Aug. 5—MORGAN — Jane Goplen of Canby was named Woman Farmer of the Year at Farmfest Thursday.

Goplen and her husband are corn and soybean farmers.

Other finalists included Pam Weiers of Henderson, Wanda Patsche of Welcome, Erica Sawatzke of Farwell, and Jessica Blair of Starbuck.

The finalists participated in a panel discussion at Farmfest before this year's winner was announced.