Woman charged in hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist in Export

Aug. 6—A Salem woman faces multiple charges after police said she struck and critically injured a bicyclist in Export before crashing and abandoning her car in Murrysville.

Tanya Lynn Cardoni, 37, was arraigned Friday on charges of abandoning a vehicle on a highway, driving under the influence, aggravated assault while DUI, fleeing the scene of an accident involving personal injury, reckless driving and multiple other traffic offenses in connection with the two crashes that occurred about two miles apart in Export and Murrysville.

The 31-year-old bicyclist from Export was transported by Murrysville Medic One to AHN Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville with "critical" injuries, including multiple fractures after the crash just before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to court documents. A Facebook post on the ambulance service's social media site said the helmet the bicyclist was wearing likely saved his life.

State Trooper Zachary Chamblee said the first crash occurred in the 6000 block of Kennedy Avenue in Export. Chamblee said witnesses told dispatchers the driver of a white Honda coupe fled the scene heading toward Delmont.

Troopers put out an alert asking officers to look out for the car and the female driver "who was wearing sunglasses."

Chamblee reported that, while he was on the way to the original crash, there was a call for a second crash about two miles away from the first along Borland Farm Road near the intersection of Italy Road in Murrysville. Cardoni's car struck a utility pole, authorities said.

Chamblee alleges that Cardoni left the vehicle and fled the scene of the second crash before officers arrived. However, police obtained ownership information inside the car and also seized a pair of women's sunglasses plus an empty bottle of a "Fireball" alcoholic beverage.

Using identification cards inside the disabled Honda, troopers went to Cardoni's residence in the 700 block of Story Road, where her boyfriend told police he picked her up from the second crash scene and drove her about five miles to her home.

Story continues

Chamblee said, when police took Cardoni to the state police station in Bell Township, she had visible "fresh blood and scratches" on her arms.

Chamblee said Cardoni told police in an interview that, after leaving work, she had consumed drinks at the Moose and Italian clubs and Joey's Bar, all in Export.

"Cardoni ... related that she's never drinking again," Chamblee wrote in court documents.

Results of a blood-alcohol analysis are pending.

Cardoni was released from the county jail Friday on $500,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 31. She did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Online court dockets indicate Cardoni has no prior criminal record.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .