she’s OK. If she needs tickets to a game, I got her,” he said, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

Wood took to Stories to briefly reflect on the incident once again, and extend an offer to the woman. “Happens to the best of us, shaqtin .. courtside tix to any rocket game of her choice,” he wrote.

Christian Wood's offering courtside Rockets tickets to the woman who got hit with his errant pass (via IG) pic.twitter.com/uzntHy4poK — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 28, 2021

Instead of getting the opportunity to sit court side and watch the third-worst team in the NBA, the woman would like for him to directly apologize. Speaking with Inside Edition, the woman said she didn’t appreciate that he included a laughing emoji in his response, and considers his entire message to be inappropriate. She has allegedly been advised by her doctor to not return to work for three weeks after inspecting the marks on her face.

Woman who got hit with ball by Christian Wood is upset about his laughing emojis, wants an apology pic.twitter.com/DmdXNqkUaG — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) December 30, 2021

