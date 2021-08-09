Woman caught setting fire to Virgin Mary statue in the Bronx
The woman launched a fiery object into the statue outside the 'Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Mary Catholic Church' around 6 p.m. Sunday.
A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.
Scott Roe, 39, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence at Warwick Crown Court despite ploughing into a mother and daughter and leaving them seriously injured in a crash in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
A 17-year-old Georgia high school football player died of COVID-19 complications after he was sent home twice by the hospital […] The post COVID-19 kills 17-year-old Georgia football player sent home by hospital twice, says mother appeared first on TheGrio.
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.
A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.
Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had already had one lawsuit for an alleged dog attack at his home filed against him by a pool cleaner.
Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in womens shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
A Washington inmate was given an additional 25 years behind bars for beating his cellmate to death after finding out he raped his younger sister.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
The Proud Boys were guarding the event hosted by controversial pastor Artur Pawlowski, known for anti-LGBT and anti-COVID safety views.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
A young mother admits to killing her partner, telling police she had endured years of abuse and feared for her life. So why didn't everyone believe her?
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
A relative has identified three people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in southeastern Minnesota as a surgeon from Omaha, Nebraska, and two of his family members from Wyoming. Jo Mertes, of Mantador, North Dakota, told the Star Tribune Sunday that her nephew, 42-year-old Jacob Mertes and his 37-year-old wife, Sara Mertes, of Libby, Montana, died along with her nephew's 72-year-old stepfather, Dr. James Edney, who was piloting the plane.
“It is in Ms. Spears’ best interests that her father step down as her Conservator, so he can go back to just being Ms. Spears’ father, and working on a healthy, supportive father-daughter relationship.”
Chicago police say a 29-year-old officer died and a second was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop
A St. Louis, Illinois mother lived her worst nightmare on Friday when she lost all five of her children in […] The post Mother loses her five children after their home catches fire appeared first on TheGrio.