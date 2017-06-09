Woman accusing Derek Norris of domestic violence to meet with MLB next week

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Kristen Eck, the former fiancee of Rays catcher Derek Norris, will meet with Major League Baseball officials next week in the wake of her allegations of physical and emotional abuse by Norris.

As we posted the other day, Eck alleges that in October of 2015 Norris placed her in a chokehold, pulled her hair and then grabbed her by her arms during an argument following Eck’s discovery of Norris having a late night telephone call with another woman. Eck wrote about the incident on her personal blog and on her Instagram account earlier this week.

MLB’s domestic violence policy, which took effect two months before the alleged incident, does not require an arrest, criminal charges or a criminal conviction to result in discipline from the league.

Follow @craigcalcaterra