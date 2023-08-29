Woman charged with murder after man dies from gunshot wound, Dallas police say

Officers arrested a 49-year-old woman who faces a murder charge in the death of a man who was found shot, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

At around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Ash Lane, in Old East Dallas.

When officers arrived, they found a man identified as Joshua Troutte, 34, with a gunshot wound. He died from his injury, according to the release.

Homicide detectives determined Patricia Conlon was responsible for the shooting, police said. She was arrested and is charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.