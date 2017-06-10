Woman helping blind Cubs fan hail cab will warm your heart

A kind-hearted woman is being recognized and applauded worldwide after helping a blind Cubs fan hail a cab near Wrigley Field.

According to Fox 59 in Indianapolis, 26-year-old Casey Spelman was visiting Wrigleyville with some friends on June 3 when she came upon the man, identified as Yusef Dale, standing near the street attempting to hail a cab. Without hesitation, Spelman approached Dale, who CBS reports is an assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago, and asked if she could assist him.

“I just said ‘Hi, are you trying to get a cab’ and he said ‘Yes’ and I said ‘Would you like some help’ and he said ‘That’d be great.’ ” That’s how Spelman described the quick exchange.

Shortly thereafter, she was able to flag down a cab driver. Before entering the cab, Dale asked for a hug. Then he went on his way. As did Spelman, never once expecting her kind actions would be noticed.

But it turns out they were. Ryan Hamilton was on the rooftop at Old Crow Smokehouse watching as the scene played out. He even snapped a few photos and posted them to Facebook with a nice acknowledgement.

He didn’t know who either person was. He just knew he’d witnessed something genuinely kind that other people needed to know about.

The post was met with overwhelming response. News outlets in Chicago and Indiana were among the first to bring outside attention to the story. It has since gone viral.

As of Saturday morning, Hamilton’s Facebook post had over 25,000 likes and 8,000 shares, but the reality is it’s been seen by millions and millions more.

“It was a strange feeling to see photos of yourself that you did not know were taken,” Spelman told CBS News. “Not only did I not realize anyone was watching, but I had no idea it would have such an impact on people.”

Spelman’s selfless actions are a reminder that genuine kindness still exists in the world. You don’t always see it, but if you’re willing to take a step back and observe your surroundings, you’ll not only notice it more, but you’ll notice instances where your own kindness could have the same impact as Casey Spelman’s.

